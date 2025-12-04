S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

Samsara (IOT) Delivers Its First Quarter of Profitability

Quick Read

  • Samsara (IOT) achieved GAAP profitability for the first time with $79.8M in operating income. Revenue of $416M beat estimates and grew 29% year over year.
  • Samsara added a record 219 customers with over $100K in annual recurring revenue during the quarter.
  • Free cash flow reached $55.8M as the company demonstrated both GAAP profitability and strong cash generation in the same period.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Samsara (IOT) Delivers Its First Quarter of Profitability

© 24/7 Wall St.

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) delivered a milestone quarter after the close on Dec. 4, reporting its first period of GAAP profitability alongside strong revenue and earnings beats. The company posted $416.0 million in revenue versus $402.5 million expected, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 crushed the $0.12 consensus by 33%. Revenue climbed 29% year over year, driven by enterprise customer growth and deeper penetration into large-scale operations. I thought the GAAP profitability achievement was the real story here. It signals the business model is working at scale, not just on an adjusted basis.

Enterprise Momentum Drives the Beat

Samsara added 219 customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000 during the quarter, a company record. That’s the kind of customer growth that matters. Larger accounts drive higher retention, better unit economics, and more predictable cash flow. ARR reached $1.745 billion, up 29% year over year, showing the company is winning with complex physical operations organizations. CEO Sanjit Biswas said momentum came from “partnership with some of the world’s largest and most complex physical operations organizations,” and the numbers back that up.

Gross profit hit $319 million on a 76.7% margin, consistent with prior quarters. The company has maintained gross margins above 76% for four straight quarters, demonstrating pricing power and efficient service delivery. AI integration is also starting to show up in customer workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and creating stickier relationships.

Guidance Stays Conservative

Q4 guidance came in at $421 million to $423 million in revenue, roughly in line with where the Street expected the company to land. Non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.12 to $0.13 suggests management is staying disciplined on spending even as growth accelerates. The only thing I’d keep an eye on is foreign currency fluctuations. Management flagged FX as a potential headwind, though it hasn’t materially impacted results yet.

Key Figures

Revenue: $416.0M (vs. $402.5M expected); up 29% year over year
Non-GAAP EPS: $0.16 (vs. $0.12 expected); beat by $0.04
Operating Income: $79.8M (19.2% margin); first GAAP profitable quarter
ARR: $1.745B; up 29% year over year
Free Cash Flow: $55.8M
Large Customer Adds: 219 customers with $100K+ ARR (quarterly record)

Operating income of $79.8 million represents a major shift. The company has been burning cash on a GAAP basis for years, posting operating losses of $249.9 million in FY25. This quarter flipped the script with a 19.2% operating margin, proving the business can scale profitably. Free cash flow of $55.8 million reinforces the point. I liked seeing both GAAP profitability and strong cash generation in the same quarter. It removes a key overhang for investors who’ve been waiting for the company to prove its model works without adjustments.

Management Sounds Confident

CEO Sanjit Biswas called it “another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth,” emphasizing the company ended Q3 with $1.75 billion in ARR. The tone was measured but optimistic, focusing on execution rather than hype. Management highlighted partnerships with large operations organizations as the core driver, which aligns with the record customer additions in the $100K+ ARR segment. I thought the emphasis on “durable and efficient” was deliberate. It signals they’re focused on sustainable growth, not just top-line expansion at any cost.

What Comes Next

You’ll want to see whether Q4 maintains GAAP profitability and whether large customer momentum continues. The company has beaten estimates in five straight quarters, often by wide margins, so expectations are rising. If they deliver another quarter of GAAP profits and hit the high end of guidance, the narrative shifts from “when will they be profitable?” to “how fast can margins expand?” That’s a much better conversation to have.

