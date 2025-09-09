Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure growth remains the single most important catalyst, with management guiding to >70% IaaS growth in FY26.
- Multi-cloud partnerships (Microsoft, Google, AWS) and AI database adoption are accelerating backlog visibility.
- Investors are focused on margins and CapEx intensity, with FY26 spend forecast above $25B to meet demand.
Live Updates
Cloud Revenue Is Massive
Cloud revenue expected to almost double to $18 billion with backlog growing 360% TO $455 billion.
My takeaway
The big takeaway here is the better color on guidance is a much bigger win than quarterly revenue or EPS. The stock is now up 22.36% after-hours.
- Bullish: Massive backlog, AI Database catalyst, multi-cloud momentum.
Bearish: GAAP/FCF drag from capex and restructuring.
Neutral: Street will watch how $455B backlog converts into OCI revenue.
What Changed This Quarter
Backlog regime-shift: RPO vaulted to $455B; management expects >$500B soon.
-
Multi-cloud flywheel: DB revenue via AWS/GCP/Azure up 1,529%, aided by 37 more partner datacenters coming online.
AI product shot: Teasing Oracle AI Database (LLM-on-DB) to tap installed-base data directly—an adoption accelerant.
P&L mix: Cloud +28% (IaaS +55%); Software license/support flat to down; restructuring expense stepped up.
Capital intensity: Capex spiked again; TTM FCF negative as Oracle races to provision capacity for booked demand.
Capital returns: $0.50 quarterly dividend maintained.
Key Numbers
Demand is concentrating in OCI + multi-cloud database, while elevated capex (capacity build-out) and restructuring weigh on GAAP optics near-term.
|KPI
|Result
|YoY
|Total Revenue
|$14.9B
|+12%
|Cloud (IaaS+SaaS)
|$7.2B
|+28%
|Cloud Infra (IaaS)
|$3.3B
|+55%
|Cloud Apps (SaaS)
|$3.8B
|+11%
|Fusion ERP (SaaS)
|$1.0B
|+17%
|NetSuite ERP (SaaS)
|$1.0B
|+16%
|RPO
|$455B
|+359%
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$1.47
|+6%
|GAAP EPS
|$1.01
|–2%
|12-mo Op Cash Flow
|$21.5B
|+13%
|Capex (quarter)
|$8.5B
|↑ sharply
|Free Cash Flow (TTM)
|–$5.9B
|down on capex
Guidance
Oracle didn’t issue traditional FY revenue/EPS guidance. Instead, it raised the Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) long-term plan and telegraphed more mega-deals.
|Item
|Prior Color
|New Color
|Status
|OCI FY26 revenue
|—
|$18B (~+77%)
|📈 Raised (new)
|OCI LT outlook (next 4 yrs)
|—
|$32B → $73B → $114B → $144B
|📈 Raised (new)
|RPO (backlog)
|$99B (FY25 Q4)
|$455B (+359% YoY)
|📈 Surged
|Dividend
|$0.50/qtr
|$0.50 declared
|⚖️ Flat
Street models likely lift OCI growth trajectories and long-dated revenue, even if near-term EPS is pressured by capex and restructuring/tax items.
Management Commentary
“We signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts…RPO backlog increasing 359% to $455B…We expect to sign several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars.” — Safra Catz, CEO
“MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Microsoft grew 1,529%…Next month we’ll introduce the Oracle AI Database, enabling customers to use LLMs (Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, etc.) directly on top of the Oracle Database.” — Larry Ellison, Chairman & CTO
Backlog scale and multi-cloud distribution are accelerating, while the AI Database pitch is designed to unlock Oracle’s massive installed-base data with LLMs—driving future consumption.
Oracle Up Big After Earnings
Oracle is up over 7% numbers.
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus (prev)
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$14.9B
|~$15.0B
|❌
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$1.47
|~$1.48
|❌
Tiny headline misses, monster demand signals. The RPO explosion to $455B (+359% YoY) plus a bold OCI revenue path ($18B this year → $32B/$73B/$114B/$144B) more than explains the rally. Multi-cloud DB + AI positioning is doing the heavy lifting.
Earnings History And Stock Performance
Oracle has beaten in 2 of the last 4 quarters, but stock reaction has been consistently negative to muted, showing high skepticism despite delivery.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q4 2025
|+3.37%
|–3.4%
|–5.1%
|–6.8%
|Q3 2025
|–1.30%
|–1.2%
|+2.0%
|+2.7%
|Q2 2025
|–0.77%
|–3.0%
|–4.6%
|–7.5%
|Q1 2025
|+4.29%
|–1.7%
|–0.4%
|–2.2%
Live Oracle Coverage
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close. The stock has rallied on AI-driven cloud optimism, but execution scrutiny remains high following several quarters of muted post-earnings reactions despite beats. The stock is up 60% over the past 6 months and with management recently raising FY26 revenue guidance above $67 billion, tonight’s results could confirm Wall Street’s enthusiasm and send the share price higher.
What To Expect Tonight
- Revenue: $15.04 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.48
- FY 2026 Revenue: $66.66 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $6.77
- FY 2027 Revenue: $79.87 billion
- FY 2027 EPS: $8.09
Consensus implies ~13% top-line growth and ~6% EPS growth YoY for the quarter (vs. $13.31B / $1.39 last year). For FY26, growth accelerates to ~16% revenue and ~12% EPS.
Key Areas to Watch
-
OCI scale and AI demand – Oracle is targeting more than 70% growth in infrastructure-as-a-service and over 40% in total cloud revenue for FY26, with AI database workloads driving the surge.
-
CapEx intensity – After spending $21B in FY25, management now expects capital expenditures to exceed $25B in FY26 to support backlog, a ramp that raises the balance between growth and cash burn.
-
Stargate and large customer wins – The multiyear “Stargate” initiative and partnerships with OpenAI could prove transformative, while recent deals with Temu, ByteDance, and Uber add meaningful scale to the backlog.
-
Applications suite momentum – Fusion and NetSuite bookings are accelerating, and investors will look for signs that Oracle is extending SaaS adoption beyond its infrastructure base.
-
Margin outlook – Heavy investment is likely to pressure free cash flow in the near term, and markets want clearer visibility on when scaling will translate into accretive margins. a
