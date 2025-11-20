Live: Intuit Q1 Earnings Coverage

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) heads into its upcoming quarter with strong operational momentum and a narrative increasingly anchored in AI-driven automation across consumers, small businesses and accountants. Fiscal 2025 closed with 16 percent revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion, underpinned by broad adoption of Intuit’s all-in-one business platform and continued strength across TurboTax Live and Credit Karma. Management remains confident that investments in data, AI and human-assisted expertise will support another year of double-digit growth as the company deepens its penetration of a $300 billion total addressable market.

Key Areas to Watch When Intuit Reports

AI Agent Adoption and Monetization Path

Last quarter, Intuit launched a virtual team of AI agents combined with AI-enabled human experts, designed to automate workflows from lead to cash. Management highlighted “millions” of early engagements and repeat usage “significantly above expectations,” setting the stage for long-term monetization opportunities even though FY26 guidance assumes minimal contribution. Investors will look for updated adoption metrics and signals on when monetization may begin.

Mid-Market Acceleration and Intuit Enterprise Suite

Mid-market continues to outperform with 40 percent Online Ecosystem revenue growth and 23 percent customer growth, supported by rapid expansion of Intuit Enterprise Suite. Quarterly product releases, deeper accountant-channel partnerships, and increases in multi-entity capabilities were standout themes. Any further uplift here would reinforce Intuit’s ability to expand wallet share in an $89 billion TAM.

TurboTax Live and Consumer Platform Durability

TurboTax Live revenue grew 47 percent last year—well above management’s 15–20 percent target—and continued integration with Credit Karma drove incremental tax revenue. The upcoming quarter will show whether live-assisted adoption maintains momentum ahead of the tax season and if year-round engagement initiatives are driving measurable monetization.

Credit Karma Growth Drivers

Credit Karma grew 32 percent last year and contributed directly to tax conversion. Management stressed strong in-app engagement, rising share in credit cards and personal loans, and increased focus on prime borrowers and insurance to reduce cyclicality. Updates on these segments will be key for assessing the sustainability of double-digit growth.

Mailchimp Turnaround Progress

Mailchimp remained a drag in FY25, but leadership expects it to exit FY26 growing double digits. Customer satisfaction scores recently reached multi-year highs and mid-market demand is improving, though small business onboarding remains the gating factor. Any improvement in activation rates, churn, or revenue trajectory will be closely watched.