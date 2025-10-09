Stock Market Live October 9: Delta Earnings Beat Helps Lift S&P 500 (VOO)

Phillip Securities initiated coverage on S&P 500 component Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock with a buy rating and a $350 price target this morning.\r\n\r\nOracle is a “niche Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and full-stack AI provider,” notes the analyst. Its backlog of future work surged 359% in fiscal Q1 2026, and could reach $144 billion by fiscal 2030 — a 68% compound annual growth rate over four years — powered by “partnerships with major clouds providers and chipmakers [to] support AI training, inference, and database integration, driving 55% YoY infrastructure growth and positioning Oracle for long-term recurring revenue.”\r\n\r\nOracle stock is up 3.5% on the new buy rating. The Voo is down 0.3%.\r\n\r\n