Live: Is Samsara (IOT) Ready to Jump Post-Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
- Guidance implies steady 20%+ growth; watch if elongated sales cycles normalize after Q1 timing effects.
-
Enterprise attach broadens: $100k+ ARR customers +35% YoY; DBNR ~115% highlights durable expansion.
- OEM integrations (Hyundai Translead, Stellantis, Rivian) and software-only SKUs could lift margins over time.
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
Final Reactions
|Metric
|Prior Street
|New Company Guide
|Δ
|FY26 Revenue
|$1.55B
|$1.574–1.578B
|▲
|FY26 EPS
|$0.41
|$0.45–0.47
|▲
Sentiment Signals:
-
Bullish: 30% ARR growth, big customer expansion, raised guide.
-
Neutral: Still posting GAAP net losses.
-
Bearish: Heavy stock-based comp ($81M in Q2) remains a drag.
What Changed This Quarter
-
Revenue growth held at 30% YoY, while most SaaS peers are decelerating.
-
Operating leverage jumped 9 pts YoY as sales & marketing efficiency improved.
-
Cash flow conversion strengthened — now generating double-digit free cash flow margins.
-
International and vertical expansions (transportation, logistics, industrials) remain strong growth vectors.
Key Operating Highlights
- ARR: $1.64B, +30% YoY.
- Large customer momentum: 2,771 customers >$100K ARR (up from 2,120 last year).
- Customers >$1M ARR now >20% of total ARR.
- Non-GAAP operating margin 15%, up from 6% a year ago.
- Free cash flow: $44M, margin 11% vs. 4% last year.
Guidance Update
Across-the-board raises show confidence in sustaining 20%+ growth into FY26
|Period
|New Guidance
|Street Consensus
|Direction
|Q3 Rev
|$398–400M
|~$386M
|📈 Raised
|Q3 EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.11–0.12
|~$0.10
|📈 Raised
|FY26 Rev
|$1.574–1.578B
|$1.55B
|📈 Raised
|FY26 EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.45–0.47
|$0.41
|📈 Raised
Management Commentary
CEO Sanjit Biswas: “We’re seeing firsthand how the rise of the AI-driven economy is amplifying demand for our platform. We are innovating at an unprecedented pace and are excited to deliver even greater impact for our customers.
Message: AI workflows are driving secular demand tailwinds, strengthening conviction in long-term growth.
Solid Beat By IOT
Samsara (IOT) Q2 FY2026 Post-Earnings Recap — stock up ~7.7% AH as execution stays strong:
First Take
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$391.5M
|$372.2M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.12
|$0.07
|✅ Beat
|ARR
|$1.64B
|$1.55B
|✅ Beat
-
Shares rally ~7–8% AH after a broad beat on revenue, EPS, and ARR.
-
Street reaction centers on durable 30% growth with margin leverage, proving IOT remains one of SaaS’s cleanest growth stories.
Earnings History & Price Reaction
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2026
|+83.33%
|−4.55%
|−17.21%
|−15.94%
|Q4 2025
|+57.14%
|−15.57%
|−6.97%
|−0.50%
|Q3 2025
|+75.00%
|−5.19%
|−14.46%
|−17.36%
|Q2 2025
|+400.00%
|+13.60%
|+21.14%
|+27.43%
Average 7-day move (last 4): −4.37%
Samsara (Nasdaq:IOT) enters Q2 with momentum — ARR reached $1.54B (+31% YoY), non-GAAP gross margin hit a record 79%, and operating margin rose to 14% last quarter. Management flagged elongated sales cycles tied to tariff-driven customer spending priorities, but noted many deals closed in May and Q1 pipeline hit a record; Q2 guide calls for revenue of $371–$373M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06–$0.07. Dollar-based net retention ran about 115%, and large-customer count ($100k+ ARR) climbed to 2,638 (+35% YoY).
What to Expect When Samsara Reports
Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 FY26 (July quarter) and beyond:
- Revenue (Q2): $372.22M
- EPS (Q2): $0.07
- FY2026: $1.55B revenue, $0.41 EPS
- FY2027: $1.89B revenue, $0.51 EPS
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
-
Deal timing vs. demand. Q1 billings were light on timing as incentives reduced early renewals; the company still expects ~24% FY26 revenue growth and ~13% operating margin. Track Q2 commentary for normalization.
-
Multiproduct expansion. 95% of $100k+ customers use two or more products; 66% use three or more. Upsell breadth is the core DBNR driver.
-
OEM & software-only mix. New integrations with Hyundai Translead, Stellantis, and Rivian reduce friction and should be margin-accretive as they scale; asset-tags and other software-only SKUs are also GM positive.
-
International acceleration. 18% of net-new ACV came from international (record mix), with Europe the standout; look for continued strength.
-
Vertical/AI momentum. Transportation growth hit a multi-year high; AI-driven safety and maintenance workflows (e.g., predictive fault insights) underpin larger expansions.
If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor)Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions.
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors
- Choose Your Fit
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.