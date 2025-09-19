Quantum Computing Stock Is Roaring 23% Higher. Here’s What’s Fueling QUBT’s Rise

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Quantum Computing (QUBT) is surging 23% today amid quantum sector double-digit weekly gains.

(QUBT) is surging 23% today amid quantum sector double-digit weekly gains. Is this a rising tide from quantum computing conference hype and Nvidia industry bets, or QUBT’s photonic merits fueling the gains?

industry bets, or QUBT’s photonic merits fueling the gains? Short interest at 16% fuels squeeze potential, but risks loom large.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is stealing the quantum computing spotlight today, with shares surging 23% in morning trading to hover around $22.50 per share, fueled by massive volume dwarfing its norm.

This rally pushes QUBT’s 12-month gains beyond 3,200%, cementing its status as a momentum juggernaut in quantum computing. It’s not alone, though. Peers like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and D-Wave Computing (NASDAQ:QBTS) are up between 3% and 4% today, with Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) rising another 10% after jumping 12.5% yesterday. So far this week, RGTI stock is up nearly 42%.

The Quantum World Congress 2025 is concluding today, and the confab has amplified sector buzz with breakthroughs like IonQ’s twin acquisitions and D-Wave’s Asia-Pacific wins. Rigetti announced a three-year, $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

So is this a case of a rising tide lifting all quantum stocks, or does Quantum Computing’s photonic prowess make it a must-buy breakout star on its own merits?

Photonic Firepower

At the heart of QUBT’s meteoric rise over the past year lies its pioneering photonic chip technology, a game-changer in quantum processing. Unlike traditional qubit systems demanding cryogenic chills, QUBT’s light-based approach operates at room temperature, slashing costs and boosting scalability for AI, cryptography, and optimization apps.

This innovation has drawn fresh analyst love, including Lake Street Capital initiating coverage of QUBT yesterday with a Buy rating and a $24 per share price target. He pegged QUBT as a sector frontrunner.

Sector momentum has amplified quantum computing’s buzz. Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) $600 million Quantinuum bet and $1.25 billion in first-quarter quantum investments signal big-league validation, spilling over to pure-plays like QUBT.

Trading volume exploded to 150 million shares — 10 times the norm — suggesting traders are acting on FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

Squeeze Play or Real Momentum

Adding fuel to QUBT’s surge is short interest hovers at 20.3% of float, down from summer peaks but still ripe for squeeze dynamics in this volatile arena. Recent share price drops — including a 36% plunge from July to August — haven’t deterred bears entirely, averaging 20% across quantum names like IONQ and RGTI. Yet today’s volume spike suggests covering panic.

This isn’t a full GameStop (NYSE:GME) -style meltdown, but if buying is sustained, shorts could amplify a break to $26 for QUBT stock.

Navigating the Quantum Quagmire

Yet, such glory comes with thorns. QUBT’s valuation indicates it is in bubble territory. At a $3.7 billion market cap, it is targeting a mid-cap range on scant revenue, and Q2 losses widened to $0.26 per share versus estimates.

Analysts see fair value around $20 in a nascent industry rife with competition. IonQ’s trapped-ion fidelity and D-Wave’s annealing traction loom large, plus tech giants like Google and IBM (NYSE:IBM) lurk in the shadows.

Regulatory concerns also spread over this high-end valuation, with class action lawsuits over disclosures filed against Quantum Computing. With no earnings to anchor the run higher, QUBT faces a sharp correction if sector rotation fades after the conference ends, as occurred earlier this year.

Key Takeaways

QUBT isn’t a buy at these levels. Its speculative froth outweighs the fundamentals in this rally. Momentum traders eyeing squeezes might want to hold on, but for investors seeking an entry point should beware of overvaluation risks before buying any dips.

Instead, I see IONQ as the smarter quantum wager. With $37.5 million in trailing revenue, 66% year-to-date gains, and still garnering Strong Buy ratings, IonQ has some powerhouse partnerships such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to fall back on.

IONQ leads in trapped-ion scalability and enterprise traction, and with a $1.6 billion war chest to finance acquisitions — its Vector Atomic purchase two days ago is an all-stock deal — it is perfectly positioned for dominance, outshining QUBT’s photonic promise with proven bookings and lower risk.