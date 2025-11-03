S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
These 3 Stocks with High Short Interest Have Been Explosive
By Ian Cooper
Quick Read

  • With short interest of 19.68%, shares of IREN are still exploding higher. The company just signed a $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft, which includes access to Nvidia’s advanced chips.
  • Analysts believe Lemonade’s earnings on November 5 could send the stock soaring, especially with its exposure to artificial intelligence.
Not only can high short interest identify potential high risks, it can also be a sign of a possible short squeeze situation – especially if the stock in question has been rocketing higher.

Here are three that investors may want to take a closer look at.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN): With a short interest of 19.68%, shares of IREN are still exploding higher. In fact, since bottoming out at around $50, IREN is now up to $72.17. The company just signed a $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft, which includes access to Nvidia’s advanced chips.

As noted in an IREN press release, “Under the agreement, IREN will provide Microsoft with access to NVIDIA GB300 GPUs over a five-year term, with a total contract value of approximately $9.7 billion, including a 20% prepayment. IREN has also entered into an agreement with Dell Technologies to purchase the GPUs and ancillary equipment for approximately $5.8 billion.”

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND): With a short interest of 25.2%, Lemonade is still pushing higher. After finding support at $47.50, it’s now at $62.44 a share. Analysts believe Lemonade’s earnings on November 5 could send the stock soaring, especially with its exposure to artificial intelligence. By using AI for just about every part of its business, it’s been delivering faster, more efficient, and transparent insurance information.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR): With a short interest of 20.4%, Luminar Technologies is showing some signs of life again. Last trading at $1.28, it’s up 10% on the day on a volume spike to 14.7 million shares, as compared to its daily average volume of 6.6 million. The stock may be seeing a short squeeze as it considers a potential merger with another auto technology company.

