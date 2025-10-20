Stock Market Live October 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Gaining Momentum Ahead of Big Earnings Week

AMD continues to explode higher.\r\nIn fact, AMD is up $8.88 a share after analysts at Bernstein reiterated its market perform rating on the stock with a $200 price target. Bank of America just raised its price target to $300, with a buy rating.\r\nAs noted by Guru Focus, the firm said, “AMD’s new MI450 “Helios” rack-scale AI platform gives the chipmaker greater visibility into deployment and production timelines across key enterprise clients, strengthening its position in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence training markets currently led by Nvidia.”