S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Home > Investing > Rivian Turnaround Crippled by Recall

Investing

Rivian Turnaround Crippled by Recall

Rivian Turnaround Crippled by Recall

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 6:32 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With the announcement of a new plant in Georgia made earlier this month, and a deal with Volkswagen several months ago, it looked like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has lost billions of dollars and will probably lose billions more, was on the road to a better future. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported it had begun a preliminary investigation into 17,198 Rivian electric delivery vans over seat belt flaw concerns. Rivian only produced 5,979  vehicles in its most recently reported quarter.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • The NHTSA has begun an investigation into seat belt flaws in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) delivery vans.
  • News of a recall will raise new questions about the EV maker’s future.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

“According to the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), six complaints from vehicle owners described cables that frayed, broke or unraveled, leaving drivers at risk of being unrestrained in a crash or sudden stop,” USA Today reported. The term “risk” stands out as worrisome.

While Rivian can afford a recall, even of over 17,000 vehicles, the announcement will hurt its rebounding image. Rivian offered good news recently as it said it would open a plant in Georgia at a cost of $4 billion. It will use the facility to build its R2 SUV and R3 crossover. Both will be priced well below its R1T and R1S, which carry base prices over $79,000 and can hit $100,000. Additionally, while the deal with Volkswagen is for over $5 million, the final payout may not hit that level.

With the announcement of the new plant, CEO R.J. Scaringe said, “R3 represents a real big market unlock for us. It gets you into that category of purchases and prices that’s meaningfully below the average.” However, vehicles like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, with a price tag below $40,000, already crowd the segment.

The news of the recall will create a new set of doubters about Rivian’s future. Another worrisome sign is that Rivian may deliver as few as 40,000 vehicles this year. In the June quarter, deliveries were just above 10,000. Revenue in the most recent quarter barely moved from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion year over year. Rivian lost $1.2 billion in the period, compared to $1.4 billion last year. The company continues to bleed cash.

The stock is up over 16% this year, but a recall may change that.

Rivian Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rivian_Normal_Plant_Floor.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Rivian Normal Plant Floor</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Contributions/IanRivian" target="_blank" style="100%">Rivian</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Rivian Shares Surge 19%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 24, 2025

Rivian Shares Surge 19%

Oddly, Rivian Automotive stock is up sharply in the past month. Given the EV maker's headwinds, one would expect shares…
Rivian Hammered by Another Downgrade
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 15, 2025

Rivian Hammered by Another Downgrade

A Jefferies analyst has downgraded the stock of Rivian Automotive. The prospects for the troubled electric vehicle maker are not…
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Sept 24)
Joel South | Sep 24, 2025

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Sept 24)

Rivian stock has trended upward recently despite facing challenges. Here is a look at where the stock could be in…
Rivian Is Too Small to Survive
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 7, 2025

Rivian Is Too Small to Survive

Rivian Automotive stock barely reacted after the struggling EV maker's first-quarter report. It does not offer a strong case for…
Rivian Continues to Fall Apart
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 3, 2025

Rivian Continues to Fall Apart

Rivian Automotive announced that its second-quarter deliveries were off sharply. The EV maker blamed tariffs for its weak sales.
Rivian Production Forecast Drop, Shares Dive
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 5, 2024

Rivian Production Forecast Drop, Shares Dive

Once again, Rivian Automotive has disappointed investors and caused its stock to tumble. This time it cut its production forecast…
The Big Rivian Stock Plunge Continues
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 29, 2024

The Big Rivian Stock Plunge Continues

Rivian Automotive remains too small and loses too much money to survive, even if its vehicles are well-regarded.
Rivian Faces Recall — Is This the End for the EV Maker?
Rich Duprey | Sep 12, 2025

Rivian Faces Recall — Is This the End for the EV Maker?

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has endured a rollercoaster ride since its 2021 debut. From supply chain snarls…
Troubled Rivian Gets a Huge Break
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 26, 2024

Troubled Rivian Gets a Huge Break

Volkswagen's $5 billion investment in Rivian Automotive will help them to close the gap with EV market leader Tesla.

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 276,204,925
+$2.79
+8.92%
$34.01
IBM
IBM Vol: 9,429,632
+$14.31
+5.35%
$281.84
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,106,187
+$18.75
+4.00%
$486.84
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,074,781
+$3.22
+3.95%
$84.80
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 1,724,661
+$7.46
+2.83%
$270.85

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 26,884,299
-$11.26
19.74%
$45.79
Jabil
JBL Vol: 2,772,190
-$14.20
6.30%
$211.09
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 77,189,155
-$2.37
6.28%
$35.31
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 34,923,391
-$17.48
5.67%
$290.98
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 8,919,095
-$1.30
5.00%
$24.59