San Francisco Destroyed These 17 Retailers And Chased Them Out of Town

San Francisco’s reputational turn from a wealthy tech hub to a city plagued by crime, regulation, and high costs has undone the hard work of many businesses which can simply no longer operate in the city.
Major contributing factors include:
- An extremely high cost of living
- A ballooning homeless population
- Crime rates more than double the state average
Many retailers have found that despite the high average incomes in the city, and state, the cost of doing business simply isn’t worth it. Some groups have closed large blocks of stores rather than fight the tide. Other companies once headquartered in the city have simply packed their bags and left for other states entirely.
Here is a list of notable retailers that have announced store closures after trying to make things work in San Francisco.
Anthropologie
- Address: 880 Market St.
- Announced: 2023-04-01
- Similar stores at risk: Urban Outfitters, Free People, J.Crew
Anthropologie is a retail store that offers a unique collection of women’s clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture. Known for its bohemian and eclectic style, it targets a middle to upper-middle-class audience.
Office Depot
- Address: 33 Third St.
- Announced: 2023-04-01
- Similar stores at risk: Staples, OfficeMax, FedEx Office
Office Depot is a leading supplier of office products, services, and solutions. They offer a broad selection of items from basic office supplies to electronics and furniture.
Amazon Go
- Address: 98 Post St.
- Announced: 2023-03-01
- Similar stores at risk: 7-Eleven, CVS, Walgreens
Amazon Go is a chain of convenience stores operated by Amazon. It’s known for its cashier-less shopping experience where customers can walk in, pick up items, and walk out without going through a traditional checkout.
Arc’teryx
- Address: 300 Grant Ave.
- Announced: 2023-03-01
- Similar stores at risk: The North Face, REI, Patagonia
Arc’teryx is a high-end outdoor clothing and sporting goods company. Their products include climbing, skiing, and snowboarding gear.
The RealReal
- Address: 253 Post St.
- Announced: 2023-02-01
- Similar stores at risk: Poshmark, ThredUP, Vestiaire Collective
The RealReal is a luxury consignment store offering pre-owned designer fashion, fine jewelry, art, and home decor. They authenticate every item sold, ensuring the quality of products. They closed their flagship store on Post st.
CB2
- Address: 34 Ellis St.
- Announced: 2023-01-01
- Similar stores at risk: West Elm, IKEA, Pottery Barn
CB2 is a modern home furnishing brand that offers stylish and functional furniture, decor, and accessories. It is the sister brand of Crate & Barrel and targets a younger, urban demographic.- Address: 34 Ellis St.
Banana RepublicBanana Republic had to close a San Francisco store
- Address: 256 Grant Ave.
- Announced: 2023-01-01
- Similar stores at risk: Old Navy, H&M, J.Crew
Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering contemporary classics. It offers versatile, luxury clothing and accessories for a broad demographic.
Athleta
- Address: 255 Sutter St.
- Announced: 2023-01-01
- Similar stores at risk: Lululemon, Fabletics, Nike
Athleta is a women’s athletic gear and lifestyle brand. They offer performance apparel, shoes, and accessories for various activities from yoga to running.
The Container Store
- Address: 29 4th St.
- Announced: 2022-11-01
- Similar stores at risk: IKEA, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe’s
The Container Store specializes in storage and organization solutions. They offer a wide range of products to help customers organize everything in their homes and offices.
Crate & Barrel
- Address: 55 Stockton St.
- Announced: 2022-02-01
- Similar stores at risk: West Elm, IKEA, Pottery Barn
Crate & Barrel offers furniture, home decor, and housewares. They are known for their modern designs, quality, and functionality.
Abercrombie & Fitch
- Address: 865 Market St.
- Announced: 2022-01-01
- Similar stores at risk: Hollister, American Eagle, Zara
Abercrombie & Fitch is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. They target the younger demographic with their trendy and casual styles.
DSW
- Address: 400 Post St.
- Announced: 2021-11-01
- Similar stores at risk: Foot Locker, Payless, Zappos
DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) is a footwear retailer offering a wide variety of branded footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids.
Disney
- Address: 39 Stockton St.
- Announced: 2021-08-01
- Similar stores at risk: Build-A-Bear, Toys ‘R’ Us, LEGO Store
The Disney Store offers merchandise related to Disney’s films and characters, including toys, clothing, and home decor.
Uniqlo
- Address: 111 Powell St.
- Announced: 2021-02-01
- Similar stores at risk: H&M, Zara, Forever 21
Uniqlo is a Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer, and retailer. They are known for their innovative and functional clothing designs.
Marshall’s
- Address: 760 Market St.
- Announced: 2021-01-01
- Similar stores at risk: T.J.Maxx, Ross, Burlington
Marshall’s is an off-price retailer offering brand-name clothing, footwear, and home accessories at discounted prices.
H&M
– Address: 150 Powell St.
– Announced: 2020-11-01
– Similar stores at risk: Zara, Forever 21, Topshop
H&M is a global fashion retailer offering fashion and quality at the best price. They offer clothing for men, women, and children.
Gap
– Address: 890 Market St.
– Announced: 2020-08-01
Gap is a global apparel and accessories brand known for its modern, casual styles. They offer clothing for men, women, and children.
