Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3

In the absence of government news, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee is making headlines today downgrading Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock to underperform — but investors don’t care.\r\n\r\n“We raised our FY25E/26E/27E iPhone unit growth to 7%/1%/-1% from 5%/-3%/0%,” explains Lee. “Our muted outlook for FY26/27 is driven by 1) $100 price hike for iPhone 18 P/PM, and 2) cautious outlook of 18 Fold (12.5m units).”\r\n\r\nLee lowered his price target on Apple stock to $205.16, but the stock is up 0.6% today. The Voo is up 0.5%.