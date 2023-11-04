San Francisco Destroyed These 17 Retailers And Chased Them Out of Town

San Francisco’s reputational turn from a wealthy tech hub to a city plagued by crime, regulation, and high costs has undone the hard work of many businesses which can simply no longer operate in the city.

Major contributing factors include:

Many retailers have found that despite the high average incomes in the city, and state, the cost of doing business simply isn’t worth it. Some groups have closed large blocks of stores rather than fight the tide. Other companies once headquartered in the city have simply packed their bags and left for other states entirely.

Here is a list of notable retailers that have announced store closures after trying to make things work in San Francisco.

Anthropologie

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 880 Market St.

Announced: 2023-04-01

Similar stores at risk: Urban Outfitters, Free People, J.Crew

Anthropologie is a retail store that offers a unique collection of women’s clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture. Known for its bohemian and eclectic style, it targets a middle to upper-middle-class audience.

Office Depot

Source: Ildar Sagdejev / Wikimedia Commons

Address: 33 Third St.

Announced: 2023-04-01

Similar stores at risk: Staples, OfficeMax, FedEx Office

Office Depot is a leading supplier of office products, services, and solutions. They offer a broad selection of items from basic office supplies to electronics and furniture.

Amazon Go

Address: 98 Post St.

Announced: 2023-03-01

Similar stores at risk: 7-Eleven, CVS, Walgreens

Amazon Go is a chain of convenience stores operated by Amazon. It’s known for its cashier-less shopping experience where customers can walk in, pick up items, and walk out without going through a traditional checkout.

Arc’teryx

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 300 Grant Ave.

Announced: 2023-03-01

Similar stores at risk: The North Face, REI, Patagonia

Arc’teryx is a high-end outdoor clothing and sporting goods company. Their products include climbing, skiing, and snowboarding gear.

The RealReal

Address: 253 Post St.

Announced: 2023-02-01

Similar stores at risk: Poshmark, ThredUP, Vestiaire Collective

The RealReal is a luxury consignment store offering pre-owned designer fashion, fine jewelry, art, and home decor. They authenticate every item sold, ensuring the quality of products. They closed their flagship store on Post st.

CB2

Address: 34 Ellis St.

Announced: 2023-01-01

Similar stores at risk: West Elm, IKEA, Pottery Barn

CB2 is a modern home furnishing brand that offers stylish and functional furniture, decor, and accessories. It is the sister brand of Crate & Barrel and targets a younger, urban demographic.- Address: 34 Ellis St.

Banana Republic

Source: Cate Gillon / Getty Images

Address: 256 Grant Ave.

Announced: 2023-01-01

Similar stores at risk: Old Navy, H&M, J.Crew

Banana Republic had to close a San Francisco store

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering contemporary classics. It offers versatile, luxury clothing and accessories for a broad demographic.

Athleta

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 255 Sutter St.

Announced: 2023-01-01

Similar stores at risk: Lululemon, Fabletics, Nike

Athleta is a women’s athletic gear and lifestyle brand. They offer performance apparel, shoes, and accessories for various activities from yoga to running.

The Container Store

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 29 4th St.

Announced: 2022-11-01

Similar stores at risk: IKEA, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe’s

The Container Store specializes in storage and organization solutions. They offer a wide range of products to help customers organize everything in their homes and offices.

Crate & Barrel

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 55 Stockton St.

Announced: 2022-02-01

Similar stores at risk: West Elm, IKEA, Pottery Barn

Crate & Barrel offers furniture, home decor, and housewares. They are known for their modern designs, quality, and functionality.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Source: prayitnophotography / Flickr

Address: 865 Market St.

Announced: 2022-01-01

Similar stores at risk: Hollister, American Eagle, Zara

Abercrombie & Fitch is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. They target the younger demographic with their trendy and casual styles.

DSW

Source: Shutterstock

Address: 400 Post St.

Announced: 2021-11-01

Similar stores at risk: Foot Locker, Payless, Zappos

DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) is a footwear retailer offering a wide variety of branded footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids.

Disney

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Address: 39 Stockton St.

Announced: 2021-08-01

Similar stores at risk: Build-A-Bear, Toys ‘R’ Us, LEGO Store

The Disney Store offers merchandise related to Disney’s films and characters, including toys, clothing, and home decor.

Uniqlo

Source: carterdayne / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Address: 111 Powell St.

Announced: 2021-02-01

Similar stores at risk: H&M, Zara, Forever 21

Uniqlo is a Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer, and retailer. They are known for their innovative and functional clothing designs.

Marshall’s

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

Address: 760 Market St.

Announced: 2021-01-01

Similar stores at risk: T.J.Maxx, Ross, Burlington

Marshall’s is an off-price retailer offering brand-name clothing, footwear, and home accessories at discounted prices.

H&M

– Address: 150 Powell St.

– Announced: 2020-11-01

– Similar stores at risk: Zara, Forever 21, Topshop

H&M is a global fashion retailer offering fashion and quality at the best price. They offer clothing for men, women, and children.

Gap

Source: Dimas Ardian / Getty Images News via Getty Images

– Address: 890 Market St.

– Announced: 2020-08-01

Gap is a global apparel and accessories brand known for its modern, casual styles. They offer clothing for men, women, and children.

