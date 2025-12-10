S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

Archer Pours $126M Into Infrastructure as Joby Races Toward Certification

Quick Read

  • Joby achieved $15,000 revenue and holds $978M cash after a $576M raise while pursuing FAA certification.
  • Archer acquired Hawthorne Airport for $126M and raised $650M but generated zero revenue.
  • Joby gained 91% year-to-date with insider ownership at 35.92%. Archer fell 9% with insiders at 15.57%.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Archer Pours $126M Into Infrastructure as Joby Races Toward Certification

© 24/7 Wall St.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) reported Q3 earnings revealing two electric air taxi makers pursuing certification through different paths. Joby focused on FAA milestones and production scaling. Archer bought an airport and expanded its patent portfolio.

Certification vs. Infrastructure: How Each Quarter Landed

Joby began power-on testing of its FAA-conforming aircraft and completed over 600 flights in 2025, including its first point-to-point demonstration. CEO JoeBen Bevirt called the regulatory progress “unprecedented.” The company started manufacturing propeller blades in Ohio while adding 100+ production roles. Revenue hit $15,000, beating the $12,600 estimate, though this represents early contract work rather than commercial operations. Net loss reached $324.7 million with cash at $978.1 million following a $576 million equity raise.

Archer achieved a 55-mile flight at 126 mph and reached 10,000 feet altitude with its Midnight eVTOL. The company acquired Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million to serve as a strategic hub and AI testbed. It also bought Lilium’s patent portfolio, expanding to over 1,000 global IP assets. Revenue came in at zero versus a $400,000 estimate, with a net loss of $129.9 million. Cash stood at $1.64 billion after a $650 million raise. CEO Adam Goldstein said the company is “building” the future rather than waiting for it.

An infographic comparing Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Archer Aviation (ACHR), two eVTOL electric air taxi companies, across several business and financial metrics. The top section features a title 'THE eVTOL RACE: JOBY VS. ARCHER' with illustrations of light blue and green eVTOL aircraft. It details Joby's certification-first approach with specifics on FAA milestones, $15K revenue, $978.1M cash, $14.08B market cap (+91% YTD), and a quote from CEO JoeBen Bevirt. The next section focuses on Archer's infrastructure and IP strategy, listing airport acquisition, a 55-mile flight, $0 revenue, $1.64B cash, $6.34B market cap (-9% YTD), and a quote from CEO Adam Goldstein. A table titled 'THE EXECUTION DIVIDE' compares both companies on Main Progress (FAA testing vs. airport expansion), Insider Control (35.92% vs. 15.57%), Analyst Ratings (Cautious Holds vs. Optimistic Buys), and Key Partnerships (Uber/Defense vs. UAE/Korean Air/Japan Airlines). The final section, 'THE FUTURE: RISKS & TIMELINES', outlines Joby's challenge in completing FAA certification and scaling production without overruns, and Archer's challenge in monetizing infrastructure and achieving faster deployment, with an execution risk of certification delays versus commercial deployment speed. Icons represent various business aspects throughout the infographic.
This infographic compares Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Archer Aviation (ACHR), detailing their distinct strategies for market entry, financial positions, and operational focus in the evolving eVTOL industry.
Business Driver Joby Archer
Main Progress FAA conforming aircraft testing Airport acquisition, IP expansion
Revenue $15K (up 805% YoY) $0 (vs $400K est.)
Cash Position $978M $1.64B
Management Focus Type Certification, production Infrastructure, AI operations

One Chases Approval. The Other Builds an Empire.

Joby is executing a certification-first playbook. The company integrated deeper with Uber through expanded Blade services and pursued defense contracts focused on autonomous flight technology, including its Superpilot system with over 7,000 miles logged. Insiders control 35.92% of shares, more than double Archer’s 15.57%. The stock gained 91% year-to-date.

Archer is building physical and intellectual infrastructure before commercial launch. The Hawthorne Airport purchase positions the company to control ground operations and test AI-powered logistics. Partnerships with UAE operators, Korean Air, and Japan Airlines emphasize international deployment over domestic regulatory sprints. Heavy insider selling followed RSU vesting in mid-November, with executives including the CTO and Chief Legal Officer offloading shares at $7.49. The stock is down 9% in 2025.

Which Path Holds Up Through Certification Delays?

Joby’s next test is completing FAA Type Certification while scaling propeller production without cost overruns. Defense contract progress and autonomous flight demonstrations will clarify whether the technology can monetize beyond air taxis. Archer needs to show that owning airports and patents translates into faster commercial deployment, particularly in the UAE where it’s pursuing certification ahead of U.S. approval.

Joby trades at $15.46 with a $14.08 billion market cap. Archer sits at $8.67 with a $6.34 billion valuation. Analysts rate Joby cautiously with six Hold ratings and two Sells, while Archer holds six Buy or Strong Buy ratings with zero Sells.

Key Differences in Execution Risk and Timeline

Joby’s FAA testing progress and 35.92% insider ownership reflect management’s confidence in the certification timeline. Archer’s infrastructure strategy and lower valuation come with higher execution risk given zero revenue and recent insider selling. The UAE certification timeline versus FAA approval will be a key factor in determining which strategy proves more effective.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Will Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation Cash In Big on Earnings Next Week?
Rich Duprey |

Will Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation Cash In Big on Earnings Next Week?

As investors eye next week’s earnings reports from the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, all attention turns to…
Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which Stock Is Going To Payoff For Shareholders
Rich Duprey |

Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which Stock Is Going To Payoff For Shareholders

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, poised to revolutionize urban air mobility, is heating up, with Archer Aviation…
Archer Aviation Keeps Falling. Is the eVTOL Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Rich Duprey |

Archer Aviation Keeps Falling. Is the eVTOL Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) saw its stock plunge last week following its third-quarter earnings report and the unexpected announcement of acquiring…
3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Soar to New Heights Over the Next 5 Years
Chris MacDonald |

3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Soar to New Heights Over the Next 5 Years

“Flying cars,” or eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles), blend features of cars and helicopters. Initially showcased by NASA…
Prediction: Buy Archer Aviation Before Today’s Earnings
Rich Duprey |

Prediction: Buy Archer Aviation Before Today’s Earnings

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a leading pioneer in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The robotaxi stock is a…
Archer Aviation’s Stock Tumbles: Time to Sell the eVTOL Stock or Stay the Course?
Rich Duprey |

Archer Aviation’s Stock Tumbles: Time to Sell the eVTOL Stock or Stay the Course?

ACHR Loses Altitude Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is facing turbulent skies after its stock plummeted 10.9% yesterday and is sliding an…
This Is the Only eVTOL Stock Goldman Sachs Loves. Should You Buy?
Rich Duprey |

This Is the Only eVTOL Stock Goldman Sachs Loves. Should You Buy?

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry is set to transform short-haul travel and urban aviation. It promises commuters…
Joby’s Twin Strategic Deals: Is the eVTOL Stock’s Price Now Out of Reach?
Rich Duprey |

Joby’s Twin Strategic Deals: Is the eVTOL Stock’s Price Now Out of Reach?

Redefining Aviation Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft pioneer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is making waves with two transformative deals…
Archer Aviation Is Losing Altitude Fast. Should You Buy Below $10?
Rich Duprey |

Archer Aviation Is Losing Altitude Fast. Should You Buy Below $10?

Investors were buzzing last week when electric vertical takeoff & landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) announced plans to…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74