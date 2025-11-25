Live: Coverage of Workday’s Q3 Earnings

Live Updates

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) reports fiscal Q3 results today after the bell. After eight consecutive quarters of beating expectations, the question isn’t whether the company will exceed estimates. It’s whether management can prove the AI narrative is translating into durable margin expansion.

Proving Margins Can Scale Alongside AI Investment

Last quarter, Workday delivered a 10.9% earnings surprise on $2.23 EPS against $2.01 expectations. Revenue came in at $2.35 billion, up 16.7% year-over-year. Operating margin hit 10.6%, and management sounded confident about demand for its AI-powered finance and HR applications.

Since then, the company announced it will acquire Pipedream, an integration platform connecting more than 3,000 business applications. The deal, disclosed November 19, signals Workday is accelerating its push into actionable AI and workflow automation. The timing matters. Announcing a strategic acquisition days before earnings typically reflects management confidence in the quarter and the forward outlook.

Shares have pulled back roughly 8% from the October high of $239.92, trading near $226.64 as of yesterday’s close. The stock sits in neutral territory with an RSI of 47.2, suggesting no extreme positioning heading into the print. That leaves room for movement in either direction depending on guidance tone.

Consensus Estimates

Metric Q3 FY26 Estimate YoY Growth Full Year FY26 Estimate YoY Growth EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.17 +14.8% $8.50 +16.4% Revenue $2.465B +12.5% $9.50B +13.2%

The company’s recent history suggests it will clear the $2.17 EPS bar. Over the past eight quarters, Workday has averaged a $0.14 per-share beat, with surprises ranging from 4.2% to 10.9%. Earnings growth has consistently outpaced revenue growth, a sign that operational leverage is improving as the business scales.

Execution, Not Just Enthusiasm, Will Set the Tone

I’ll be watching three things closely. First, subscription revenue growth and customer additions. Workday reported 71.4% year-over-year earnings growth last quarter while revenue grew 12.6%. That gap reflects margin expansion, but it also raises the question of whether top-line acceleration can reaccelerate as AI demand materializes.

Second, operating margin trajectory. The company posted a 10.6% operating margin in Q2, and Wall Street will want to see that number hold or expand. Management has been investing heavily in AI capabilities, and investors need confirmation that spending is translating into efficiency gains rather than just higher costs.

Third, guidance for Q4 and full-year FY26. The Pipedream acquisition adds integration capabilities that should help Workday embed its platform more deeply into enterprise workflows. But acquisitions also bring integration risk and near-term expense. Management’s commentary on how quickly Pipedream contributes to growth will matter.

Polymarket data shows 95.5% odds that Workday beats the $2.17 consensus, with $6,508 in total volume on the prediction market. That level of confidence suggests the beat is priced in. The real test will be whether the company can deliver guidance that justifies its forward PE of 21.05, down sharply from a trailing PE of 105.91 but still demanding continued acceleration.

Analyst sentiment remains strong. Thirty out of 40 analysts rate the stock Buy or Strong Buy, with zero Sell ratings. The consensus price target of $281.44 implies upside from current levels, but that assumes execution continues without disruption.

This Quarter Resets Expectations for FY26

Workday has built credibility through consistent execution. The company hasn’t missed earnings expectations since May 2022, and its 96.7% institutional ownership reflects its status as a core holding for professional investors. But the AI narrative needs to show up in subscription growth and margin performance, not just in press releases about acquisitions.

If management delivers a beat and raises guidance with confidence, the stock could test resistance near the $240-$250 range based on recent trading patterns. If guidance is cautious or margins disappoint, the recent pullback from $239.92 could continue. After eight straight beats, this is the quarter where the story either gains momentum or starts to feel stretched.