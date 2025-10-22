Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Weighing on markets is uncertainty about a much-hoped-for meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks.

After a record session for the Dow, markets are little changed.

At the moment, the Dow is down about five points. The S&P 500 is up about four, with the NASDAQ down about 36 points.

Not helping, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) slumped after posting an earnings miss. Its EPS of $5.87 was below expectations for $6.97, thanks to a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities. Revenue of $11.51 billion was in line, though.

Moving forward, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post earnings after the bell. We’ll also see more highly-awaited reports from Magnificent 7 mega-cap stocks.

Pressuring Markets, There’s Uncertainty if Trump Will Meet with Xi Jinping

As he recently said at the White House, “I think we’re going to have a very successful meeting. Certainly, there are a lot of people that are waiting for it. Maybe it won’t happen. Maybe it won’t happen. Things can happen where, for instance, maybe somebody will say, ‘I don’t want to meet, it’s too nasty.’ But it’s really not nasty, it’s just business.”

Unfortunately, that’s prompting uncertainty over trade tensions that some fear could lead to higher tariffs and a longer-than-expected trade war.

Meme Stocks, Like Beyond Meat, are Exploding Again

Over the last few days, shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) exploded from a low of about 50 cents to $3.62. In premarket, BYND is up to $7.23 and climbing.

Not only is it rocketing on massive short covering, but also on news of an expanded partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT). BYND was also added to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSEARCA: MEME). While exciting to watch, this may not end well.

In fact, most meme stock runs have ended poorly. Just look at AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) or GameStop (NYSE: GME), for example.

With BYND, despite the run, the company is still a fundamental mess. It just posted a 20% year-over-year revenue decline, which missed by 9%. Net revenues are still falling. It’s still wildly unprofitable, with losses posted for many of the last few earnings reports.

And unfortunately, the alternative meat sector isn’t so hot.

According to LATimes.com, “The entire U.S. plant-based meat and seafood industry saw a 28% drop in unit sales and an 18% drop in revenue to $1.17 billion over the last two years, according to a report by the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that advocates for alternative proteins. The downturn also hit markets outside the United States.”