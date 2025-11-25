Live: Coverage of Workday’s Q3 Earnings
- Workday (WDAY) has beaten earnings expectations for eight consecutive quarters with an average beat of $0.14 per share.
- Workday announced the acquisition of Pipedream on November 19 to accelerate its push into AI and workflow automation.
- Operating margin reached 10.6% in Q2 and investors expect confirmation that AI spending is driving efficiency gains.
Live Updates
3 Takeaways From Workday's Last Quarter in the Lead-up to Q3 Earnings
Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) delivered its Q2 FY2026 earnings on August 21, 2025, beating estimates with $2.21 EPS against the $2.12 consensus. The company posted $2.348 billion in revenue, up 12.6% year-over-year, and generated $588 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Despite the beat—its eighth consecutive quarter above expectations—shares have declined 16% over the past year, signaling investor concern about growth deceleration even as execution remains solid.
Last Quarter’s Top 3 Takeaways:
- Deal scrutiny persisted but didn’t stop momentum. Management flagged continued elevated scrutiny on deals, particularly in EMEA, alongside moderated customer headcount growth. However, the company still closed its two largest EMEA deals of the quarter (both partner-sourced) and maintained high win rates. This suggests execution strength despite macro headwinds, though the 17% subscription revenue growth marks a deceleration investors are watching closely.
- Customer milestones signal platform durability. Workday crossed 2,000 customers in Financial Management during Q2 and now serves over 60% of the Fortune 500, processing 800 billion transactions annually. The company also debuted on the Fortune 500 list itself. These scale metrics reinforce competitive positioning, particularly as full-suite wins accelerated across healthcare, education, and manufacturing verticals.
- AI integration is driving measurable customer productivity gains. The HiredScore acquisition, integrated in Q2, delivered results including a 40% increase in internal application rates for one customer and a 70%+ boost in invoice processing for another. With 70-plus AI features now live and Extend platform new ACV up over 75%, management is positioning AI as both a retention tool and expansion driver heading into the second half of fiscal 2026.
Workday up More Than 4% Leading Up to Earnings
Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) maintains a robust financial position heading into its Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings release, with $8.2 billion in total cash and investments against $3.1 billion in total debt as of July 31, 2025.
|Metric
|Q2 FY2026
|Q1 FY2026
|Change
|Total Debt
|$3.10B
|$3.15B
|-$50M
|Debt-to-Equity
|0.34
|0.35
|-0.01
|Cash & Equivalents
|$8.19B
|$7.89B
|+$300M
|Current Ratio
|2.05
|1.98
|+0.07
The company’s conservative 0.34 debt-to-equity ratio and $5.1 billion net cash position provide substantial flexibility. Working capital expanded to $5.2 billion with a healthy 2.05 current ratio. Operating cash flow reached $616 million in Q2, supporting $299 million in share repurchases. CFO Zane Rowe maintained fiscal 2025 operating cash flow guidance at $2.35 billion during the most recent earnings call.
Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) reports fiscal Q3 results today after the bell. After eight consecutive quarters of beating expectations, the question isn’t whether the company will exceed estimates. It’s whether management can prove the AI narrative is translating into durable margin expansion.
Proving Margins Can Scale Alongside AI Investment
Last quarter, Workday delivered a 10.9% earnings surprise on $2.23 EPS against $2.01 expectations. Revenue came in at $2.35 billion, up 16.7% year-over-year. Operating margin hit 10.6%, and management sounded confident about demand for its AI-powered finance and HR applications.
Since then, the company announced it will acquire Pipedream, an integration platform connecting more than 3,000 business applications. The deal, disclosed November 19, signals Workday is accelerating its push into actionable AI and workflow automation. The timing matters. Announcing a strategic acquisition days before earnings typically reflects management confidence in the quarter and the forward outlook.
Shares have pulled back roughly 8% from the October high of $239.92, trading near $226.64 as of yesterday’s close. The stock sits in neutral territory with an RSI of 47.2, suggesting no extreme positioning heading into the print. That leaves room for movement in either direction depending on guidance tone.
Consensus Estimates
|Metric
|Q3 FY26 Estimate
|YoY Growth
|Full Year FY26 Estimate
|YoY Growth
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$2.17
|+14.8%
|$8.50
|+16.4%
|Revenue
|$2.465B
|+12.5%
|$9.50B
|+13.2%
The company’s recent history suggests it will clear the $2.17 EPS bar. Over the past eight quarters, Workday has averaged a $0.14 per-share beat, with surprises ranging from 4.2% to 10.9%. Earnings growth has consistently outpaced revenue growth, a sign that operational leverage is improving as the business scales.
Execution, Not Just Enthusiasm, Will Set the Tone
I’ll be watching three things closely. First, subscription revenue growth and customer additions. Workday reported 71.4% year-over-year earnings growth last quarter while revenue grew 12.6%. That gap reflects margin expansion, but it also raises the question of whether top-line acceleration can reaccelerate as AI demand materializes.
Second, operating margin trajectory. The company posted a 10.6% operating margin in Q2, and Wall Street will want to see that number hold or expand. Management has been investing heavily in AI capabilities, and investors need confirmation that spending is translating into efficiency gains rather than just higher costs.
Third, guidance for Q4 and full-year FY26. The Pipedream acquisition adds integration capabilities that should help Workday embed its platform more deeply into enterprise workflows. But acquisitions also bring integration risk and near-term expense. Management’s commentary on how quickly Pipedream contributes to growth will matter.
Polymarket data shows 95.5% odds that Workday beats the $2.17 consensus, with $6,508 in total volume on the prediction market. That level of confidence suggests the beat is priced in. The real test will be whether the company can deliver guidance that justifies its forward PE of 21.05, down sharply from a trailing PE of 105.91 but still demanding continued acceleration.
Analyst sentiment remains strong. Thirty out of 40 analysts rate the stock Buy or Strong Buy, with zero Sell ratings. The consensus price target of $281.44 implies upside from current levels, but that assumes execution continues without disruption.
This Quarter Resets Expectations for FY26
Workday has built credibility through consistent execution. The company hasn’t missed earnings expectations since May 2022, and its 96.7% institutional ownership reflects its status as a core holding for professional investors. But the AI narrative needs to show up in subscription growth and margin performance, not just in press releases about acquisitions.
If management delivers a beat and raises guidance with confidence, the stock could test resistance near the $240-$250 range based on recent trading patterns. If guidance is cautious or margins disappoint, the recent pullback from $239.92 could continue. After eight straight beats, this is the quarter where the story either gains momentum or starts to feel stretched.