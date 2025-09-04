Live: Is Samsara (IOT) Ready to Jump Post-Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Guidance implies steady 20%+ growth; watch if elongated sales cycles normalize after Q1 timing effects.

Enterprise attach broadens: $100k+ ARR customers +35% YoY; DBNR ~115% highlights durable expansion.

OEM integrations (Hyundai Translead, Stellantis, Rivian) and software-only SKUs could lift margins over time.

Samsara (Nasdaq:IOT) enters Q2 with momentum — ARR reached $1.54B (+31% YoY), non-GAAP gross margin hit a record 79%, and operating margin rose to 14% last quarter. Management flagged elongated sales cycles tied to tariff-driven customer spending priorities, but noted many deals closed in May and Q1 pipeline hit a record; Q2 guide calls for revenue of $371–$373M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06–$0.07. Dollar-based net retention ran about 115%, and large-customer count ($100k+ ARR) climbed to 2,638 (+35% YoY).

What to Expect When Samsara Reports

Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 FY26 (July quarter) and beyond:

Revenue (Q2): $372.22M

EPS (Q2): $0.07

FY2026: $1.55B revenue, $0.41 EPS

FY2027: $1.89B revenue, $0.51 EPS

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Deal timing vs. demand. Q1 billings were light on timing as incentives reduced early renewals; the company still expects ~24% FY26 revenue growth and ~13% operating margin. Track Q2 commentary for normalization. Multiproduct expansion. 95% of $100k+ customers use two or more products; 66% use three or more. Upsell breadth is the core DBNR driver. OEM & software-only mix. New integrations with Hyundai Translead, Stellantis, and Rivian reduce friction and should be margin-accretive as they scale; asset-tags and other software-only SKUs are also GM positive. International acceleration. 18% of net-new ACV came from international (record mix), with Europe the standout; look for continued strength. Vertical/AI momentum. Transportation growth hit a multi-year high; AI-driven safety and maintenance workflows (e.g., predictive fault insights) underpin larger expansions.

