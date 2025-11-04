S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Up 200%, Is CommScope (COMM) Stock About to Collapse?

Investing

Up 200%, Is CommScope (COMM) Stock About to Collapse?

Up 200%, Is CommScope (COMM) Stock About to Collapse?
By David Moadel
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • The price action of CommScope (COMM) stock might worry some value-focused investors.
  • However, COMM stock looks like a good value after an investigation into CommScope’s improving financials.
Should you buy a stock after it just tripled? That’s the billion-dollar question facing investors as they consider a stake in CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) stock in November 2025.

Just to recap, CommScope is a telecommunications infrastructure developer that enables wired and wireless networks, fiber optic connectivity, and so on. Technology-sector assets like COMM stock have performed well this year, but after a blistering rally, value-focused folks may be concerned about a potential bubble and crash.

However, before writing CommScope stock off as overvalued, it’s worthwhile to take a deep dive into the company’s fundamentals. Then, you can make a more informed decision about a stock that, even after a major melt-up, could actually still be a good value.

COMM Stock’s Amazing Ride

If you can believe it, COMM stock started off 2025 at just $5 and change. The stock dipped along with many others in April when the market was worried about trade/tariff tensions.

Yet, CommScope stock easily recovered and now trades near the $16 level. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up by more than 200% even after a sizable drawdown on Monday, November 3.

It’s an amazing price performance for a stock that isn’t directly related to the current artificial intelligence (AI) hype cycle. Perhaps COMM stock was just due for a big bounce after a multi-year beatdown that started in the summer of 2021.

No matter how you slice it, momentum-focused traders will undoubtedly want to ride the CommScope stock rally. At the same time, cautious investors may worry about a possible share-price collapse; even if the stock just pulls back to $10, that would represent a 37.5% decline from $16.

Don’t Confuse Price With Value

To loosely quote an old Benjamin Graham/Warren Buffett principle, price is what you pay but value is what you actually get. In other words, even after a stock’s price soars, it could still be a good value if you’re getting exposure to a high-performing business.

We don’t want to get hung up on traditional valuation metrics, but it’s not a bad idea to check CommScope’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio after the share-price run-up. As it turns out, CommScope’s trailing 12-month P/E ratio is 13.82x, which doesn’t seem to indicate overvaluation.

The P/E ratio is a good starting point, but it’s no the be-all and end-all. What’s much more important is CommScope’s recent financial results. Is there enough improvement in the results to justify the current price of COMM stock?

There’s sufficient data to paint a highly positive picture for CommScope, especially since the company just released its third-quarter 2025 financial results. To start off, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $705.3 million at the end of Q3 2025, versus $663.3 million at the beginning of the quarter and $456.4 million at the end of 2024’s third quarter.

Not all of the company’s cash inflow comes from just one or two clients, by the way. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) comprised around 18% of CommScope’s accounts receivable as of September 30, 2025, but no other direct customer comprised 10% or more of the company’s accounts receivable.

In addition, CommScope reported having total liquidity of approximately $1.28 billion at the end of Q3 2025, so it doesn’t look like the company will run out of capital anytime soon. There is a concern that CommScope’s long-term debt as a percentage of total capitalization is 117.2%, though, so investors should monitor this metric in the coming quarters.

The Big Sales Bump

Having robust revenue would certainly help CommScope pay down its debts if the company chooses to do so. With that in mind, let’s look under the hood and see if CommScope’s recent sales are up to par. 

For the third quarter of 2025, CommScope generated $1.63 billion in net sales, up 50.6% year over year. Moreover, CommScope noted “higher net sales in all segments” and an increase in consolidated net sales in most geographic regions. Encouragingly, the company’s U.S. sales for the quarter jumped 70.7% year over year to $1.22 billion.

It’s hard to argue with those top-line results. Still, the “E” part of “P/E ratio” refers to CommScope’s earnings, so we need to look into the company’s bottom-line results for Q3.

During the third quarter of 2024, CommScope incurred a net loss of $33 million. In a stunning turnaround, however, the company reported net income of $108.4 in this year’s third quarter.

Sure, CommScope’s operating expenses rose moderately, but the company’s revenue increase easily made up for the higher outlays. Consequently, CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway was justified in his remark, “We are pleased with our outstanding results in the third quarter.”

I concur that CommScope’s recent financial results were “outstanding.” In the final analysis, there’s no reason to worry that COMM stock is about to collapse. With an understanding of the difference between price and value, cautious investors can purchase a few CommScope shares today and prepare for possible gains through the end of the year.

