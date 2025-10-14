S&P 500
6,682.80
+0.40%
Dow Jones
46,486.00
+0.82%
Nasdaq 100
24,775.00
+0.09%
Russell 2000
2,514.54
+2.27%
FTSE 100
9,496.80
+0.41%
Nikkei 225
47,245.40
+0.44%
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns

By Ian Cooper

Oct 14, 2025  |  Updated 10:52 AM ET

Key Points

  • Just days ago, China expanded its rare earth export restrictions ahead of a possible Trump-Xi meeting.
  • Now, in return, President Trump just threatened China with 100% tariffs.
Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Markets are Regaining Momentum

Live

After a rough open, markets are starting to regain momentum.

The Dow is now down just 72 points. The NASDAQ is down 196, with the S&P 500 now down about 30 points. Even though trade war fears are mounting, markets appear to be shrugging it off, fighting for further upside.

Bank earnings have also been strong today.

Wells Fargo is gaining momentum on a strong beat. In its third quarter, the bank posted EPS of $1.66, which was 11 cents better than estimates. Revenue of $21.44 billion, up 5.3% year over year, beat by $280 million.

JPMorgan’s EPS of $5.07 beat by 26 cents, with revenue of $47.1 billion beating by $1.53 billion.

Citigroup also posted strong earnings, with all of its divisions posting strong revenue. The bank posted $22.1 billion for its latest quarter, up from $20.2 billion year over year. Earnings per share jumped 23% to $1.86 a share.

Markets are Dropping as Trade Fears Mount

Live

The Dow Jones is now down 317. The NASDAQ is down 308, as the S&P 500 sinks 58 points. All as trade war tensions mount yet again.

Not helping, China’s commerce ministry just said the US was “threatening to intimidate” with the prospect of new tariffs on Chinese exports, “which is not the right way to get along with China,” as noted by The Guardian. China added it would “fight to the end” in trade talks.

The comments followed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s statement that China wanted to “pull everybody else down with them” by damaging the world economy.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is coming under pressure this morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China boil over with rare earths.

Just days ago, China expanded its rare earth export restrictions ahead of a possible Trump-Xi meeting. “China has tightened export controls on rare earths and related technologies while barring its citizens from participating in unauthorized mining overseas, adding fresh strains to a sector central to its geopolitical leverage,” as noted by CNBC.

Making it worse, “Chinese rare earth magnet companies have been facing tighter scrutiny on export license applications since September, sources say, even before Beijing’s move last week to expand controls over the critical minerals used in magnets,” as noted by Reuters.

Now, in return, President Trump just threatened China with 100% tariffs starting on November 1 in retaliation for Beijing’s export controls on those rare earths.

As a result of the back and forth, rare earth metal stocks, like USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), are up another 9% in premarket.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is up another 4.5%, or $4.25 a share, in premarket.

Major Earnings are Hitting the Market

Tuesday, October 14: Citigroup (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) just reported earnings. Wells Fargo is gaining momentum on a strong beat. In its third quarter, the bank posted EPS of $1.66, which was 11 cents better than estimates. Revenue of $21.44 billion, up 5.3% year over year, beat by $280 million.

JPMorgan’s EPS of $5.07 beat by 26 cents, with revenue of $47.1 billion beating by $1.53 billion.

Citigroup also posted strong earnings, with all of its divisions posting strong revenue. The bank posted $22.1 billion for its latest quarter, up from $20.2 billion year over year. Earnings per share jumped 23% to $1.86 a share. Citigroup also declared a 60-cent per share dividend, which is payable on November 26 to shareholders of record as of November 3.

Wednesday, October 15: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will all report in premarket.

Thursday, October 16: M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX), and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) are all set to post earnings, too.

 

Top Gaining Stocks

Wells Fargo
WFC Vol: 26,605,862
+$6.37
+8.07%
$85.29
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,444,814
+$7.73
+6.40%
$128.44
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 4,520,357
+$2.16
+6.20%
$36.98
Generac
GNRC Vol: 751,278
+$10.16
+5.84%
$184.28
KKR
KKR Vol: 4,278,501
+$6.27
+5.21%
$126.71

Top Losing Stocks

Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 9,508,322
-$7.70
5.22%
$139.75
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,368,799
-$4.68
3.94%
$114.18
Humana
HUM Vol: 2,014,356
-$9.92
3.66%
$261.08
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 155,523,026
-$6.53
3.47%
$181.79
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 3,417,407
-$0.88
2.82%
$30.12