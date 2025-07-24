Earnings: Live Coverage of Deckers (DECK) 1st QTR

Live Updates
Inventory & Buybacks
-
Inventories rose to $849.4M (up from $753.3M YoY) — a potential flag to watch but not concerning given sales momentum.
-
Deckers repurchased 1.7 million shares for $183M, with $2.4B left on the buyback — a strong signal of capital confidence.
Deckers once again beat expectations and delivered a bullish Q2 outlook. With HOKA and UGG outperforming in tandem and no signs of demand erosion, execution — especially in DTC and inventory — remains the watchpoint heading into the holiday build.
Wholesale Booms
-
Wholesale sales jumped 26.7% to $652.4M.
-
DTC sales rose just 0.5%, with comparable DTC down 2.2%.
This mix shift toward wholesale helped drive the top-line surprise but may raise some questions on DTC leverage and margin implications in future quarters.
On UGG
UGG turned in a strong out-of-season quarter with revenue up 18.9% YoY to $265.1M — a promising signal for fall/winter demand. Deckers may be benefiting from successful segmentation strategies and brand refresh efforts aimed at broadening appeal beyond the cold-weather niche.
Management Commentary
CEO Stefano Caroti highlighted better-than-expected performance in both HOKA and UGG and reaffirmed long-term brand confidence. He acknowledged global trade risk but emphasized the company’s “powerful operating model” and strategic execution.
HOKA Delivers
HOKA revenue soared nearly 20% YoY to $653.1M, now representing over two-thirds of Deckers’ total sales. International expansion was a major driver, with overseas revenue up nearly 50%. HOKA remains the core growth engine and continues to defy seasonality.
Strong Guidance
Deckers guided for Q2 FY2026 revenue of $1.38B–$1.42B and EPS of $1.50–$1.55, implying YoY growth despite macro uncertainty. While the company is limiting its outlook to just the next quarter, guidance suggests healthy brand momentum is expected to persist.
Big Time Beat By Deckers, Stocks Soar Higher
Shares are up 8% right after earnings were released. Deckers posted a powerful beat in its fiscal Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 17% YoY to $964.5 million and EPS up 24% to $0.93, handily topping the $0.68 consensus. The performance reflects broad-based strength, particularly from HOKA and UGG, despite the seasonally slower quarter.
|Metric
|Reported
|Estimate
|Surprise
|Revenue
|$964.5M
|$900.4M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (GAAP)
|$0.93
|$0.68
|✅ Beat
How Deckers Performed After Recent Quarters
Despite strong earnings beats, DECK’s stock has sold off hard in the past two quarters — down over 20% both times. That reflects elevated expectations and sensitivity to forward commentary, especially around margins and HOKA momentum.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q4 FY2025
|+65.07%
|−19.86%
|−14.93%
|−14.09%
|Q3 FY2025
|+28.24%
|−20.51%
|−22.82%
|−29.13%
|Q2 FY2025
|+14.85%
|+0.15%
|−4.15%
|+4.60%
|Q1 FY2025
|+28.85%
|−1.09%
|−7.68%
|−0.32%
Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results this evening. While the first fiscal quarter is historically a slower period, it takes on outsized importance this year as investors assess the company’s ability to lap last year’s record-setting margins and volume. Shares have seen massive volatility post-earnings — including a 29% drop after Q3 — underscoring how critical execution is in each report.
Deckers continues to benefit from UGG and HOKA strength, but with analyst estimates calling for a year-over-year EPS decline this quarter, margin commentary and forward guidance will likely drive the reaction.
What to Expect from Deckers Q2 Report
|Metric
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$900.4 million
|+9.1%
|EPS (GAAP)
|$0.68
|−9.6%
|Full-Year EPS (2026)
|$6.07
|−4.25%
|Full-Year Revenue
|$5.39 billion
|+8.04%
Analysts expect a seasonal slowdown, with EPS down ~10% from $0.75 a year ago. Full-year revenue, however, is expected to grow just over 8%, driven by continued brand strength.
Key Areas to Watch in Deckers’ Earnings Call
1. HOKA Growth and Category Expansion
HOKA continues to be the company’s top growth engine. Last quarter, HOKA grew 34% YoY to over $500 million in sales. Watch for any updates on international expansion, wholesale traction, or innovation pipeline.
2. UGG Resilience Post-Winter
UGG delivered $282 million in Q4, up 15% YoY, even after the core selling season ended. Investors will look for early signals on fall/winter demand, promotional cadence, and product segmentation.
3. Gross Margin Trajectory
Deckers posted gross margin of 56.1% last quarter — its highest ever. CFO Steve Fasching credited lower freight and disciplined discounting. Will those tailwinds persist in a leaner quarter?
4. DTC vs. Wholesale Channel Mix
Management has emphasized the strategic importance of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Any shifts in mix or commentary on wholesale partner inventory levels will be closely watched.
5. Inventory and Cost Discipline
Deckers ended last quarter with 14% lower inventory YoY. That operational discipline helped EPS surprise by 65% in Q4. A continuation of lean inventory and tight expense management could offset top-line deceleration.
This May Seem Unusual (sponsor)
Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card.
Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.