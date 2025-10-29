S&P 500
6,894.20
-0.13%
Dow Jones
47,638.10
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
26,114.30
+0.20%
Russell 2000
2,489.16
-0.68%
FTSE 100
9,759.80
+0.49%
Nikkei 225
51,098.20
+0.73%
Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?
Home > Investing > Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Investing

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Impinj (PI) beat on the top and bottom lines when it reported Q3 financials on Wednesday.

  • The stock jumped 2.55% in afternoon trading as investors digested results that showed operational momentum despite a challenging revenue environment. But in after hours trading, shares plummeted 10%.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to its balance sheet and cash generation. The stock jumped 2.55% in afternoon trading as investors digested results that showed operational momentum despite a challenging revenue environment. But in after hours trading, shares plummeted 10%.

Operating Leverage Finally Shows

Impinj delivered revenue of $96.1M, topping the $92.63M consensus estimate by 3.7%. More meaningful was the adjusted EBITDA of $19.1M, which exceeded guidance. On a year-over-year basis, revenue inched up just 0.95% to $96.1M from $95.2M, a deceleration that reflects the softer demand environment the company has navigated.

The non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beat the $0.50 estimate by 16%, signaling that cost management and operational efficiency are driving profitability even as topline growth stalls. Operating income swung positive to $656K from a $769K loss in the prior year quarter. This inflection matters because it shows the Gen2X product focus and restructuring efforts are taking hold.

Cash Generation Accelerates Sharply

Operating cash flow nearly doubled year-over-year, rising to $20.9M from $10.1M. Free cash flow reached $17.95M in the quarter. This is the clearest sign that management’s operational discipline is translating into tangible cash returns, not just accounting adjustments. Shareholders’ equity expanded 43.3% to $195.0M, reflecting both profitability and balance sheet strengthening.

The company’s cash position declined to $51.7M from $73.1M year-over-year, a 29.8% drop. That reduction warrants attention given the $284.3M in long-term debt on the balance sheet. Management’s ability to service that debt will depend on sustaining this cash generation momentum.

Guidance Points to Caution Ahead

Q4 guidance calls for revenue between $90.0M and $93.0M, implying a sequential decline from Q3’s $96.1M. Non-GAAP EPS is guided to $0.48 to $0.52, suggesting earnings will hold relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. This forward view suggests management is not confident in accelerating demand and is taking a conservative stance heading into year-end.

CEO Chris Diorio emphasized that Gen2X solutions and recurring endpoint IC volumes drove the quarter, framing the results as validation of the company’s strategic pivot. The commentary struck an optimistic tone on market position, but the guidance decline raises questions about whether that confidence extends to the near term.

Key Figures

  • Revenue: $96.1M (vs. $92.63M expected); up 0.95% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 (vs. $0.50 expected); up 16%
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $19.1M
  • Operating Cash Flow: $20.9M (vs. $10.1M prior year); up 107.5%
  • Free Cash Flow: $17.95M
  • Gross Margin: Up 1.6% year-over-year to $48.3M
  • Shareholders’ Equity: $195.0M (vs. $136.1M prior year); up 43.3%

The cash flow acceleration is the metric that stands out. It reflects genuine operational improvement, not revenue manipulation.

The stock trades at 75x forward P/E and 19x sales, a premium valuation that assumes sustained earnings growth. Q4 guidance suggests revenue will contract sequentially, which creates a near-term headwind. The key question for the next quarter is whether the company can stabilize topline growth or if the deceleration persists into 2026.

The image featured for this article is © Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?
Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Continue Reading

Rambus (RMBS) Beats On EPS and Revenue
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Rambus (RMBS) Beats On EPS and Revenue

Editors note: This article was updated to correct financial comparisons between GAAP and non-GAAP results. The earlier version incorrectly stated…
Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) delivered an earnings beat on adjusted EPS this morning, though revenue fell short of expectations. The…
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) delivered a commanding earnings beat on Tuesday, posting Q1 results that crushed expectations and signaled robust demand…
eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) delivered solid Q3 results on Wednesday, beating both revenue and earnings expectations while raising its full-year outlook.…
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) delivered a decisive beat on both earnings and revenue in Q3, raising full-year guidance and signaling…
Rambus (RMBS) Beats On EPS and Revenue
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Rambus (RMBS) Beats On EPS and Revenue

Editors note: This article was updated to correct financial comparisons between GAAP and non-GAAP results. The earlier version incorrectly stated…
Rambus (RMBS) Down Big After Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Rambus (RMBS) Down Big After Q3 Earnings

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q3 2025 earnings after the close, delivering a revenue beat but stumbling on the bottom line.…
CVS Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, but Shares Show Little Movement
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

CVS Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, but Shares Show Little Movement

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported third-quarter results this morning that beat adjusted earnings expectations but delivered a mixed message on…
Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

Stem Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM) delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and beat revenue expectations, but the stock…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 12,198,886
+$29.56
+20.47%
$173.94
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 9,885,380
+$42.62
+19.11%
$265.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 18,329,814
+$16.46
+13.18%
$141.38
Centene
CNC Vol: 27,227,327
+$4.15
+12.50%
$37.34
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 6,943,295
+$61.02
+11.63%
$585.49

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 103,140,588
-$55.57
44.04%
$70.60
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 26,098,306
-$3.37
15.23%
$18.73
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 26,362,128
-$5.56
15.15%
$31.14
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 2,974,717
-$28.48
11.48%
$219.61
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 5,084,013
-$24.13
10.40%
$208.00