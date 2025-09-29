Why JEPQ’s ~10% Yield Comes with Hidden Trade-Offs

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The JEPQ ETF offers a high annual yield, monthly payouts, and exposure to top technology-sector names.

However, JEPQ involves higher fees and less diversification than popular index funds like SPY and VOO.

Within the universe of high-yield exchange traded funds (ETFs), the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is among the most popular picks. When you discover the benefits of the JEPQ ETF, you’ll surely understand why many investors turn to this fund for consistent passive income.

Sure, you might call the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF a passive income machine. On the other hand, there’s no free lunch in the financial markets and the JEPQ ETF has some drawbacks. Without a doubt, you’ll want to weigh the benefits and disadvantages before committing your hard-earned capital to this fund.

JEPQ: Better Than SPY and VOO?

Quite possibly, the most passive way to earn income is to simply buy and hold an index fund that tracks (follows) the S&P 500. That way, you’ll probably achieve long-term average share-price appreciation of 8% to 10% per year, plus slightly more than 1% in annual dividends.

Those dividend distributions would probably show up in your account once every quarter (three months). You won’t build wealth super-fast that way, but at least you’ll earn some income and get exposure to the 500 large-cap stocks in the S&P 500.

Two well-known ETFs that track the S&P 500 are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). If you’re interested in the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, then you probably want to outperform a simple buy-and-hold strategy with SPY or VOO.

At first glance, it’s seems easy to beat S&P 500 funds with the JEPQ ETF. After all, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF features an annual dividend/distribution yield between 9% and 10% (it was around 9.5% recently).

Not only that, but JEPQ pays out its cash distributions on a monthly basis, as opposed to the quarterly payouts offered by SPY and VOO. Consequently, you’d have many more opportunities to reinvest the distributions with the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.

Watch Out for JEPQ’s Trade-Offs

On top of all that, you can participate in the growth of the technology sector with the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF. That’s because the JEPQ ETF’s top holdings include established tech names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Here’s where some investors might be reluctant about the JEPQ ETF, though. While SPY and VOO provide some exposure to large-cap technology stocks, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is more tech-heavy and less diversified.

SPY and VOO hold around 500 stocks, but JEPQ only holds 106 stocks. Furthermore, the top seven holdings of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, all of which are tech stocks, comprise roughly 40% of the fund’s portfolio by weighting.

The JEPQ ETF uses options-trading strategies to extract more yield from these stocks, and that’s what makes the fund so appealing. However, you won’t get as much diversification as you would get with SPY or VOO, and not everyone wants to be so heavily invested in a handful of technology stocks.

Higher Fees, Lower Share-Price Performance

Also, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF charges higher management fees than SPY or VOO. Specifically, JEPQ automatically deducts 0.35% worth of expenses from the share price on an annualized basis.

In contrast, SPY only deducts 0.0945% worth of annual expenses and VOO only charges 0.03%. This might not sound like a big deal in the short term, but higher fees can eat into your total returns over time.

In addition, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s share-price performance hasn’t always kept up with SPY and VOO. Over the past 12 months, JEPQ’s share price has increased by approximately 5%.

That’s not a terrible one-year price performance, but it pales in comparison to the 16% share-price gains of SPY and VOO.

Between the higher fees and the less favorable share-price performance, prospective buyers might think twice before jumping headfirst into the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.

Don’t Be a Yield Chaser

There are yield seekers, and there are yield chasers. The last thing you want to do is chase after ultra-high yield without considering the hidden trade-offs of a fund like the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.

For an attractive annual distribution yield between 9% and 10%, you may end up with less-than-optimal share-price returns. Besides, you’d have to pay higher expenses and accept the risks of a very tech-heavy fund.

Instead of being a yield chaser, you can think long and hard about the risks and potential rewards of the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF. Then, you might purchase only a few JEPQ shares and balance out your portfolio with shares of SPY and/or VOO. That way, you’ll be a prudent yield seeker with good long-term prospects.