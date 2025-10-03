S&P 500
6,738.90
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,023.60
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
24,854.00
-0.30%
Russell 2000
2,487.92
+1.15%
FTSE 100
9,506.30
+0.69%
Nikkei 225
46,077.90
+2.22%
Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3

Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3

By Joel South

Oct 3, 2025  |  Updated 12:52 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The U.S. Government shut down on October 1 and remains shut down October 3, with up to 750,000 government workers furloughed.
  • Absent government workers to confirm this data in reports, it’s hard to say precisely how many workers are off the job right now.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Apple Still Shiny

Live

In the absence of government news, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee is making headlines today downgrading Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock to underperform — but investors don’t care.

“We raised our FY25E/26E/27E iPhone unit growth to 7%/1%/-1% from 5%/-3%/0%,” explains Lee. “Our muted outlook for FY26/27 is driven by 1) $100 price hike for iPhone 18 P/PM, and 2) cautious outlook of 18 Fold (12.5m units).”

Lee lowered his price target on Apple stock to $205.16, but the stock is up 0.6% today. The Voo is up 0.5%.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The U.S. Government is out to lunch — and investors don’t care.

On Day 2 of the Government Shutdown of 2025, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed at a record high Thursday. As Day 3 prepares to get underway, the ETF is up another 0.1% premarket.

With much of the workforce at federal agencies furloughed today, and the rest presumably just trying to keep up with work on a skeleton crew, there’s no new government data coming out to help the market today — but also no bad news getting published. True, yesterday Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the shutdown threatens us with “a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth and a hit to working America,” but until some data comes out confirming that, it kind of feels like it’s not happening, and investors remain blissfully ignorant of anything bad that’s happening to the economy.

Well, except for one data point. Heading into the shutdown President Trump threatened massive layoffs of government workers, calling the shutdown an “unprecedented opportunity” to save money by cutting dead weight. And the Congressional Budget Office estimates we could see 750,000 federal employees furloughed, weighing on jobs data.

If we ever get to see any jobs data again, that is.  

Predictions

In the absence of data, what we do have is forecasts, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) CEO David Solomon just dropped a big one.

“Markets run in cycles,” said the Goldman CEO at Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, on Friday. “And whenever we’ve historically had a significant acceleration in a new technology that creates a lot of capital formation, and therefore lots of interesting new companies around it, you generally see the market run ahead of the potential … there are going to be winners and losers.”

Okay, give Solomon a ‘C’ for originality with that prediction. “Somewhere it’s going to rain today, and somewhere else it isn’t.” But the point remains true nonetheless. A lot of AI stocks have gotten very expensive this year, some of them are going to come back down, and investors should probably start to prepare for that eventuality.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next 12 to 24 months, we see a” stock market selloff, says Solomon.

I wouldn’t be surprised, either.

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 30, 2025

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
The Government Shut Down. Here’s What History Says Will Happen in the Stock Market Next
Rich Duprey | Oct 3, 2025

The Government Shut Down. Here’s What History Says Will Happen in the Stock Market Next

The U.S. government shutdown, now in its third day since starting on October 1, stems from a partisan standoff over…
Stock Market Live October 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 2
Joel South | Oct 2, 2025

Stock Market Live October 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 2

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 1, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 1: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as U.S. Government Shuts Down
Joel South | Oct 1, 2025

Stock Market Live October 1: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as U.S. Government Shuts Down

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
January Brought Big Payroll Gains, Government Shutdown or Not
Jon C. Ogg | Feb 1, 2019

January Brought Big Payroll Gains, Government Shutdown or Not

The jobs market continues to be strong. Government shutdown or not, this looked like a big report from the Bureau…
Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
Joel South | Sep 17, 2025

Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 22, 2025

Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Cooling Inflation Data Buoys Wall Street’s Market Outlook
Gerelyn Terzo | May 13, 2025

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Cooling Inflation Data Buoys Wall Street’s Market Outlook

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Goldman Sachs Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

Humana
HUM Vol: 2,114,642
+$22.92
+8.93%
$279.54
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 176,243
+$15.59
+5.27%
$311.44
Cigna
CI Vol: 1,556,692
+$15.42
+5.19%
$312.40
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 1,337,707
+$16.09
+4.73%
$356.33
Centene
CNC Vol: 7,311,265
+$1.67
+4.52%
$38.49

Top Losing Stocks

Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 4,515,569
-$3.60
6.55%
$51.45
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 52,492,378
-$9.40
5.02%
$177.65
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,940,570
-$6.68
5.01%
$126.67
Cardinal Health
CAH Vol: 2,628,183
-$6.64
4.19%
$151.83
Cencora
COR Vol: 425,134
-$10.91
3.54%
$297.66