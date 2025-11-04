3 Explosive Stocks with High Short Interest

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read With a short interest of 19.68%, shares of IREN are still exploding higher. Since bottoming out at $50, IREN is now up to $67.75.

With a short interest of about 18%, Bloom Energy has been explosive. Since finding support at $90, it’s now up to $142.37.

Not only can high short interest identify potential high risks, it can also be a sign of a possible short squeeze situation – especially if the stock in question has been rocketing higher.

Here are three that investors may want to take a closer look at.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN): We mentioned IREN yesterday, as momentum builds.

The company just signed a $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft, which includes access to Nvidia's advanced chips.

As noted in an IREN press release, “Under the agreement, IREN will provide Microsoft with access to NVIDIA GB300 GPUs over a five-year term, with a total contract value of approximately $9.7 billion, including a 20% prepayment. IREN has also entered into an agreement with Dell Technologies to purchase the GPUs and ancillary equipment for approximately $5.8 billion.”

Fueling upside, Bloom posted better-than-expected earnings, as it continues to see strong demand for its fuel cells and data center deals. In addition, JPMorgan has an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $129, noting that Bloom is benefiting from data center demand.

Analysts at Evercore ISI have an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $152. The firm sees big upside to utilization in 2027 and 2028 as AI power demand grows stronger.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS): Kohl’s is back on the list again. We last mentioned KSS on October 29. At the time, we noted, “With 31% of its float short, KSS has been explosive. In fact, since bottoming out at around $10.25 in August, the retailer’s stock is now up to $16.43. Fueling upside, Citi has a 90-day positive catalyst watch on Kohl’s with a price target of $19 a share.” Today, the stock is still at $16.43 and could push aggressively higher.