3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Passive Income in 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

While it isn’t the goal of every investor, plenty of us are looking for ways to double our passive income through smart investing. For some people, passive income can take many forms, like real estate, but for others, the goal is to use the market to make money while sleeping.

Key Points The goal for many people with dividends is to “make” money while they sleep.

There is no question that dividend popularity has grown recently as more people see the value in passive income.

Best of all, dividend investing is no longer just for retirees; it’s now for anyone who wants passive income.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

If there is one thing that most people learn after a year or a decade of trading, it’s that you don’t need to trade every day to make your money work for you. It’s for this reason that dividends are continuing to grow in popularity, and 2025 has already shown to be a major year for this passive income strategy.

Why Dividend Stocks Are Becoming the Go-To for Passive Income

What more people are discovering right now is that dividend investing isn’t just for retirees anymore, it’s now one of the few reliable ways to make money work for you while you are sleeping.

The challenge with high-yield savings accounts and CDs is that their real returns are lower once you factor in inflation, so investors are shifting toward assets that can actually pay them to hold them. This is exactly what dividend stocks are doing as we speak. Instead of worrying about stock prices rising and falling, dividend investors are going to earn steady cash flow, even in the face of market noise. This consistency can become especially valuable in the face of an unpredictable economy right now.

So, it doesn’t matter if you are looking for financial independence, hoping to add some cash to handle monthly expenses, or DRIP investing for long-term compounded growth, dividend payers have a built-in cushion right now that much of the market can’t match.

Of course, the timing couldn’t be more ideal. Yields continue to remain elevated even after two-plus years of higher interest rates, especially considering that corporate balance sheets are very strong, which in turn leads to share buybacks and steady dividends. Ultimately, this combination of steady income and strong fundamentals has created this rare window of opportunity, and it’s something retail investors on places like Reddit are gravitating toward.

As a result, if you’re looking for places to put your money to work in 2025, here are three dividend stocks that could potentially double your passive income in the next 12 months.

Altria Group

If you have been investing for any amount of time, there is a good chance you might see Altria Group (NSYE:MO) like an old, reliable friend that shows up to the party and always has cash in hand. This isn’t to say that Altria is a glamorous business, it’s not, but it’s steady, and this is all that matters.

Rest assured, no one is arguing that cigarette volumes are declining, but not gone, which is why Altria’s pricing power and dividend discipline are still showing signs of strength.

The dividend yield as of October 22, 2025, is 6.64%, and its most recent qualified dividend payout on 10/10/2025 was $1.0600 for every share owned. The best news is that Altria Group is on a streak of paying out dividends for 54 years and counting, and it recently recommitted to annual dividend increases, especially in light of an investment in a vaping brand.

Right now, MO offers you one of the more dependable income streams out there, and even if the share price stays flat, the dividend alone could double your passive income in the future.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a name you are likely to find on any serious dividend investor’s watchlist, and for all the right reasons. Of course, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a typical stock as Main Street Capital is a Business Development Company, or BDC, that lends to small and medium-sized businesses.

To profit, MAIN collects interest payments on its loans and distributes a portion of its profits as income directly to shareholders through a strong dividend. As of today, the dividend yield for Main Street Capital is around 5.29%, and it pays a monthly dividend of about $0.2500, split between qualified and non-qualified payments.

The secret sauce for MAIN is that it has long had conservative management, and it keeps debt low and focuses heavily on profitable, cash-flowing borrowers. If the economy remains steady into 2026, and it’s a big IF, MAIN is even likely to boost its dividend again.

Realty Income

With a nickname like “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Reality Income (NYSE:O) is a great choice for anyone looking at doubling their passive income into the next year.

For the last 30 years, every year, Realty Income has been one of the most consistent dividend generators on the market, and is currently sitting at a 5.39% dividend yield as of mid-October 2025.

What you should know about Realty Income is that it makes real estate investing accessible to everyone. Instead of dealing with your own tenants, mortgages, and associated headaches, owning Realty Income allows you to collect a dividend backed by some of the more reliable rent checks in the industry.

There is no question that REITs saw some pressure in 2024, but O remains strong and is trading below its long-term average valuation. If the stock stabilizes going into 2026, you can see a price rebound on top of the dividend yield, which is a win-win for everyone.