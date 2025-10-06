S&P 500
S&P 500 or Total Market ETF: Is VOO or VTI the Smarter Long-Term Play?

S&P 500 or Total Market ETF: Is VOO or VTI the Smarter Long-Term Play?

By Rich Duprey

Oct 6, 2025  |  Updated 9:46 AM ET

Key Points

  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the S&P 500, focusing on 500 large-cap U.S. stocks, while Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) covers over 3,600 stocks across all market caps.
  • Both ETFs have similar returns and identical 0.03% expense ratios.
  • VOO is less volatile, suiting conservative investors, while VTI’s broader exposure offers potential upside with slightly higher risk.
Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a cornerstone for many looking to build wealth over time. Two of the most popular options are Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), both offered by Vanguard

These funds are low-cost, diversified, and track major market indices, making them attractive for long-term investors. But which is the better choice for sustained growth? 

What’s Inside VOO and VTI?

VOO tracks the S&P 500, an index of 500 large-cap U.S. companies across sectors like technology, healthcare, and finance. Giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) dominate its holdings, reflecting the performance of America’s biggest firms. 

VTI, on the other hand, follows the CRSP US Total Market Index, encompassing over 3,600 stocks, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap companies. This broader scope captures nearly the entire U.S. stock market, offering more diversification.

VOO’s focus on large caps means it’s heavily weighted toward tech, with about 30% of its portfolio in this sector. VTI, while still tech-heavy, includes smaller companies, giving it exposure to growth-oriented firms that may not yet be S&P 500 constituents. However, VTI’s broader reach dilutes the impact of top performers compared to VOO.

Performance: Who Wins the Race?

Historical data shows VOO and VTI have similar long-term returns due to the S&P 500’s dominance in the total market. From 2010 to 2025, VOO’s annualized return averaged around 12.8%, slightly edging out VTI’s 12.5%, based on Morningstar data. The S&P 500’s focus on large, stable companies often leads to steadier gains during bull markets, as seen in the tech-driven rally of the early 2020s.

VTI, however, can shine in periods when smaller companies outperform. For instance, in 2021, small- and mid-cap stocks surged, giving VTI a slight edge. And since the April market, small-cap stocks — represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) — are outperforming their larger brethren 34% to 30%.

Yet, VOO’s consistency often appeals to conservative investors. Both ETFs have low expense ratios — VOO at 0.03% and VTI at 0.03% — making costs a negligible factor in the decision.

Stability vs. Variety

VOO’s concentration in large-cap stocks typically results in lower volatility. The S&P 500’s blue-chip companies are less prone to sharp swings than smaller firms. VTI’s inclusion of mid- and small-cap stocks increases its exposure to market fluctuations, as these companies are more sensitive to economic shifts. 

For example, during the 2022 market downturn, VTI’s broader exposure led to slightly higher losses than VOO.

However, VTI’s diversification can reduce company-specific risk. A single stock’s failure in VOO, like a tech giant stumbling, has a bigger impact due to its concentrated weighting. VTI’s thousands of holdings spread this risk, potentially cushioning blows from individual stock declines.

Which ETF Fits Your Goals?

Choosing between VOO and VTI depends on your investment strategy. VOO suits investors seeking stability and exposure to America’s largest companies, ideal for those prioritizing steady, long-term growth. Its simplicity and historical edge in returns make it a favorite for retirement portfolios. VTI appeals to those who want broader market exposure, including the potential upside of smaller companies. It’s a better fit for investors comfortable with slightly higher volatility for a chance at outsized gains during small-cap rallies.

Tax considerations also matter. Both ETFs are tax-efficient, but VTI’s higher turnover from smaller stocks may lead to marginally higher capital gains distributions. For taxable accounts, VOO might have a slight edge. In tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs, this difference is less relevant.

The Verdict: No Wrong Choice

VOO and VTI are both excellent long-term investments, with low costs and strong historical performance. VOO offers simplicity and stability, while VTI provides broader diversification with a touch more risk. 

Your choice hinges on whether you prefer the concentrated power of the S&P 500 or the comprehensive sweep of the total market. With small-cap stocks seeming ascendant now, VTI might be the better choice, but for most investors, either ETF can anchor a portfolio effectively.

