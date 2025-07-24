Earnings: Live Coverage of Deckers (DECK) 1st QTR 24/7 Wall Street

Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results this evening. While the first fiscal quarter is historically a slower period, it takes on outsized importance this year as investors assess the company’s ability to lap last year’s record-setting margins and volume. Shares have seen massive volatility post-earnings — including a 29% drop after Q3 — underscoring how critical execution is in each report.

Deckers continues to benefit from UGG and HOKA strength, but with analyst estimates calling for a year-over-year EPS decline this quarter, margin commentary and forward guidance will likely drive the reaction.

What to Expect from Deckers Q2 Report

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue $900.4 million +9.1% EPS (GAAP) $0.68 −9.6% Full-Year EPS (2026) $6.07 −4.25% Full-Year Revenue $5.39 billion +8.04%

Analysts expect a seasonal slowdown, with EPS down ~10% from $0.75 a year ago. Full-year revenue, however, is expected to grow just over 8%, driven by continued brand strength.

Key Areas to Watch in Deckers’ Earnings Call

1. HOKA Growth and Category Expansion

HOKA continues to be the company’s top growth engine. Last quarter, HOKA grew 34% YoY to over $500 million in sales. Watch for any updates on international expansion, wholesale traction, or innovation pipeline.

2. UGG Resilience Post-Winter

UGG delivered $282 million in Q4, up 15% YoY, even after the core selling season ended. Investors will look for early signals on fall/winter demand, promotional cadence, and product segmentation.

3. Gross Margin Trajectory

Deckers posted gross margin of 56.1% last quarter — its highest ever. CFO Steve Fasching credited lower freight and disciplined discounting. Will those tailwinds persist in a leaner quarter?

4. DTC vs. Wholesale Channel Mix

Management has emphasized the strategic importance of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Any shifts in mix or commentary on wholesale partner inventory levels will be closely watched.

5. Inventory and Cost Discipline

Deckers ended last quarter with 14% lower inventory YoY. That operational discipline helped EPS surprise by 65% in Q4. A continuation of lean inventory and tight expense management could offset top-line deceleration.

