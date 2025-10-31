Wall Street Loves Apple, Amazon and Nvidia

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read According to Apple’s (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, revenue in the current quarter will rise by at least 10% thanks to the strong reception of the company’s iPhone 17 sales.

Goldman Sachs just reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia with a price target of $240 a share from $210.

Millions of Americans keep making 5 basic mistakes with insurance and keep overpaying every year, sometimes by thousands of dollars. But, it’s easy to avoid if you know how.

The major indices are exploding higher – again.

All thanks to impressive earnings, cooling trade war tensions, interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and cooling inflation.

No wonder analysts are still pounding the table, especially over tech giants, including:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL): Apple’s earnings were hot thanks to iPhone 17 sales. EPS of $1.85 was above the estimates of $1.77. Revenue of $102.47 billion was above estimates of $102.24 billion. Even better, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, revenue in the current quarter will rise by at least 10% thanks to the strong reception of the company’s iPhone 17 sales.

Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating with a $300 price target. JPMorgan has an overweight rating with a $305 price target. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with a $305 price target. Citi has a buy rating with a $315 price target. Goldman Sachs also has a buy rating on Apple with a $320 price target.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): Investors are cheering Amazon’s latest earnings. EPS of $1.95 was above the estimates of $1.57. Revenue of $180.17 billion was above estimates of $177.8 billion. Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Amazon with a price target of $303.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Goldman Sachs just reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia with a price target of $240 a share from $210. The firm says investor expectations have increased in the quarter, thanks to AI infrastructure news. It also expects NVDA to beat and raise this quarter.

Goldman Sachs is also looking for stock-moving news on NVDA’s $500 billion revenue forecast, details on OpenAI, plans for its Rubin chip, and its potential resumption of business in China.

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR): Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated its buy rating on First Solar, raising its price target to $255 from $245 after earnings. The firm noted that it was impressed with the solar giant’s de-risked earnings growth and its potential cash build projected for later in the decade.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN): Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on Coinbase, noting that the crypto giant is firing on all cylinders. The firm also noted that COIN is quickly becoming the AWS of Crypto financial infrastructure for big banks.