Here are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Coinbase Global, Meta Platforms, Boeing, Cisco Systems, and More

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Stocks finished the Wednesday session mixed after the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate 25 basis points.

Chairman Jay Powell said no decision has been made on a December cut, and it will depend on the economic data.

The lack of clarity on another cut in December and some big tech disappointment are weighing on stocks today. Interest rates rose after the announcement, with the 10-year note jumping back over 4% to close at 4.08%.

Pre-Market Futures:

Futures are trading lower on Thursday as we get ready for a spooky Friday. The major indices started the day hitting new all-time highs on Wednesday, but sank in the afternoon after Fed Chairman Powell suggested that a December rate cut is not a given and that data between now and the December meeting will be used to gauge the need for another cut. While the Fed did cut rates by 25 basis points yesterday, it was largely priced in. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 finished the day lower, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ finished higher in anticipation of big third-quarter results from the mega-cap tech giants. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report after the close today. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: META) all reported after the close, and two of the three traded lower despite posting outstanding results.

Treasury Bonds:

The Treasury complex took the biggest hit on Wednesday, when the Chairman downplayed the potential for a December rate cut. Yields were higher across the curve after moving lower in anticipation of the Fed meeting. Record mortgage refinancing may take a breather with higher yields moving mortgage rates higher. The benchmark 10-year note closed the day at a 4.08% yield after trading below 4% recently.

Oil and Gas:

After a tough few days, West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude finished Wednesday’s session higher at $60.38 and $64.86, respectively. Wall Street analysts are keeping a close eye on U.S. sanctions and their impact on global oil prices. Natural gas closed the day flat at $3.34.

Gold:

After initially trading higher early Wednesday, Gold reversed in the afternoon, closing modestly lower at $3,943. The Gold market has been on edge since last week, when Gold posted its most significant one-day drop in years. Most analysts conceded that while profit-taking has made some nervous as Gold has fallen into correction territory, the long-term trend remains higher.

Crypto:

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ended the day almost 3% lower at the close, with Bitcoin falling to $110,679 and Ethereum closing at $3,917.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week to find new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) was raised to Buy from Neutral at HC Wainwright with a $425 target price.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) was raised to Inline from Sell at Evercore ISI with an $88 target price.

Etsy Inc. (NYSE: ETSY) was raised to Buy from Hold at CFRA with an $88 target price objective.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Oppenheimer, which has a $25 target price for the shares.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) was raised to Buy from Hold at Citigroup, which has set a $62 target for the stock.

Teradyne Inc. (NYSE: TER) was raised to Buy from Hold at Bank of America, which has a $205 target price objective.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) was cut to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank with a $240 target price.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) was cut to Hold from Buy at Goldman Sachs, which now has a $79 target for the stock.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was cut to Market Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer with an $825 target price.

Stubhub Inc. (NYSE: STUB) was started with a Neutral rating at Guggenheim with a $19 target price.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was reinstated with a Buy rating at President Capital Management with a $90 target price.