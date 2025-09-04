Live: Will DocuSign (DOCU) Soar After Its Earnings Announcement?

Key Points
- IAM momentum accelerating: 10,000+ direct customers and rapid self-serve uptake; H2 billings acceleration still expected.
- Guidance balances investment and efficiency: cloud migration trims gross margin ~1 pt; FY26 operating margin ~28%.
- Consensus implies mid-single-digit growth; watch billings timing, enterprise IAM adoption, and digital channel durability.
Live Updates
Final Reactions
|Metric
|Prior Street
|New Company Guide
|Δ
|FY26 Revenue
|$3.12B
|$3.189–3.201B
|▲
|FY26 Billings
|$3.24B
|$3.325–3.355B
|▲
Sentiment Signals:
-
Bullish: AI-led IAM traction, raised guide, FCF strength.
-
Neutral: Pro services still declining.
-
Bearish: Heavy reliance on AI adoption sustaining momentum.
Key Operating Highlights
- Revenue +9% YoY to $800.6M.
- Billings +13% YoY, showing momentum in bookings.
- Subscription revenue +9% YoY; professional services –13% YoY drag.
- Non-GAAP operating margin 29.8%, near record levels.
- Free cash flow $218M, margin 27%.
- Repurchased $202M in stock this quarter.
Guidance Update
|Period
|New Guidance
|Street Consensus
|Direction
|Q3 Rev
|$804–808M
|~$790M
|📈 Raised
|Q3 Billings
|$785–795M
|~$770M
|📈 Raised
|FY26 Rev
|$3.189–3.201B
|~$3.12B
|📈 Raised
|FY26 Billings
|$3.325–3.355B
|~$3.24B
|📈 Raised
Both Q3 and FY26 outlooks raised — a major sentiment shift after several years of uneven execution.
Management Commentary
CEO Allan Thygesen: “Q2 was an outstanding quarter, with AI innovation launches and go-to-market changes leading to strong performance across the eSignature, CLM, and IAM businesses.”
Key message: AI + product integration is now showing tangible impact on growth and margins.
Numbers Are In
Stock up ~8.4% AH on stronger-than-expected results and guidance:
First Take
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$800.6M
|~$782M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP, Diluted)
|$0.92
|~$0.81
|✅ Beat
|Billings
|$818.0M
|~$785M
|✅ Beat
-
Shares climb +8% AH as DOCU posted one of its best growth/profit quarters in years.
-
Outperformance driven by AI-driven IAM launches and strength across eSignature, CLM, and IAM.
How DOCU Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2026
|+11.11%
|−19.80%
|−27.05%
|−29.99%
|Q4 2025
|+1.18%
|+0.44%
|+8.16%
|−8.70%
|Q3 2025
|+3.45%
|+15.89%
|+13.03%
|+11.89%
|Q2 2025
|+19.75%
|+0.06%
|+4.57%
|+2.38%
Average 7-day move (last 4): −0.32%
DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is mid-transformation from e-signature to Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM). Q1 FY26 delivered 8% revenue growth to $764M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, with operating margin at 29.5% and free-cash-flow margin at 30%. Management added $1B to its repurchase authorization, ended the quarter with ~$1.1B in cash and no debt, and reiterated that lower early-renewal activity reflects timing (not demand) as sales incentives shift toward in-quarter closes and IAM expansion. Near-term, cloud-migration costs pressure gross margin; management still sees billings accelerating in 2H as IAM scales.
Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)
- Current Qtr (Q2 FY26, Jul): Revenue $780.59M, EPS $0.85
- Next Qtr (Q3 FY26, Oct): Revenue $797.40M, EPS $0.90
- FY2026: Revenue $3.16B, EPS $3.58
- FY2027: Revenue $3.37B, EPS $3.88
Key Areas to Watch
-
IAM adoption and monetization — 10,000+ direct IAM customers; nearly 1,000 self-serve customers added within weeks. Management expects IAM to reach a low double-digit share of subscription BoB exiting FY26.
-
Billings vs. renewal timing — Lower early renewals pulled billings slightly below guide, but leadership emphasizes timing (not demand) and still models 2H acceleration. Track DNR (101%) and usage, both improving.
-
Margins and cloud migration — FY26 guide embeds ~1 pt gross-margin headwind from migration and ~1.5 pts operating-margin headwind (mix and comp changes). Q2 is the toughest OM comp.
-
Product cadence and AI — August roll-out features (Agreement Desk, Workspaces, custom extractions) plus DocuSign Iris AI engine aim to widen value versus e-sig only. Customer references suggest broader enterprise workflows.
-
Routes to market — Digital/self-serve grew at >2× overall revenue; international IAM deal volume up >50% QoQ after launch; early GSI momentum should support larger enterprise wins over time.
