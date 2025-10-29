Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: United Health, SoFi, Skyworks, Energy Transfer and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Stocks roared higher again on Tuesday, driven by strong earnings reports and the expected rate cut today.

With Magnificent 7 technology giants’ earnings on the docket for this week, we could see more buying into the continued strength, especially today as three report.

The only low spot for investors again on Tuesday was Gold, which has slipped from recent all-time highs to below $4,000.

Pre-Market Futures:

The futures are trading higher this morning after another stellar day across Wall Street on Tuesday, as all the major indices once again ended higher and continue to print new all-time highs. Financial commentators noted continued strong third-quarter earnings results. With 1/3 of the S&P 500 reporting so far, 83% have beaten analyst expectations, and many have offered guidance better than Wall Street expected. About the only negative item on the day was the announcement of more massive layoffs from corporate America: United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) announced another 34,000-worker layoff, bringing the company’s yearly total to 48,000, and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to lay off 14,000 workers. One of the issues Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on as the year winds down is the worsening job market. That could prompt more Fed rate cuts, but could fan the inflation flames. That could, in turn, start a new Fed rate-hiking cycle next year, which many on Wall Street, including Cathie Wood, believe could be the tipping point for an overbought bull market that is getting long in the tooth.

Treasury Bonds

Yields were mixed across the curve on Tuesday, as maturities from the 3-year note to the 30-year long bond saw modest buying, while the shorter maturities saw some limited selling. With the bond market fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed funds cut today, many bond traders are standing on the sidelines, not only waiting for the cut announcement to ensure it is only 25 basis points, but also to hear indications of the Federal Reserve’s path forward. Many will be watching Chairman Powell’s speech, looking for indications of the possibility of another cut in December and whether the Fed intends to end Quantitative Tightening, which would stop shrinking (selling) its balance sheet, as liquidity is tightening while bank reserves are nearing the “ample” level.

Oil and Gas

The major oil benchmarks both ended trading lower on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate falling back to $60.17 and Brent Crude closing at $64.43. With President Trump scheduled to meet Chinese leader Xi in South Korea next week, the market will be looking for any progress on a trade deal, especially on energy-related issues. Oil markets remain in a wait-and-see mode, gauging the impact of US sanctions on crude production and exports. Natural gas also fell by more than 3% Tuesday as sellers acted across the energy complex.

Gold:

The recent sell-off in Gold, which began when the bullion peaked at $4400 last week, had another follow-through day on Tuesday, hitting correction levels with prices falling to $3950, a decline of 0.75%. While the profit-taking after a monster run over the last few years should come as no surprise, as we have reported previously, Central Banks around the world continued to buy gold at an unprecedented pace in 2025, albeit slowing recently after Gold topped $4000. It was reported that the central banks of Korea and Madagascar were considering increasing their purchases of the precious metal while monitoring global developments.

These are the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

These are the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) was cut to Hold from Buy at Canaccord with a $15 target price.

United Health Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is lowered to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank with a $333 target price objective.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) was cut to Neutral from Buy at KGI Securities with a $14.50 price target.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was rated a New Buy at CTBC Securities with a $150.40 target price.

Energy Transfer Inc. (NYSE: ET) was started with a Hold rating at Jefferies with a $17 target price.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is raised to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler with a $140 target price objective.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was raised to a Buy rating from Neutral at Bank of America, which set a $130 target for the stock.

Sunoco Inc. (NYSE: SUN) is raised to Overweight from Hold at Wells Fargo with a $65 target price.

Viking Terapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) was started with a Buy rating at Cabaccord, which set a $106 target for the shares.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) was dropped to Neutral from Buy at Baird with a $52 target.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Goldman Sachs raised their target price on the stock to $27 from $24 while staying with a Neutral rating on the shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE: EW), Jeffries raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and has a $98 target price for the stock.