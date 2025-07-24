Earnings Live: Coverage of Intel's Quarterly Numbers 247 Wall Street

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) reports second-quarter earnings after the close today. This comes just one quarter after a massive upside EPS surprise, when the company delivered $0.13 versus flat expectations. While Wall Street expects just $0.01 in profit this quarter, investors are hoping for margin stability, execution on AI products, and updates on Intel Foundry customer traction.

Estimates suggest Q2 could mark the bottom in earnings, with full-year EPS expected to rebound sharply — but execution will be everything.

What to Expect from Intel’s Q2 Report

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue $11.88 billion −7.4% EPS (GAAP) $0.01 −53.3% Full-Year EPS (2025) $0.29 +322.2% Full-Year Revenue $50.39 billion −5.1%

Intel is expected to post a steep YoY revenue decline, with analysts forecasting just $0.01 in profit. For the full year, however, EPS is expected to surge more than 300% from 2024 levels, according to estimates provided in the Yahoo Finance.

Key Areas to Watch in Intel’s Earnings Call

1. Foundry Business & External Customer Wins

Intel Foundry is a long-term bet, but the Street wants near-term proof points. Last quarter, CEO Pat Gelsinger mentioned “strong interest” in Intel 18A — today, look for real customer names or expanded pipeline commentary.

2. Margins, Gross Profit and Cost Control

Q1 gross margins came in ahead of expectations at 41%. The company attributed this to “disciplined OpEx” and improved ASPs. With just $0.01 in EPS forecast for Q2, margin preservation is critical.

3. AI-Driven Product Demand

While Nvidia dominates the high-end GPU space, Intel is positioning its Gaudi chips for AI training and inferencing. Management’s tone and any design wins here could boost sentiment.

4. PC Market Commentary

PC sales remain a major earnings lever. Intel has seen “channel normalization” and improving trends in commercial demand — if that continues, it could lift second-half forecasts.

5. Capital Spend and CHIPS Act Subsidies

With massive investment plans in Arizona, Ohio, and abroad, cash burn and funding timing remain hot-button issues. Expect analysts to push for CHIPS Act updates and capex efficiency.

