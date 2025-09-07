Gap’s Big Beauty Bet: Why Wall Street’s Excitement Is Wrong 24/7 Wall St.

(GAP) is expanding into beauty and accessories, moving beyond small-scale offerings to a major push starting with Old Navy. The company plans to offer “brand-right” beauty products at Gap and Banana Republic, tailored to each brand’s identity.

Wall Street and investors are optimistic, driving up GPS stock on the potential of the beauty market.

A Bold Leap Into Beauty

Gap (NYSE:GAP) is diving headfirst into the beauty and accessories market, a significant pivot for a company known for denim and casual apparel. While Gap has long dabbled in small-scale beauty offerings, like branded lip balms or travel-sized toiletries, this expansion is far more ambitious.

The company is testing the waters at Old Navy with a curated selection of beauty products, aiming to capture the mass-market segment. At its namesake Gap brand and Banana Republic, Gap plans to roll out “brand-right” beauty and accessory lines tailored to each label’s aesthetic — think affordable skincare at Old Navy, polished essentials at Gap, and upscale offerings at Banana Republic.

The strategy has sparked enthusiasm on Wall Street, with analysts and investors boosting GPS stock on the promise of tapping into the lucrative beauty sector. But this optimism misplaced.

The Allure of a Booming Market

Gap is pivoting to beauty because of the segment’s undeniable appeal. The global beauty market is projected to grow at a 6% compounded annual growth rate through 2030, with mass-market products — like those Old Navy will offer — outpacing prestige lines in volume.

Beauty products are also famously recession-resistant, a phenomenon Estée Lauder’s (NYSE:EL) Ron Lauder dubbed the “Lipstick Effect.” During economic downturns, consumers may skip big-ticket purchases but still splurge on small luxuries like lipstick or skincare. Add to that the high margins — often 60-80% on beauty products compared to 40-50% on apparel — and it’s clear why Gap sees dollar signs.

The company, struggling with declining apparel sales and store closures, hopes beauty will diversify revenue and stabilize its bottom line.

The Risks of Straying From Core Strengths

So, if beauty is such a goldmine, why is Gap’s move misguided? For starters, history shows that non-beauty brands venturing outside their core competencies often stumble. Harley-Davidson’s (NYSE:HOG) foray into branded perfumes in the 1990s flopped spectacularly, as consumers couldn’t reconcile motorbikes with fragrances. That it was called “Hot Road” didn’t help, as people thought of tar, which is not exactly the aroma they want to wear.

Similarly, fast-food chains like KFC (‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ edible nail polish) and Burger King dabbled in branded colognes, which were seen as gimmicks and they faded quickly. Even J.C. Penney’s partnership with Sephora — a seemingly natural fit for a department store — failed to drive broader store traffic. Shoppers flocked to Sephora counters but bypassed Penney’s apparel and home goods.

Gap faces a similar brand disconnect. Its identity is rooted in casual clothing, not skincare or cosmetics. Consumers don’t associate Gap with beauty expertise, and building that trust is an uphill battle.

While Old Navy’s low-price beauty line might attract impulse buys, it’s unlikely to become a destination category. Gap and Banana Republic’s “brand-right” offerings risk being too niche or too generic to compete with established players like Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) or Target (NYSE:TGT), which dominate mass-market beauty.

Competitive Pressures and Operational Challenges

Beyond brand misalignment, Gap’s expansion faces fierce competition. The beauty market is crowded, with mass-market giants like L’Oréal and e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE:ELF) offering affordable, trusted products and prestige brands like Sephora commanding loyalty.

Gap’s lack of beauty expertise could lead to missteps in product development, sourcing, or marketing. Operationally, managing beauty inventory — perishable products with shorter shelf lives than apparel — adds complexity to an already strained supply chain. Gap’s recent struggles with overstocked stores and declining foot traffic further suggests it’s not equipped to execute this pivot effectively.

Moreover, beauty products require constant innovation to stay relevant, a challenge for a retailer better known for iterating on khakis than skincare formulas. Without a clear differentiator, Gap risks diluting its brand and alienating its core customer base, who may see the move as inauthentic.

Key Takeaway

Gap’s beauty expansion may sound promising, but it’s a risky distraction from its core apparel business. The market’s enthusiasm, reflected in GPS stock’s recent jump, overlooks the competitive and operational hurdles, as well as the brand’s lack of beauty credibility.

Investors betting on this pivot are ignoring the lessons of other companies that failed to stretch beyond their strengths. Until Gap proves it can execute this strategy without compromising its identity or bottom line, this is not a reason to buy the stock. The beauty market’s allure is real, but for Gap, it’s likely a mirage.

