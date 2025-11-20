Live: Intuit Q1 Earnings Coverage
Quick Read
- Intuit (INTU) closed fiscal 2025 with 16% revenue growth and margin expansion driven by its all-in-one business platform.
- Intuit’s AI agent launch saw millions of early engagements with repeat usage significantly above expectations.
- TurboTax Live revenue surged 47% last year, well above management’s 15-20% target.
Live Updates
Guidance Update
|Metric
|New
|Prior
|Change
|Revenue
|$20.997B–$21.186B
|Same
|⚖️ Flat
|GAAP EPS
|$15.49–$15.69
|Same
|⚖️ Flat
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$22.98–$23.18
|Same
|⚖️ Flat
|Non-GAAP Op Inc.
|$8.611B–$8.688B
|Same
|⚖️ Flat
Management Commentary
CEO Sasan Goodarzi (Q1 FY26 Release)
“We delivered an exceptional first quarter as we continue to execute on our AI-driven expert platform strategy. Intuit is creating a system of intelligence… helping businesses manage from lead to cash, and consumers manage credit building to wealth building, all in one place.”
Goodarzi is reaffirming that AI remains the centerpiece of Intuit’s product strategy — and that the company is now scaling “done-for-you” workflows across both QuickBooks and consumer finance. The tone reflects high conviction that the AI agent suite is gaining traction early and will provide multi-year monetization upside.
Earnings Are In
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$3.885B
|$3.76B
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$3.34
|$3.09
|✅ Beat
|GAAP EPS
|$1.59
|n/a
|—
Intuit opened FY26 with a stronger-than-expected print: 18% revenue growth, 97% GAAP operating income expansion, and 34% EPS growth. Credit Karma accelerated sharply at +27%, while the Online Ecosystem delivered +21% growth — both well above the run rate implied in guidance. Full-year guidance was fully reiterated, signaling confidence that Q1’s momentum persists across the business.
The beat was clean, broad-based, and margin-accretive. The reaffirmed FY26 outlook reinforces that Intuit’s AI-driven automation strategy is translating into real operating leverage.
Intuit Price Target Heading Into Earnings
Intuit heads into its upcoming quarter with a solid Wall Street backdrop as analysts maintain an Outperform recommendation and a $807 price target, implying roughly 24 percent upside from recent trading levels. Consensus expectations remain firmly positive, supported by Intuit’s long-term algorithm of mid-teens revenue and earnings expansion.
For the current quarter (FQ1 2026), analysts expect EPS of $3.09 alongside revenue of $3.74 billion, both aligned with management’s guidance range. Full-year forecasts call for FY26 EPS of $23.16 and revenue of roughly $21.15 billion, reflecting durable double-digit growth across the business.
Intuit’s long-term model continues to resonate with investors: Capital IQ places long-term EPS growth at 14 percent and revenue expansion near 16 percent. The stock trades within a broad 52-week band of $813 to $532, with slightly above-average volatility, but analysts remain constructive as AI-driven automation, mid-market penetration and platform consolidation continue to power the multiyear growth story.
Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) heads into its upcoming quarter with strong operational momentum and a narrative increasingly anchored in AI-driven automation across consumers, small businesses and accountants. Fiscal 2025 closed with 16 percent revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion, underpinned by broad adoption of Intuit’s all-in-one business platform and continued strength across TurboTax Live and Credit Karma. Management remains confident that investments in data, AI and human-assisted expertise will support another year of double-digit growth as the company deepens its penetration of a $300 billion total addressable market.
What to Expect When Intuit Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q1 FY25)
|Revenue
|$3.76 billion
|$3.28 billion
|EPS (Normalized)
|$3.09
|$2.50
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|$21.15 billion
|$18.83 billion
|Full-Year 2026 EPS
|$23.16
|$20.15
Key Areas to Watch When Intuit Reports
AI Agent Adoption and Monetization Path
Last quarter, Intuit launched a virtual team of AI agents combined with AI-enabled human experts, designed to automate workflows from lead to cash. Management highlighted “millions” of early engagements and repeat usage “significantly above expectations,” setting the stage for long-term monetization opportunities even though FY26 guidance assumes minimal contribution. Investors will look for updated adoption metrics and signals on when monetization may begin.
Mid-Market Acceleration and Intuit Enterprise Suite
Mid-market continues to outperform with 40 percent Online Ecosystem revenue growth and 23 percent customer growth, supported by rapid expansion of Intuit Enterprise Suite. Quarterly product releases, deeper accountant-channel partnerships, and increases in multi-entity capabilities were standout themes. Any further uplift here would reinforce Intuit’s ability to expand wallet share in an $89 billion TAM.
TurboTax Live and Consumer Platform Durability
TurboTax Live revenue grew 47 percent last year—well above management’s 15–20 percent target—and continued integration with Credit Karma drove incremental tax revenue. The upcoming quarter will show whether live-assisted adoption maintains momentum ahead of the tax season and if year-round engagement initiatives are driving measurable monetization.
Credit Karma Growth Drivers
Credit Karma grew 32 percent last year and contributed directly to tax conversion. Management stressed strong in-app engagement, rising share in credit cards and personal loans, and increased focus on prime borrowers and insurance to reduce cyclicality. Updates on these segments will be key for assessing the sustainability of double-digit growth.
Mailchimp Turnaround Progress
Mailchimp remained a drag in FY25, but leadership expects it to exit FY26 growing double digits. Customer satisfaction scores recently reached multi-year highs and mid-market demand is improving, though small business onboarding remains the gating factor. Any improvement in activation rates, churn, or revenue trajectory will be closely watched.