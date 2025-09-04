Live: Will DocuSign (DOCU) Soar After Its Earnings Announcement? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points IAM momentum accelerating: 10,000+ direct customers and rapid self-serve uptake; H2 billings acceleration still expected.

Guidance balances investment and efficiency: cloud migration trims gross margin ~1 pt; FY26 operating margin ~28%.

Consensus implies mid-single-digit growth; watch billings timing, enterprise IAM adoption, and digital channel durability.

Live Updates Live Coverage

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is mid-transformation from e-signature to Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM). Q1 FY26 delivered 8% revenue growth to $764M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, with operating margin at 29.5% and free-cash-flow margin at 30%. Management added $1B to its repurchase authorization, ended the quarter with ~$1.1B in cash and no debt, and reiterated that lower early-renewal activity reflects timing (not demand) as sales incentives shift toward in-quarter closes and IAM expansion. Near-term, cloud-migration costs pressure gross margin; management still sees billings accelerating in 2H as IAM scales.

Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)

Current Qtr (Q2 FY26, Jul): Revenue $780.59M, EPS $0.85

Next Qtr (Q3 FY26, Oct): Revenue $797.40M, EPS $0.90

FY2026: Revenue $3.16B, EPS $3.58

FY2027: Revenue $3.37B, EPS $3.88

Key Areas to Watch

IAM adoption and monetization — 10,000+ direct IAM customers; nearly 1,000 self-serve customers added within weeks. Management expects IAM to reach a low double-digit share of subscription BoB exiting FY26. Billings vs. renewal timing — Lower early renewals pulled billings slightly below guide, but leadership emphasizes timing (not demand) and still models 2H acceleration. Track DNR (101%) and usage, both improving. Margins and cloud migration — FY26 guide embeds ~1 pt gross-margin headwind from migration and ~1.5 pts operating-margin headwind (mix and comp changes). Q2 is the toughest OM comp. Product cadence and AI — August roll-out features (Agreement Desk, Workspaces, custom extractions) plus DocuSign Iris AI engine aim to widen value versus e-sig only. Customer references suggest broader enterprise workflows. Routes to market — Digital/self-serve grew at >2× overall revenue; international IAM deal volume up >50% QoQ after launch; early GSI momentum should support larger enterprise wins over time.

