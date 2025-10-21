S&P 500
6,746.80
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,074.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,135.30
-0.23%
Russell 2000
2,495.98
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,437.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,470.50
-0.47%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Investing > Up 211% in 2025, is QuantumScape a Solid Buy Before Tomorrow’s Earnings?

Investing

Up 211% in 2025, is QuantumScape a Solid Buy Before Tomorrow’s Earnings?

Up 211% in 2025, is QuantumScape a Solid Buy Before Tomorrow’s Earnings?
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • EV demand weakens without tax incentives, pushing buyers back to gas cars.
  • Range anxiety persists due to battery limits and sparse charging networks.
  • QuantumScape (QS) develops solid-state batteries for faster charges and longer life.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

The electric vehicle (EV) sector faces mounting hurdles as it strives for mainstream adoption. Weak demand stems partly from the expiration of key EV tax incentives, which once made these cars more affordable for average buyers. Without those subsidies, higher upfront costs deter potential purchasers, especially in price-sensitive segments. 

Range anxiety adds another layer, with drivers worried about running out of power on long trips, leading many to stick with familiar gas-powered vehicles. Charging infrastructure lags in rural areas, amplifying these concerns. Battery fires, though rare, fuel safety fears, while long charge times disrupt daily routines. Environmental mining practices for lithium and cobalt raise ethical questions, and supply chain bottlenecks drive up prices. 

Amid this backdrop, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) aims to tackle the core issue: battery limitations. By pioneering a solid-state battery, the company promises quicker charging times and extended lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion options, potentially easing range fears and boosting EV appeal.

A Path to Commercial Scale

QuantumScape has long focused on solid-state batteries to transform EVs, but scaling production has proved elusive. However, that shifted this summer with a key manufacturing breakthrough involving an advanced separator process that boosts output dramatically — up to 25 times prior levels. This upgrade integrates into prototype lines, paving the way for higher-volume production. 

The milestone came with a public demonstration of the technology in a real-world setting, powering a motorcycle and showing viability beyond lab tests. The demo highlighted energy density gains and thermal stability, critical for automaker interest. 

While QuantumScape’s revenue remains zero, the firm’s cash reserves should sustain operations for several years yet, offering a runway for further progress. As a potential early leader in solid-state tech, QuantumScape could capture market share if it beats rivals to commercialization, though risks loom for a pre-profit entity. 

Although partnerships with legacy automakers remain unconfirmed, they are widely anticipated eventually as validation of its technology.

An Earnings Preview

Analysts maintain a cautious stance on QuantumScape, with a consensus Hold rating on the stock and price targets averaging less than $6 per share — a significant implied 63% downside from its current level of around $16 per share. Even the Street-high $11 per share target calls for a 31% drop. 

Considering QS stock has more than tripled so far this year — mostly following the July breakthrough announcement — the battery maker seems to have gotten far out over its skis on valuation. 

For the full year, Wall Street projects a loss of about $0.78 per share, an improvement from prior years but still reflecting heavy R&D spending. Cash burn, while managed, exceeds $300 million annually, underscoring the need for milestones. 

Near-term breakthroughs seem plausible, given manufacturing strides and ongoing tests, which could include partnerships or further demonstrations to drive sentiment higher. A successful pilot with an OEM or data showing 500 watt hour per kilogram (Wh/kg) density would be catalysts to push QuantumScape’s valuation higher. 

However, earnings fallout could swing sharply: beating loss estimates or announcing production deals might spark rallies, but delays could trigger sell-offs in this volatile name. Short interest on QS stock sits above 15%, adding fuel for squeezes on positive news.

QuantumScape reports Q3 earnings tomorrow after the close. With such gains already baked in, should investors buy now or hold off until results clarify the trajectory?

Key Takeaway

Even if QuantumScape commercializes its solid-state battery, shifting public views on EVs versus internal combustion engines remains tough. Although Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a record 497,099 EV deliveries for the quarter, much of that was likely from sales pulled forward to beat the expiration of tax credits. Even Elon Musk is anticipating a rough couple of quarters ahead. 

Better battery range and faster charging times might help convince a few more carbuyers to take the EV plunge, but entrenched habits, infrastructure gaps, and cost barriers persist. Solid-state tech could arrive too late if EV momentum stalls further, yet its potential to enable widespread adoption suggests time remains. 

This positions QuantumScape as a speculative buy for aggressive, risk-tolerant investors eyeing long-term EV growth. Many analysts still expect EVs to achieve parity in penetration with gas-powered vehicles…eventually. For everyone else, though, sitting on the sidelines and waiting for additional proofs of viability is the safer option.

The image featured for this article is © Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Did QuantumScape Just Single-Handedly Revive the EV Market?
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

Did QuantumScape Just Single-Handedly Revive the EV Market?

A New Era for EV Batteries QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle (EV) technology with its groundbreaking…
QuantumScape’s Lithium Batteries Could Be a Gamechanger
Chris Lange | Dec 8, 2020

QuantumScape’s Lithium Batteries Could Be a Gamechanger

QuantumScape stock jumped on Tuesday after the firm released performance data for its tech regarding its next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries…
Battery Maker QuantumScape to IPO in Reverse Merger
Paul Ausick | Sep 3, 2020

Battery Maker QuantumScape to IPO in Reverse Merger

Solid-state battery maker QuantumScape has agreed to a reverse merger with a blank-check company that will result in an IPO…
3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $1000 Right Now
Lee Jackson | Jul 20, 2024

3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $1000 Right Now

24/7 Insights QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS) trades near a 52-week low. SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a potential take-out…
Top Analyst Starts Coverage of 4 Leading US Electric Vehicle Companies
Paul Ausick | Sep 30, 2022

Top Analyst Starts Coverage of 4 Leading US Electric Vehicle Companies

Analysts at Truist Securities have initiated coverage of four electric vehicle companies, one vehicle manufacturer and three drivetrain, battery or…
Here Are the 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy Now With $1000
Lee Jackson | Jan 23, 2025

Here Are the 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy Now With $1000

Here are three smaller-cap companies with lower-priced stocks that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2025…
The Single Best Stock to Buy Under $20
John Seetoo | Jul 10, 2024

The Single Best Stock to Buy Under $20

24/7 Wall Street Insights Since their launch, the single most universal complaint of mobile devices has been insufficient battery life.…
Does VW Make Apple Car Plans Harder?
Paul Ausick | Mar 16, 2021

Does VW Make Apple Car Plans Harder?

Does Volkwagen's focus on electric vehicles toss a wrench into Apple's reported plans to enter the self-driving, electric car business?
Live: QuantumScape (QS) Q2 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Jul 23, 2025

Live: QuantumScape (QS) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best QuantumScape Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 24,205,867
+$8.97
+15.46%
$66.97
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 41,343,135
+$1.98
+10.81%
$20.30
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 17,000,003
+$1.94
+8.58%
$24.56
Gartner
IT Vol: 446,748
+$20.33
+8.49%
$259.81
Danaher
DHR Vol: 5,963,279
+$15.99
+7.67%
$224.38

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,320,884
-$9.12
9.61%
$85.77
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 10,312,048
-$11.96
7.57%
$146.10
Quest Diagnostics
DGX Vol: 1,106,467
-$9.25
4.86%
$181.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,027,277
-$3.91
4.06%
$92.24
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,196,175
-$7.73
3.98%
$186.51