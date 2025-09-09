Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Oracle Cloud Infrastructure growth remains the single most important catalyst, with management guiding to >70% IaaS growth in FY26.

Multi-cloud partnerships (Microsoft, Google, AWS) and AI database adoption are accelerating backlog visibility.

Investors are focused on margins and CapEx intensity, with FY26 spend forecast above $25B to meet demand.

Join us for live Oracle earnings coverage — real-time results, analysis, and what it means for investors.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close. The stock has rallied on AI-driven cloud optimism, but execution scrutiny remains high following several quarters of muted post-earnings reactions despite beats. The stock is up 60% over the past 6 months and with management recently raising FY26 revenue guidance above $67 billion, tonight’s results could confirm Wall Street’s enthusiasm and send the share price higher.

What To Expect Tonight

Revenue: $15.04 billion

EPS (Normalized): $1.48

FY 2026 Revenue: $66.66 billion

FY 2026 EPS: $6.77

FY 2027 Revenue: $79.87 billion

FY 2027 EPS: $8.09

Consensus implies ~13% top-line growth and ~6% EPS growth YoY for the quarter (vs. $13.31B / $1.39 last year). For FY26, growth accelerates to ~16% revenue and ~12% EPS.

Key Areas to Watch

OCI scale and AI demand – Oracle is targeting more than 70% growth in infrastructure-as-a-service and over 40% in total cloud revenue for FY26, with AI database workloads driving the surge.

CapEx intensity – After spending $21B in FY25, management now expects capital expenditures to exceed $25B in FY26 to support backlog, a ramp that raises the balance between growth and cash burn.

Stargate and large customer wins – The multiyear “Stargate” initiative and partnerships with OpenAI could prove transformative, while recent deals with Temu, ByteDance, and Uber add meaningful scale to the backlog.

Applications suite momentum – Fusion and NetSuite bookings are accelerating, and investors will look for signs that Oracle is extending SaaS adoption beyond its infrastructure base.

CapEx intensity – After spending $21B in FY25, management now expects capital expenditures to exceed $25B in FY26 to support backlog, a ramp that raises the balance between growth and cash burn.