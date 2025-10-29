Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The stock jumped 2.55% in afternoon trading as investors digested results that showed operational momentum despite a challenging revenue environment. But in after hours trading, shares plummeted 10%.

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to its balance sheet and cash generation. The stock jumped 2.55% in afternoon trading as investors digested results that showed operational momentum despite a challenging revenue environment. But in after hours trading, shares plummeted 10%.

Operating Leverage Finally Shows

Impinj delivered revenue of $96.1M, topping the $92.63M consensus estimate by 3.7%. More meaningful was the adjusted EBITDA of $19.1M, which exceeded guidance. On a year-over-year basis, revenue inched up just 0.95% to $96.1M from $95.2M, a deceleration that reflects the softer demand environment the company has navigated.

The non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beat the $0.50 estimate by 16%, signaling that cost management and operational efficiency are driving profitability even as topline growth stalls. Operating income swung positive to $656K from a $769K loss in the prior year quarter. This inflection matters because it shows the Gen2X product focus and restructuring efforts are taking hold.

Cash Generation Accelerates Sharply

Operating cash flow nearly doubled year-over-year, rising to $20.9M from $10.1M. Free cash flow reached $17.95M in the quarter. This is the clearest sign that management’s operational discipline is translating into tangible cash returns, not just accounting adjustments. Shareholders’ equity expanded 43.3% to $195.0M, reflecting both profitability and balance sheet strengthening.

The company’s cash position declined to $51.7M from $73.1M year-over-year, a 29.8% drop. That reduction warrants attention given the $284.3M in long-term debt on the balance sheet. Management’s ability to service that debt will depend on sustaining this cash generation momentum.

Guidance Points to Caution Ahead

Q4 guidance calls for revenue between $90.0M and $93.0M, implying a sequential decline from Q3’s $96.1M. Non-GAAP EPS is guided to $0.48 to $0.52, suggesting earnings will hold relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. This forward view suggests management is not confident in accelerating demand and is taking a conservative stance heading into year-end.

CEO Chris Diorio emphasized that Gen2X solutions and recurring endpoint IC volumes drove the quarter, framing the results as validation of the company’s strategic pivot. The commentary struck an optimistic tone on market position, but the guidance decline raises questions about whether that confidence extends to the near term.

The cash flow acceleration is the metric that stands out. It reflects genuine operational improvement, not revenue manipulation.

The stock trades at 75x forward P/E and 19x sales, a premium valuation that assumes sustained earnings growth. Q4 guidance suggests revenue will contract sequentially, which creates a near-term headwind. The key question for the next quarter is whether the company can stabilize topline growth or if the deceleration persists into 2026.