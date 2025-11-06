‘We’re the Only Real Quantum Company’: The 3 Lines That Define D-Wave’s Hype Cycle

Quick Read D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) reported revenue doubled year over year while cash reserves surged over 2,700% to $836M, driven largely by warrant exercises.

D-Wave posted a $140.8M net loss in Q3, more than six times last year’s loss, with $121.9M from non-cash warrant liability charges.

Despite $836M in cash, management indicated plans for only modest R&D investments, signaling cautious operational acceleration despite strong capital inflow.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) delivered the kind of earnings call that makes headlines, and, for investors paying attention.

Revenue doubled year over year. Gross margins expanded. Cash reserves exploded more than 2,700% to $836 million.

But beyond the shiny numbers and supercharged optimism, the company’s own words reveal something more complex.

Here are three quotes from D-Wave’s Q3 2025 call that define where the company really stands, between genuine innovation and investor euphoria.

1. “There is only one quantum computer in the world that has demonstrated the ability to solve an important useful problem that can’t be solved classically… and that’s our D-Wave Advantage2 system.”

That’s a headline-grabber. CEO Alan Baratz didn’t just tout progress; he declared victory over the entire quantum field, dismissing rivals’ machines as “toys.”

In a space defined by theoretical milestones and experimental data, absolute statements like this are more marketing than measurement. They project dominance but blur the line between scientific achievement and investor storytelling.

When leadership claims exclusivity in a still-unproven market, investors should treat it as a signal: the narrative is driving the stock more than the science.

2. “Net loss for the quarter was $140.8 million… The increase is due primarily to $121.9 million in non-cash charges related to the remeasurement of the company’s warrant liability.”

This one deserves a slow read.



D-Wave generated $3.7 million in revenue, but lost $140.8 million, more than six times last year’s loss.



Management explains it away as a “non-cash” accounting artifact. But those charges stem from warrant exercises triggered by surging share prices, equity dilution.

In plain terms: D-Wave’s cash surge didn’t come from customers buying more quantum services, it came from investors exercising warrants as the stock spiked, financing inflow, not business growth.

That disconnect between capital inflow and operational output is the heart of speculative cycles, especially in emerging tech.

3. “We have significantly more cash now… so we do have the ability to start making some modest investments in R&D.”

If $836 million in cash really represented free capital, the phrase “modest investments” wouldn’t appear anywhere near it.

This subtle line suggests that D-Wave’s newfound liquidity—largely driven by warrant conversions—may not translate into aggressive innovation spending. The company is signaling financial stability, not operational acceleration.

That’s a far cry from the “growth engine” narrative headlines painted earlier in the day.

There’s no question D-Wave is a legitimate pioneer in quantum annealing. Its partnerships with BASF, SkyWater, Japan Tobacco, and the Italian Q-Alliance show growing commercial curiosity.



But there are real risks investing in a pre-revenue and very early revenue companies, especially ones generating cash from share price appreciation.