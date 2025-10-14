Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Just days ago, China expanded its rare earth export restrictions ahead of a possible Trump-Xi meeting.

Now, in return, President Trump just threatened China with 100% tariffs.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is coming under pressure this morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China boil over with rare earths.

Just days ago, China expanded its rare earth export restrictions ahead of a possible Trump-Xi meeting. “China has tightened export controls on rare earths and related technologies while barring its citizens from participating in unauthorized mining overseas, adding fresh strains to a sector central to its geopolitical leverage,” as noted by CNBC.

Making it worse, “Chinese rare earth magnet companies have been facing tighter scrutiny on export license applications since September, sources say, even before Beijing’s move last week to expand controls over the critical minerals used in magnets,” as noted by Reuters.

Now, in return, President Trump just threatened China with 100% tariffs starting on November 1 in retaliation for Beijing’s export controls on those rare earths.

As a result of the back and forth, rare earth metal stocks, like USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), are up another 9% in premarket.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is up another 4.5%, or $4.25 a share, in premarket.

Major Earnings are Hitting the Market

Tuesday, October 14: Citigroup (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) just reported earnings. Wells Fargo is gaining momentum on a strong beat. In its third quarter, the bank posted EPS of $1.66, which was 11 cents better than estimates. Revenue of $21.44 billion, up 5.3% year over year, beat by $280 million.

JPMorgan’s EPS of $5.07 beat by 26 cents, with revenue of $47.1 billion beating by $1.53 billion.

Citigroup also posted strong earnings, with all of its divisions posting strong revenue. The bank posted $22.1 billion for its latest quarter, up from $20.2 billion year over year. Earnings per share jumped 23% to $1.86 a share. Citigroup also declared a 60-cent per share dividend, which is payable on November 26 to shareholders of record as of November 3.

Wednesday, October 15: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will all report in premarket.

Thursday, October 16: M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX), and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) are all set to post earnings, too.