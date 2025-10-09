S&P 500
6,747.80
-0.27%
Dow Jones
46,523.40
-0.33%
Nasdaq 100
25,089.30
-0.39%
Russell 2000
2,475.67
-0.44%
FTSE 100
9,528.20
-0.39%
Nikkei 225
48,795.40
+1.21%
Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 9: Delta Earnings Beat Helps Lift S&P 500 (VOO)

Stock Market Live October 9: Delta Earnings Beat Helps Lift S&P 500 (VOO)

By Joel South

Oct 9, 2025  |  Updated 11:24 AM ET

Key Points

  • The U.S. government remains shutdown for a ninth straight day on Thursday.
  • Delta Air Lines says the shutdown isn’t affecting its operations — yet — and Q3 earnings beat expectations.
Live Updates

Inititating on Oracle

Live

Phillip Securities initiated coverage on S&P 500 component Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock with a buy rating and a $350 price target this morning.

Oracle is a “niche Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and full-stack AI provider,” notes the analyst. Its backlog of future work surged 359% in fiscal Q1 2026, and could reach $144 billion by fiscal 2030 — a 68% compound annual growth rate over four years — powered by “partnerships with major clouds providers and chipmakers [to] support AI training, inference, and database integration, driving 55% YoY infrastructure growth and positioning Oracle for long-term recurring revenue.”

Oracle stock is up 3.5% on the new buy rating. The Voo is down 0.3%.

 

United Loves to Fly to Europe (and it Shows)

Live

Circling back to airlines news, Delta rival and fellow S&P 500 component United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) announced today it’s opening up nonstop flights from its East Coast hub at Newark Liberty International Airport to a handful of smaller European cities — Bari, Italy; Split, Croatia; and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Air industry analysts interpret United’s move as a response to Delta’s opening nonstop flights to Malta and Sardinia last month. Whatever the reason, it’s already paying off for United, whose stock is up more than 4% today.

Conversely, the Voo has turned around and nosedived to a 0.1% loss. Win some, lose some…

Tilray Surprisingly Loses No Money

Live

Beyond the big S&P 500 companies, Tilray (Nasdaq: TLRY) also reported earnings this morning. Analysts were expecting the marijuana company to lose $0.04 per share, but Tilray says it instead broke even with $0 earned, $0 lost in its fiscal Q1 2026.

Revenue for the quarter also exceeded estimates at $209.5 million, and Tilray reaffirmed its non-GAAP guidance for “Adjusted EBITDA” of $62 million to $72 million in fiscal 2026.

Tilray stock is up more than 14% on the news. The Voo is now up 0.6%.

 

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) set a new all-time high on Wednesday, rising 0.6% to close at 618.77. Even as the U.S. government remains stubbornly shut down for an ninth straight day, the market continues to inch higher Thursday, up 0.5% premarket.

Helping the market today is a positive earnings forecast from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), which forecast today that it will earn between $1.60 and $1.90 per share in Q4, better than the $1.65 per share that analysts were predicting.

CEO Ed Bastian warned that if the government shutdown drags on too long, it’s likely to affect his company, and the airline industry in general — and the economy. For the time being, however, Delta’s boss confirms that he hasn’t seen “any impacts at all” on Delta’s business.

Commenting on reports yesterday that a handful of airports are starting to see an uptick in flight delays, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy agreed that he’s seen a “slight uptick” in air traffic controllers, who are currently working without pay, calling in sick rather than coming to work, and that this could affect flight operations, causing delays.

Earnings

But getting back to earnings at Delta, which is an S&P 500 component company, Delta reported its Q3 numbers this morning, which were $0.18 better than expected at $1.71 per share. Revenue was $15.2 billion, also better than expected.

Taken in conjunction with the Q4 guidance, and the full-year guidance for a better than expected $6 per share for fiscal 2025, Delta’s report was positive on all fronts, and the stock is up more than 7% premarket.

A second big S&P 500 component, PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP), also reported good profits this morning. Q3 earnings at Pepsi “beat” by three cents at $2.29 per share, with revenue also ahead of forecasts at $23.9 billion.

Pepsi stock us up less than 1% premarket.

