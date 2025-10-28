S&P 500
Home > Investing > Joby Aviation Up Big After Plans to Team Up With NVIDIA

Investing

Joby Aviation Up Big After Plans to Team Up With NVIDIA

Joby Aviation Up Big After Plans to Team Up With NVIDIA
By Joel South
Key Points

  • Joby Aviation surges after NVIDIA partnership reveal, becoming exclusive aviation launch partner for IGX Thor platform.

  • Joby Aviation’s NVIDIA alliance accelerates Superpilot autonomy goals, boosting confidence in defense and civil certification path.

  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Joby Aviation (Nasdaq: JOBY shares jumped 7.2% in after-hours trading following the company’s announcement that NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA)  has selected it as the exclusive aviation launch partner for the new IGX Thor platform, powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture.

The move reverses a 4.23% intraday decline and signals investor confidence in the partnership’s strategic value. JOBY closed regular trading at $15.61 but climbed to around $16.73 after the announcement, extending its already exceptional year-to-date gain of 92%.

Strategic Validation for Autonomous Flight

The collaboration centers on accelerating Joby’s Superpilot autonomous flight technology for both military and civil aviation applications. NVIDIA’s industrial-grade compute platform will enable real-time onboard processing for critical functions including autonomous mission management, sensor fusion, radar and LiDAR processing, and predictive system health monitoring.

For investors, the partnership addresses a core technical hurdle for eVTOL operators: the computational power required to achieve FAA certification for autonomous flight in controlled airspace. NVIDIA’s support for functional safety standards on the IGX Thor platform provides Joby with a credible pathway toward certified autonomy, particularly for near-term defense contracts and longer-term civil applications.

Market Context

The announcement arrives as JOBY trades 45% above its 200-day moving average, reflecting sustained momentum despite Wall Street caution. Analyst consensus remains neutral with a $12.17 average price target, roughly 22% below current levels. The stock’s 226% annual gain reflects investor appetite for autonomous aviation exposure, though the company remains pre-revenue with a $14.5 billion market cap.

What’s Next

Monitor whether after-hours gains hold at the open. Defense milestones and FAA certification progress will be critical catalysts for validating the partnership’s commercial impact.

