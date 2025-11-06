D-Wave Quantum Doubles Revenue But Burns Through $140M Chasing Growth

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) reported Q3 revenue of $3.74M, beating estimates of $3.03M, while gross profit surged 156% year over year.

D-Wave’s cash position exploded to $836M, up 2,757% year over year, providing years of runway despite operating losses widening to $27.7M.

The company trades at 476x price to sales on a $10.61B market cap, pricing in massive growth despite only $22.3M in trailing twelve month revenue.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) delivered a revenue beat this morning that sent shares up as much as 9.4% in early trading, though the stock pulled back 3.45% loss by mid-morning. The quantum computing pioneer reported Q3 revenue of $3.74M, crushing consensus estimates of $3.03M. But the real story wasn’t the headline beat. It was the company’s transformation from cash-strapped startup to well-capitalized growth engine.

Gross Margins Surge While Losses Widen

D-Wave’s gross profit jumped 156% year over year to $2.67M, and gross margin expanded meaningfully. That’s the kind of unit economics improvement investors want to see from an early-stage hardware company. Revenue itself doubled to $3.74M from $1.87M in Q3 2024, showing real demand acceleration across the quantum computing market.

The catch: net losses ballooned to $140M from $22.7M a year ago. That’s a 516% deterioration. The company’s adjusted net loss came in at $18.1M, and operating losses widened 34% to $27.7M. On the surface, these numbers look alarming. But they tell a different story when you understand what happened to D-Wave’s balance sheet.

Cash Reserves Explode to $836M

D-Wave’s cash position surged 2,757% year over year to $836M. That massive jump reflects a significant capital raise that fundamentally changed the company’s runway. Total assets grew to $866M, up 1,647% year over year. Shareholders’ equity swung from negative $16.9M to positive $671M. In other words, D-Wave went from a balance sheet at risk to one with substantial cushion.

The net loss spike is largely a function of that capital raise. Large equity issuances can trigger non-cash charges that inflate reported losses. The adjusted net loss of $18.1M is the more relevant metric here, and it shows the company is still burning cash operationally. But with $836M in reserves, D-Wave now has years of runway to reach profitability.

Bookings Momentum Suggests Demand Is Real

Bookings increased 80% sequentially from Q2 to $2.4M, a sign that customer interest is translating into actual commitments. D-Wave also secured a €10M contract for a quantum facility in Lombardy, Italy, marking its expansion into European infrastructure. These aren’t vaporware metrics. They’re concrete evidence that organizations are willing to invest in quantum computing today.

CEO Alan Baratz struck an optimistic tone on the earnings call, emphasizing “momentum building across every aspect of our business” and pointing to accelerating global quantum adoption. Management highlighted progress on fluxonium qubit chip fabrication and a growing customer base spanning multiple industries. The commentary suggests D-Wave sees itself not as a speculative play but as a utility provider in an emerging market.

The Valuation Reality Check

Here’s where caution is warranted. D-Wave trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 476x, an extraordinarily elevated multiple. The company’s market cap sits at $10.61B on just $22.3M in trailing twelve-month revenue. That valuation assumes massive future growth and eventual profitability. The stock is also trading 19% above analyst consensus price targets of $26.30, suggesting the market has already priced in considerable optimism.

Analysts covering the stock are unanimously bullish. All 10 analysts rate it buy or strong buy, with zero sell ratings. That unanimity is rare and worth noting. It suggests conviction in the quantum computing thesis, but it also means there’s limited pushback on valuation.

What Matters Next

Watch whether D-Wave can sustain revenue growth while narrowing operating losses. The company has the cash to invest in R&D and sales infrastructure, but it still needs to demonstrate a path to breakeven. Gross margins are expanding, which is encouraging. If operating expenses can be controlled while revenue continues doubling, the investment thesis becomes more defensible.

The quantum computing market is real and growing. D-Wave’s gross margin expansion and booking momentum suggest the company is executing. But at 476x sales, the stock is pricing in perfection. Any stumble in revenue growth or delay in profitability could trigger a sharp repricing lower. You’ll want to monitor quarterly revenue trends closely and listen for management commentary on operating leverage in upcoming quarters.