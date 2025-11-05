S&P 500
DoorDash Shares Plummet Following Q3 Earnings Miss

DoorDash Shares Plummet Following Q3 Earnings Miss
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • DoorDash beat revenue expectations on Wednesday after the close. Yet the earnings miss on the bottom line and a sequential decline in net income tempered investor enthusiasm.
  • Shares of DASH fell by 19% in after hours trading as investors digested the company’s earnings miss and decline in net income.
DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) beat revenue expectations on Wednesday after the close, posting $3.45B in third-quarter sales and delivering strong operational momentum. Yet the earnings miss on the bottom line and a sequential decline in net income tempered investor enthusiasm. The stock was set to open lower Thursday as the market weighed profitability gains against valuation pressures and slowing earnings growth.

The stock fell by 19% in after hours trading as investors digested the company’s earnings miss and decline in net income.

Revenue Growth Masks an Earnings Shortfall

Revenue climbed 27% year-over-year to $3.45B, clearing the $3.36B consensus estimate by roughly $90M. That growth rate outpaced rival Uber’s 18% quarterly expansion, signaling stronger order momentum in the core delivery business. The problem? Earnings per share came in at $0.55, missing the $0.68 estimate by 19%. GAAP net income of $244M also declined sequentially from $285M in Q2, a red flag that profitability may be plateauing after months of steady improvement.

I’d note that the EPS miss was material enough to shift the narrative. Revenue beats matter less when the bottom line disappoints, especially for a company trading at a 133x trailing P/E ratio. That valuation multiple sits roughly 8 times higher than Uber’s 16x, despite DASH’s lower profit margins and slower earnings growth.

Operating Leverage Is Real, But Sequential Softness Raises Questions

Operating income more than doubled year-over-year to $258M, up 141% from $107M in the prior-year quarter. That’s the kind of operational execution investors want to see. Adjusted EBITDA reached $754M, up 41% year-over-year, and gross profit expanded to $1.69B with margin stability near 49%.

The cash flow story was even stronger. Operating cash flow surged 376% year-over-year to $2.53B, and free cash flow hit $1.99B. That performance gave management enough confidence to announce a $5B share repurchase program, though no shares have been repurchased yet. Marketplace gross order value grew 25% to $25.0B, and total orders climbed 21% to 776M.

But here’s what I’d watch: net income fell from Q2 to Q3 despite higher revenue. That sequential decline suggests margin expansion may be hitting a ceiling, or that costs are accelerating faster than the top line. With California’s Prop 22 revisions now requiring DoorDash to tack on $2 to $5 per order for driver benefits in the company’s largest market, near-term pressure on order economics is real.

Key Figures

Revenue: $3.45B (vs. $3.36B expected); up 27% year-over-year
EPS: $0.55 (vs. $0.68 expected); down 19% from estimate
Adjusted EBITDA: $754M; up 41% year-over-year
Operating Income: $258M; up 141% year-over-year
Operating Cash Flow: $2.53B; up 376% year-over-year
Free Cash Flow: $1.99B
Marketplace GOV: $25.0B; up 25% year-over-year
Total Orders: 776M; up 21% year-over-year

The cash flow acceleration was the real standout. You’ll want to keep an eye on whether that momentum holds as the company integrates Deliveroo and expands its grocery and retail fulfillment services.

Q4 Guidance Points to Deceleration

Management guided for Q4 marketplace GOV of $28.9B to $29.5B and adjusted EBITDA of $710M to $810M. The EBITDA midpoint of $760M sits roughly flat versus Q3’s $754M, suggesting the company expects sequential deceleration heading into the holiday quarter. That’s a subtle but meaningful signal. Deliveroo is expected to contribute roughly $45M to adjusted EBITDA in Q4, providing some offset.

The guidance doesn’t scream confidence. If DASH were firing on all cylinders, you’d expect to see stronger forward momentum, not a hold pattern. Retail investors on Reddit have been flagging concerns about restaurant partner weakness and California regulatory headwinds, and the muted guidance suggests management shares those caution.

The Valuation Question Looms

DASH has achieved a remarkable turnaround from chronic losses to operating profitability. That’s real progress, and the cash flow generation validates the business model at scale. But the company still lags Uber on profitability (Uber’s profit margin sits near 27% versus DASH’s 6.6%) and earnings growth (Uber posted 35.5% earnings growth last quarter versus DASH’s implied slowdown).

The 15% stock decline from October highs ahead of this earnings report suggests the market was already pricing in concerns. Insider selling in October at $265 to $281 per share, well above Wednesday’s implied opening, also signals that executives may have sensed valuation risk.

What Comes Next

Listen closely to how management frames restaurant partner health and California regulatory costs during the earnings call. Those two variables will drive investor confidence in Q4 and beyond. The Deliveroo integration also deserves scrutiny. If international expansion delivers the margin accretion management promised, it could reignite growth. If not, DASH faces a harder path to justify its premium valuation.

The image featured for this article is © hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

