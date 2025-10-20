Stock Market Live October 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Gaining Momentum Ahead of Big Earnings Week

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Tesla missed expectations last quarter due to a drop in auto revenue. This quarter, the company is expected to post a year-over-year drop of about 20%.

Futures are gaining momentum ahead of a big earnings week.

At the moment, the S&P 500 is up about 12 points. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO) is up another $1.34 in premarket. The Dow is up 50, as the Nasdaq gains 67. More than 80 S&P 500 companies are slated to post earnings this week, including Netflix, General Motors, and Tesla.

On Tuesday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) will post earnings ahead of the bell at 8:30 am EST.

“Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu thinks GM can deliver an earnings beat. But, while pricing should remain consistent, results will likely be hurt by a small volume decline as well as a higher net tariff impact, quarter over quarter. Yu has a hold rating on General Motors,” says CNBC.

Analysts Expect Netflix to Post 30% Earnings Beat

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will also post earnings on Tuesday after the close at 4:45 pm EST.

Last quarter, the company beat estimates with 16% revenue growth. This quarter, analysts see a year-over-year earnings beat of 30%.

“Bernstein’s Laurent Yoon, who has an outperform rating on the stock, in a note last week said that ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ will be key to Netflix seeing strong results. ‘Netflix’s global engagement rose modestly QoQ, reversing the 2Q dip that came with a weaker content slate last quarter. The significant driver of the rebound was due to K-Pop Demon Hunters, which added roughly 500M viewing hours, with another ~400M expected in 4Q25,” added CNBC.

Wells Fargo Expects an Earnings Beat from Tesla

On Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post earnings after the bell at 4:30 pm EST.

The company missed expectations last quarter due to a drop in auto revenue. This quarter, the company is expected to post a year-over-year drop of about 20%.

“Colin Langan of Wells Fargo expects an earnings beat from Tesla. After that, though, he sees a massive decline for the EV maker, noting there’s ‘too much ‘hype’ baked’ into the stock. ‘Full self-driving ‘ is now under another NHTSA investigation, impacting TSLA’s credibility on AV. Robots could be +10 years away from true commercialization, given the importance of touch & nimbleness,” as quoted by CNBC.

Other than major earnings, we’re still waiting to see what happens with the government shutdown. At the moment, it could last until Thanksgiving. An end requires the White House or Democrats to wave the white flag. And, so far, neither side is budging.

As for the trade wars, it would appear President Trump is softening his tone on them.

“I’m not looking to destroy China,” he said, contrasting with his remarks in August when he said he holds “incredible cards” that “would destroy China,” if he chose to use them, as noted by Fortune.com.

In short, a lot is going on that could have a substantial impact on markets this week.