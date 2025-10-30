S&P 500
6,880.30
-0.20%
Dow Jones
47,863.20
+0.47%
Nasdaq 100
26,023.60
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,492.89
+0.15%
FTSE 100
9,734.50
-0.26%
Nikkei 225
51,753.70
+1.28%
Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (SPY) Digesting Meta and Microsoft Earnings
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (SPY) Digesting Meta and Microsoft Earnings

By Ian Cooper

Oct 30, 2025  |  Updated 8:51 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Investors are digesting the latest round of earnings and President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • While META posted its highest revenue growth since 2024, it did get hit with a one-time charge of $15.93 billion.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Updates will appear here as they are published.

After several record-setting days, markets are flat to down at the moment.

Dow futures are down 139, as the S&P 500 fights to hold on to a single point. The NASDAQ is up about three points. All as investors digest the latest round of earnings. Plus, President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping seems to have gone well, with rare earth restrictions lifted.

Earnings Were Mixed from Mag 7 Stocks

With earnings, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) popped after posting strong results. EPS of $3.10 was better than expectations of $2.33. Revenue of $102.35 billion was also better than the estimates of $99.89 billion. The company also posted solid numbers in its cloud business thanks to growing demand for artificial intelligence.  And it increased capex for 2025.

“With the growth across our business and demand from Cloud customers, we now expect 2025 capital expenditures to be in a range of $91 billion to $93 billion,” the company said in its earnings report, as quoted by CNBC.

Meanwhile, Meta (NASDAQ: META) is down about 9% in premarket on its earnings. While META posted its highest revenue growth since 2024, it did get hit with a one-time charge of $15.93 billion. EPS of $7.25 was better than the estimates of $6.69. Revenue of $51.24 billion was better than the estimates of $49.41 billion. 

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down about 2% in premarket on earnings. The company took a one-time hit of $3.1 billion in net income because of its investment in OpenAI. Net income still rose to $27.7 billion, or $3.72 a share, from $24.67 billion, or $3.30 a share, year over year.

Beijing Delayed Its Rare Earth Curbs 

Beijing paused export controls on rare earths for a year, while Trump cut fentanyl-linked tariffs, following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

China will continue to dominate rare earths for the foreseeable future.

After all, as noted by CNBC, “China is the undisputed leader of the critical minerals supply chain, producing roughly 70% of the world’s supply of rare earths and processing almost 90%, which means it is importing these materials from other countries and processing them.”

Slightly helping, Trump did sign an agreement with Japan to help secure minerals. minerals. That’s in addition to deals with Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (SPY) Digesting Meta and Microsoft Earnings

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 15: S&P 500 (VOO): S&P 500 Soars as Earnings Overtake Trade War
Ian Cooper | Oct 15, 2025

Stock Market Live October 15: S&P 500 (VOO): S&P 500 Soars as Earnings Overtake Trade War

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended No updates were posted during this live coverage. After yesterday’s massive swings, the Vanguard…
Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like…
Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Joel South | Oct 13, 2025

Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce
Ian Cooper | Oct 27, 2025

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 17: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Still Shrugging Off These 3 Catalysts
Ian Cooper | Oct 17, 2025

Stock Market Live October 17: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Still Shrugging Off These 3 Catalysts

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News
Joel South | Jul 31, 2025

Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live June 2: Trade Troubles Send S&P 500 (VOO) Lower
Joel South | Jun 2, 2025

Stock Market Live June 2: Trade Troubles Send S&P 500 (VOO) Lower

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best MP Materials Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

C.H. Robinson
CHRW Vol: 844,415
+$23.78
+18.38%
$153.16
Cardinal Health
CAH Vol: 594,325
+$26.79
+16.29%
$191.26
Align Technology
ALGN Vol: 546,024
+$16.20
+12.28%
$148.11
+$28.48
+9.54%
$326.90
AMETEK
AME Vol: 514,693
+$15.39
+8.36%
$199.58

Top Losing Stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 21,906,715
-$7.65
19.24%
$32.11
eBay
EBAY Vol: 2,168,558
-$15.21
15.28%
$84.33
Baxter International
BAX Vol: 4,360,462
-$3.18
14.18%
$19.24
Meta
META Vol: 20,249,844
-$92.12
12.25%
$659.56
Cigna
CI Vol: 789,347
-$27.01
9.03%
$272.11