Unmasking JEPQ’s Returns: A Deep Dive Into Dividend Fund Realities

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The JEPQ ETF offers a nearly double-digit annual yield and frequent cash payouts.

However, JEPQ involves tech-sector concentration risk and may lag the share-price performance of the S&P 500.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

A high-yield exchange traded fund (ETF) such as the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) will undoubtedly attract many passive income collectors. After all, the fund’s cash distributions can be frequently reinvested to create a compounding effect.

Yet, skeptical investors may question the JEPQ ETF’s high returns. It’s important to weigh the drawbacks of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF against its benefits. That way, you can make a more informed decision instead of just loading up and hoping for the best.

Why Income Seekers Like JEPQ

There are certain features that make the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stand out. These features mostly pertain to the fund’s impressive annual yield.

Currently, the JEPQ ETF features an annualized distribution yield of 9.45%. Clearly, having a nearly double-digit yield sets the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF apart from many other funds.

Furthermore, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF distributes its dividends on a monthly basis as opposed to the typical quarterly payment schedule. That’s a notable benefit since it allows frequent reinvestment opportunities, which can lead to a compounding effect for added wealth-building potential.

Also, the JEPQ ETF’s recent cash distributions, at around $0.44 per share per month, have been fairly consistent. This is a sign that the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF delivers reliable dividend payments.

Higher Expenses Than SPY and VOO

Those are great benefits, but they don’t paint a complete picture of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF. So now, it’s time to examine the fund’s drawbacks.

To start off, the JEPQ ETF imposes significantly higher operating fees than some funds that simply track the S&P 500. Two well-known examples of S&P 500 tracking ETFs are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). They both have annual dividend yields that are slightly above 1%.

Sure, JEPQ has a much greater distribution yield, but it also imposes higher expenses. To provide some context, the SPY ETF only deducts 0.0945% worth of annualized operating expenses. Meanwhile, the VOO ETF is even more affordable as it only imposes operating expenses of 0.03% per year.

In contrast, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s operating expenses amount to 0.35% per year. That’s much higher than what SPY and VOO deduct, and these expenses can have a substantial negative effect on an investor’s bottom line.

Beware of Concentration Risk

Broad diversification is a key component of proper risk management. A feature that works in favor of the SPY and VOO ETFs is that they include roughly 500 stocks across many economic sectors.

On the other hand, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF includes 106 stocks, so don’t expect as much diversification as you would achieve with SPY or VOO. In addition, the JEPQ ETF is heavily weighted toward the technology sector, so there’s an element of concentration risk.

These are the top seven holdings of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, with their weighting percentages of the fund:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA): 8.67% of JEPQ’s weighting

(NASDAQ:NVDA): 8.67% of JEPQ’s weighting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): 7.08%

(NASDAQ:MSFT): 7.08% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): 6.83%

(NASDAQ:AAPL): 6.83% Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO): 4.82%

(NASDAQ:AVGO): 4.82% Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): 4.74%

(NASDAQ:GOOG): 4.74% Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): 4.47%

(NASDAQ:AMZN): 4.47% Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): 3.16%

Add those all up, and you’ll have only seven technology-sector stocks comprising 39.77% of JEPQ’s portfolio. Thus, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF might not provide the level of diversification that safety-minded investors ought to expect.

The Stark Realites of High-Yield ETFs

Finally, we should uncover another harsh reality of many high-yield ETFs. Specifically, investors may find that the share-price performances of these funds don’t match up to a simple S&P 500 tracking fund.

As of October 14, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF was practically flat on a year-to-date basis. Hence, the only profits may have come from the fund’s monthly cash distributions.

During that same time frame, the SPY ETF’s share price increased 12% to 13%.

The same could be said about the VOO ETF as it was also up by around 12% or 13% year to date. Consequently, depending on the time span, investors might end up faring better with a simple S&P 500 tracking fund than with JEPQ.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t own any shares of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF. The point here is to understand that there are risks and realities that come with many high-yield dividend funds.

A major takeaway is that you’ll definitely want to research the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, or any other high-yield ETF, before buying any shares. Be aware of possible drawbacks such as higher expenses, less diversification, and share-price under-performance. Then, you can properly plan and hopefully profit from an investment in JEPQ.