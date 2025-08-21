Live: Will Zoom Beat Estimates? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus expects modest growth: Q2 revenue up ~3% YoY, EPS roughly flat vs. last year.

AI monetization, Contact Center expansion, and Phone integration remain central to the growth narrative.

Stock reaction to past four earnings has been muted despite consistent EPS beats.

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZOOM) reports after the close. We’re late‑cycle in a stabilization phase with AI‑led features and CCaaS expanding wallet share while enterprise deal cycles remain elongated.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue (Q2 FY26): $1.20B

EPS (Q2 FY26, Normalized): $1.38

FY2026 Revenue: $4.81B

FY2026 EPS: $5.61

These imply ~3% YoY revenue growth and essentially flat EPS vs. FY25.

Key Areas to Watch

AI Companion Adoption and Monetization Users up 40% QoQ; now monetized via custom SKUs with enterprise-grade features.

Investors will look for signs of revenue contribution beyond the free-tier adoption. Zoom Contact Center & Virtual Agent Customer count up 65% YoY in Q1; largest upsell deal landed.

Management emphasized “better together” messaging — bundling comms and CCaaS as a differentiator. Zoom Phone Growth & Teams Integration Mid-teens revenue growth; strengthened by Microsoft Teams integration and channel sales expansion.

Seen as a key market share opportunity given 150M+ phone seats still on-prem. Workvivo & Employee Experience Customer count +106% YoY, with 90% new to Zoom.

Acts as a new entry funnel into broader platform adoption. Enterprise Macro Headwinds CFO flagged elongated deal cycles at large U.S. customers.

Outlook remains cautious, with deferred revenue up 5% YoY but guidance assuming continued pressure.

