Live: Will Palantir Post A Big Earnings Beat After The Bell? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Investors expect continued traction in government (NATO, Maven) despite pressure on federal tech budgets

Valuation remains rich; earnings will test whether growth and margins can keep up with premium expectations

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) reports Q2 2025 results after the bell, coming off a Q1 in which the company raised full-year guidance and delivered 71% YoY growth in its U.S. commercial business. The AI Platform (AIP) continues to be the growth engine, with management citing multi-year contract wins and accelerated enterprise adoption. This print will test whether that momentum is sustainable and whether operating leverage can be preserved in the face of increased R&D and go-to-market investments.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $899.12 million

– EPS (Normalized): $0.13

– FY 2025 Revenue: $3.90 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $0.55

Revenue is projected to grow ~27% YoY, decelerating from Q1’s 39% pace. EPS is flat sequentially, suggesting investors may focus on margin consistency and signs of operational scale.

Key Areas to Watch

AIP and Commercial TCV Growth

Palantir closed $810M in U.S. commercial TCV in Q1, a 239% YoY increase. Management pointed to rapid adoption cycles in banking and healthcare — investors will look for continued strength in net new deal volume.

Government Expansion: NATO and DoD

Q1 saw meaningful progress on Maven Smart System with NATO and U.S. defense agencies. Investors will assess whether these deployments expand in scope or value, especially with DoD budgets under review.

Profitability and Cash Flow

Palantir reported a 44% adjusted operating margin and $370M in adjusted FCF in Q1. While margins are elevated, guidance implies limited expansion. Commentary on hiring and cost discipline will be important.

International Reacceleration

International commercial revenue declined 5% YoY in Q1. The company cited headwinds in Europe, but also emphasized growth opportunities in Asia and the Middle East. Progress here could improve sentiment.

AI Agents in Production

CTO Shyam Sankar emphasized agents as “50x productivity drivers” — not copilots. The call may offer new examples of operational AI agents in production environments across key industries.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.