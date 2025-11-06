GoPro Fails to Impress After Reporting Q3 Earnings Miss

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of GPRO are down sharply in after-hours trading as investors absorbed a widening loss and steep revenue decline that underscores the company’s struggle to stabilize its core business.

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported Q3 2025 earnings after the close Thursday that missed on the bottom line while revenue topped a zero estimate. The stock was down sharply in after-hours trading as investors absorbed a widening loss and steep revenue decline that underscores the company’s struggle to stabilize its core business.

The Misses Pile Up

GoPro posted a loss of $0.09 per share, worse than the $0.04 loss consensus expected. Revenue came in at $163 million, down 37% year-over-year. That’s a significant deterioration from an already difficult 2025. The net loss expanded to $21.3 million from $8.2 million in the prior year quarter. I’d focus on that bottom-line erosion. It signals the company is burning through more cash even as it tries to execute a turnaround.

One Bright Spot: Cash Generation

Operating cash flow swung positive to $12.2 million, compared to negative $2.2 million in Q3 2024. That’s a meaningful 642% improvement and the clearest sign that management is gaining control over working capital. Channel inventory declined 30% year-over-year, suggesting better demand alignment and less excess stock clogging the system.

Sell-through also exceeded expectations by 5%, a small but real win in a quarter otherwise marked by contraction. The company launched three new products: the MAX2 360-camera with 8K video, the LIT HERO ultra-compact lifestyle camera, and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal with multi-camera tracking. These are attempts to diversify beyond the action camera market that built GoPro’s brand.

Revenue Collapse Across the Board

Retail channel revenue fell 41% to $123 million. The direct-to-consumer channel (GoPro.com, which includes subscription and service revenue) dropped 22% to $40 million. Gross profit declined 38% to $57.2 million. Operating losses deepened. The cash position fell 55% to $58.4 million from $130.2 million a year ago. That’s a material cash burn that limits runway for product development and marketing.

Key Figures

EPS: -$0.09 (vs. -$0.04 expected); miss of $0.05

Revenue: $163M (down 37% YoY)

Gross Profit: $57.2M (down 38% YoY)

Operating Income: -$15.9M (vs. -$8.0M YoY)

Net Loss: $21.3M (vs. $8.2M YoY)

Operating Cash Flow: $12.2M (vs. -$2.2M YoY)

Cash Position: $58.4M (down 55% YoY)

The cash flow improvement is the only number I’d highlight as genuinely constructive. Everything else points to a business contracting faster than management’s cost-cutting can offset.

Management Signals a Turnaround

CEO Nicholas Woodman said Q3 “marked a meaningful step forward in our strategy to diversify, grow and restore profitability to GoPro’s business.” Management expects to “return to revenue growth and profitability beginning Q4 2025 and in 2026.” That’s an ambitious claim given the 37% revenue decline and expanding losses. The company is betting the new product launches and inventory normalization will reverse momentum.

I’d listen for specificity on the earnings call about how they define profitability and what demand signals they’re seeing early in Q4. Vague optimism won’t convince investors who’ve watched losses widen for three straight quarters.

What Investors Should Watch

The near-term question is whether the new products gain traction before cash runs out. At $58.4 million in cash, GoPro has limited room for error. Q4 and early 2026 will determine whether this diversification strategy works or whether the company needs external capital. Watch for updates on product adoption rates and any commentary on the path to profitability. The company has been unprofitable since 2023 after returning to losses following profitable years in 2021 and 2022. That history suggests turnarounds are possible but not guaranteed.