Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets on the Brink as Rates Hang in Balance

Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia, Micron, and Netflix

  • Nvidia is pushing higher on a Truth Social report that the tech giant could ship its H200 chips to “approved customers” in China.
  • Deutsche Bank analysts see more upside heading into Micron earnings. The firm reiterated its buy rating.
  • Shares of Netflix are being viewed positively by analysts at Needham. The firm has a buy rating on NFLX and doesn’t believe it needs Warner Bros. Discovery.
By Ian Cooper Published
Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia, Micron, and Netflix

© pestoverde / Flickr

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is pushing higher on a report from Truth Social that the tech giant could ship its H200 chips to “approved customers” in China and other high-demand areas.  All under the condition that a quarter of sales be paid to the U.S. government. As a result, analysts at Bernstein just initiated an outperform rating on NVDA, noting that if reports are accurate, NVDA can ship chips to some customers in China, which is a positive development.

Just yesterday, analysts at Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia, citing a significant opportunity with data centers. After all, artificial intelligence will continue to create massive demand for data centers. Right now, according to MIT Technology Review, there are about 3,000 data centers across the U.S. Plus, according to a report from McKinsey, $5.2 trillion in AI infrastructure investments will be needed by 2030.

Micron

Shares of Micron (NASDAQ: MU) are down about $2.62 at the moment.

However, Deutsche Bank analysts see more upside heading into earnings. The firm reiterated its buy rating on MU ahead of the company’s earnings on December 17, with a price target of $280, up from $200. The firm believes MU is well-positioned to benefit from the memory cycle, with HBM driving structural changes in the semiconductor industry.

Netflix

And down, but not out, shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are being viewed positively by analysts at Needham. The firm has a buy rating on NFLX and doesn’t believe it needs Warner Bros. Discovery. According to the firm, “NFLX buying WBD would put $83B of additional value at risk of being disrupted by GenAI. Without WBD, NFLX is more global, more nimble, more tech-first, and has more flexibility with the Hollywood unions (called Guilds),” as quoted by CNBC.

Just the other day, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on NFLX.  The firm noted, “We acknowledge that NFLX shares have been largely reactive to recent developments re: potential strategic outcomes. But we believe Netflix’s long-term fundamental outlook is increasingly strengthening, thanks to its highly compelling value proposition, its excellent execution track record, and its improved global, competitive positioning,” as quoted by CNBC.

