I have invested in dividends for 11 years—These income machines pay me every quarter without a hitch

I have invested in dividends for 11 years—These income machines pay me every quarter without a hitch

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points I’ve built a dividend-focused portfolio over 11 years for consistent quarterly income amid market ups and downs.

The three stocks below offer reliable payouts with yields from 2.4% to 2.8% and low-risk profiles.

Long histories of increases — more than 50 years for each — ensure payments arrive without interruption.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Over the past 11 years, I’ve built a portfolio centered on steady dividend payers, stocks that deliver reliable income quarter after quarter. No drama, no surprises — just consistent checks hitting my account like they’re on autopilot.

It’s a strategy that’s weathered market dips, inflation spikes, and everything in between, turning what could be a volatile ride into a smooth path to financial security. Below are three stocks that have proven themselves as a dependable income source, with histories of on-time payments and growing payouts. Let’s break down why these picks keep delivering without missing a beat.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stands out as a cornerstone in my dividend setup, handling the massive job of distributing food and supplies to restaurants, schools, and healthcare spots across North America.

As the world’s largest foodservice distributor, it taps into an essential industry — people always need to eat, no matter the economy. I’ve held Sysco shares for years in my dividend growth portfolio, and it’s never once delayed a payout. The company has raised its payout for 55 straight years, a streak that underscores its reliability.

In its last fiscal year, revenue climbed 3.2% to $81.4 billion, driven by improving volumes in its core U.S. operations. Adjusted earnings per share hit $4.46 per share, up from the prior year, supporting a free cash flow (FCF) payout ratio around 47% — plenty of room for future hikes without straining the books.

The current quarterly dividend sits at $0.525 per share, yielding about 2.7% at today’s prices. That’s not flashy, but it’s backed by solid FCF of $1.8 billion annually, ensuring those payments land every time.

Sysco’s edge comes from its scale: a network of 330 distribution centers serving 730,000 customers. Even during the pandemic, when restaurants shut down, Sysco pivoted to grocery and institutional sales, keeping dividends intact. Today, with dining out growing but consumers remaining cautious, Sysco is positioned for steady gains.

I reinvest those quarterly checks, compounding my position without lifting a finger. It’s the kind of stock that lets me sleep easy, knowing income flows regardless of headlines.

ABM Industries (ABM)

When I think of unsung heroes in the dividend world, ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) tops the list. This company provides facility services — janitorial, maintenance, and engineering for offices, airports, and stadiums — essentials that businesses can’t skip.

ABM is another stock I’ve owned for years, and its quarterly dividends have arrived like clockwork, even through economic slowdowns that hit commercial real estate. With 57 consecutive years of payment increases, it’s earned its spot as a low-key powerhouse in my portfolio.

ABM’s appeal lies in its diversified revenue streams and lean operations. Last year, it posted $8.4 billion in sales, a 3.2% jump, fueled by aviation and technical solutions segments that grew double digits. Adjusted net income rose to $227.3 million, keeping the FCF payout ratio at a comfortable 34% on earnings of $3.57 per share. The quarterly dividend is $0.265 per share, delivering a 2.3% yield — solid for an industrial stock with growth potential.

Resilience is ABM’s middle name. During 2023’s office vacancy surge, it shifted focus to healthcare and education clients, where demand held firm. As hybrid work stabilized, airports are buzzing with U.S. passenger traffic above pre-pandemic levels. Management’s emphasis on margin expansion, via tech like AI-driven energy audits, means more cash for shareholders. Those reliable quarters add up, quietly building my income stream while I focus elsewhere.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) rounds out my trio as the high-octane dividend engine, a biopharma leader churning out treatments for immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. Spun off from Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) in 2013, it’s become a standalone beast, and I’ve held ABBV stock for over a decade, providing me with years of flawless quarterly dividends.

With 52 years of increases under its belt (including time inherited through Abbott’s heritage), AbbVie pays $1.64 per share every three months, yielding 2.8% and making it one of my portfolio’s income anchors.

The numbers back the hype: 2024 revenue hit $56.3 billion, up 3.7%, led by blockbusters like Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which offset Humira’s patent cliff. Adjusted earnings of $10.12 per share led the headline payout ratio to exceed 200% due to non-cash charges, but FCF growing at nearly 20% annually for the past decade more than covers dividends.

That’s the beauty of this dividend giant: AbbVie’s pipeline, with over 90 programs in development, funds growth without skimping on shareholder returns.

What seals AbbVie’s reliability is its innovation track record. After Humira’s patent loss, new drugs captured 80% of that market share, driving 15% growth in non-Humira sales. In a sector prone to volatility, AbbVie’s diversified portfolio — spanning aesthetics to eye care — keeps cash steady. I’ve seen the stock rise fourfold since I bought in, but it’s the compounding dividends that thrill me most. Every quarter, without fail, it tops up my account, turning long-term patience into tangible wealth.