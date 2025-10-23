Wall Street’s Top Thursday Analyst Calls: Netflix, IBM, Tesla, and Microsoft

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Sending You to Google News in 3

Key Points After poor earnings sank the NFLX stock, Bernstein said investors should buy the stock.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Markets are in the red this morning.

Still at record highs, the major indices are down at the moment on earnings, on trade war concerns, and on rising oil prices.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) missed on earnings, with EPS of 50 cents missing by six cents. Revenue of $28.09 billion, up 11.6% year over year, did beat by $1.39 billion. Meanwhile, IBM (NYSE: IBM) pulled back after reporting in-line software revenue. Despite that one number, IBM still beat Wall Street estimates.

Crude oil is up $2.86 to $61.36. All after the Trump Administration imposed additional sanctions of two of Russia’s biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

Also, while President Trump said that his upcoming meeting with China’s President is scheduled, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the White House is considering plans to curb exports to China made with U.S. software.

Despite the pressure, analysts are pounding the table over:

Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated their outperform rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). After poor earnings sank the stock, Bernstein said investors should buy the stock. In fact, the firm said Netflix recorded its highest-ever television viewing share.

At the moment, the average price target on NFLX is $1,381.26.

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on IBM with a price target of $315. The firm noted that IBM posted an overall clean quarter, beating on the topline and EPS.

The average price target on IBM is $287.50.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on Tesla. While the stock is taking a hit on recent earnings, the analysts raised their price target to $440 from $435 a share.

The average price target on TSLA is $366.35.

Deutsche Bank also reiterated a buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The firm said it was confident in MSFT’s positioning across Azure and Apps. MSFT’s average price target is $631.44.