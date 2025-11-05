Elon Musk’s Space Data Centers: 3 ETFs to Ride the AI Boom to the Stars

Quick Read The AI boom is driving data center demand, but hits Earth limits like power and land.

Musk says SpaceX (SPAX) will build orbital data centers via Starlink for solar-powered AI.

ETFs ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX), ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR), and The Destiny Tech100 (DXYZ) enable indirect SpaceX investment for non-billionaires.

As the artificial intelligence (AI) boom advances, its vast computational power demands are putting the data centers that house the technology on the path of severe, earthbound limitations: skyrocketing energy consumption that strains electric grids, land scarcity in suitable locations, and regulatory hurdles over its environmental and ethical impacts. Elon Musk proposes a revolutionary fix — moving the data centers to space.

In a recent post on X, Musk confirmed that his space company SpaceX (SPAX.PVT) “will be doing” data centers in orbit as they have high-speed laser links. It will only require scaling up its Starlink V3 satellites into space-based computing hubs, powered by unlimited solar energy, for efficient, round-the-clock AI operations. This aligns with his vision of AI satellites enabling advanced civilizations, potentially transforming the space economy.

SpaceX has evolved from a 2002 startup to a powerhouse valued at over $200 billion. Revenue is expected to hit $15.5 billion this year — up around 25% from 2024 — driven by its launch services and the Starlink satellite internet business, which has become a major revenue contributor. Last year, Starlink’s growth surpassed the launch services business for the first time ever.

Yet, because SpaceX is a private company, there is no way for the average investor to tap into its amazing growth trajectory. Unless you’re a billionaire with access to private markets, a direct investment in the company is unavailable. That’s where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds come in. They offer indirect exposure by holding private stakes or related public stocks, making billionaire-level plays accessible to small retail investors.

For strong SpaceX ties, consider these three top ETFs to climb aboard Musk’s rocket-fueled ride: ARK Venture Fund (MUTF:ARKVX), ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR), and The Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ).

ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX)

The ARK Venture Fund stands out for its direct holding in SpaceX, allocating about 8% of its portfolio to the company. This interval fund — a type of closed-end fund that offers periodic liquidity by allowing investors to sell shares back to the fund at set intervals, such as quarterly — invests in private and public innovation-driven firms, with SpaceX as a core position due to its disruptive reusable tech and Starlink expansion.

Beyond SpaceX, the ARK Venture Fund holds stakes in companies like Epic Games (EPGA.PVT) and xAI (XAAI.PVT), offering diversified exposure to AI and gaming. With assets of $378.1 million and a 2.9% expense ratio, it’s suited for long-term holders seeking capital appreciation. Performance has been strong, with 29% annual returns over the past three years and a 55% increase in the last 12 months, fueled by private valuations rising amid space economy growth projected at 9% compound annually to 2030.

While risks include limited quarterly redemptions and illiquidity, for SpaceX enthusiasts, the mutual fund is a solid bet on Elon’s ecosystem without accreditation hurdles.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR)

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF provides 8% exposure to SpaceX, making it a top choice for ETF investors wanting private assets at net asset value. Traded daily on the Nasdaq exchange, the ETF tracks entrepreneurial companies, mixing mid- and large-cap public stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with private companies including SpaceX and OpenAI (OPAI.PVT).

This hybrid approach captures SpaceX’s launch dominance while benefiting from the liquidity of public markets. With $400 million in assets and a 0.75% expense ratio, it has delivered 17.2% returns in 2025 and is up 30.9% over three years amid space sector rallies.

Beyond SpaceX, holdings in growth stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) add AI synergies, positioning the ERShares ETF for gains in interconnected tech trends. It’s ideal for balanced portfolios, though private valuations introduce some volatility compared to pure equity ETFs.

Destiny Tech100 (DXYZ)

The Destiny Tech100 offers concentrated exposure to SpaceX, which comprises almost 52% of its portfolio, focused on 100 private tech firms.

As a closed-end fund trading like a stock on the NYSE, Destiny Tech100 often trades at a premium to NAV, reflecting demand for inaccessible assets. It targets pre-IPO stars, amplifying SpaceX’s upside from Starship milestones and a potential IPO.

Assets hover around $75 million, with a 2.5% expense ratio, and one-year returns exceeding 30% on private reratings. Beyond SpaceX, inclusions such as Stripe (STRI.PVT) and Databricks (DATB.PVT) diversify into fintech and data, suiting aggressive investors eyeing 2x to 3x multiples if holdings go public.

Drawbacks to an investment include premium discounts and higher fees, but for SpaceX-focused plays, Destiny Tech100 delivers amplified returns in a bullish market.