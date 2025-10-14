Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns

After a rough open, markets are starting to regain momentum.\r\nThe Dow is now down just 72 points. The NASDAQ is down 196, with the S&P 500 now down about 30 points. Even though trade war fears are mounting, markets appear to be shrugging it off, fighting for further upside.\r\nBank earnings have also been strong today.\r\nWells Fargo is gaining momentum on a strong beat. In its third quarter, the bank posted EPS of $1.66, which was 11 cents better than estimates. Revenue of $21.44 billion, up 5.3% year over year, beat by $280 million.\r\nJPMorgan’s EPS of $5.07 beat by 26 cents, with revenue of $47.1 billion beating by $1.53 billion.\r\nCitigroup also posted strong earnings, with all of its divisions posting strong revenue. The bank posted $22.1 billion for its latest quarter, up from $20.2 billion year over year. Earnings per share jumped 23% to $1.86 a share.