Live: Complete Rigetti (RGTI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

AST SpaceMobile Fall Short

  • AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) posted $14.74M in revenue and missed estimates by 27.5% due to delays in government contract milestones.
  • AST SpaceMobile burned $363.4M in operating cash flow during the quarter and holds $1.2B in cash.
  • The company secured $1B in contracted revenue commitments and plans to launch 45 to 60 satellites by end of 2026.
By Joel South
AST SpaceMobile Fall Short

© Jose Calsina / Shutterstock.com

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) reported third-quarter results that fell short on both revenue and losses, signaling the satellite broadband startup faces steeper cash burn than investors anticipated. The stock declined modestly in afternoon trading, though the muted reaction suggests the market may have already priced in execution challenges.

Revenue Misses Expectations by a Quarter

ASTS posted $14.74 million in quarterly revenue, missing consensus estimates of $20.33 million by 27.5%. The shortfall reflects delays in U.S. government contract milestones and gateway deliveries, the primary revenue drivers at this stage of the company’s satellite network buildout.

What concerned me more was the loss depth. Net losses reached $122.9 million, compared to an expected loss of $94.9 million (implied from the EPS miss). That’s a $27 million gap, and it signals operating expenses are accelerating faster than the company guided.

Cash Burn Accelerates Despite $1.2B in the Bank

Operating cash flow deteriorated to negative $363.4 million for the quarter. That annualized burn rate of roughly $1.45 billion is substantial, even for a pre-revenue infrastructure company. The company maintains $1.2 billion in cash as of September 30, which provides roughly 10 months of runway at current burn rates.

Operating expenses hit $94.4 million, driven by higher engineering services and gateway delivery costs. Management flagged these as temporary deployment-phase expenses, but the magnitude warrants close monitoring.

Contracted Revenue Offers a Lifeline

ASTS secured $1 billion in contracted revenue commitments, a meaningful milestone that validates demand for its space-based cellular broadband network. The company also announced a new partnership with Vodafone to develop an EU constellation, expanding its addressable market beyond the U.S.

Satellite deployment remains on track. ASTS targets launching 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. A proprietary application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) with 10 GHz processing bandwidth is scheduled for Q1 2026 delivery, which should improve network capacity and efficiency.

These milestones matter because they move the company closer to commercial scale. But they don’t offset the immediate cash burn reality.

The Numbers That Matter

 

Key financial metrics:

  • Revenue: $14.74M (vs. $20.33M expected); down 27.5%
  • Adjusted EPS: -$0.45 (vs. -$0.23 expected); loss nearly doubled
  • Operating Loss: $94.4M
  • Net Loss: $122.9M
  • Operating Cash Flow: -$363.4M
  • Cash Position: $1.2B (Sept 30)
  • 2H 2025 Guidance: $50M to $75M (reiterated)

The company maintained full-year guidance, projecting $50 million to $75 million in second-half revenue. That implies a meaningful acceleration in Q4, but the Q3 miss raises questions about execution timing.

Insider Selling Signals Concern

Notable context: Senior executives including the President, CFO, COO, and CTO sold roughly 170,000 shares combined from August through October 2025 at prices ranging from $40 to $83 per share. No meaningful insider buying occurred during the same period. This activity preceded today’s earnings and suggests limited confidence in near-term momentum.

What to Watch Next

The earnings call at 5:00 PM ET will be critical. Listen for management commentary on cash burn trajectory, timeline to revenue inflection, and any updates on satellite deployment or customer demand signals. The $1 billion in contracted revenue is real, but the company needs to demonstrate it can convert that into quarterly revenue growth without further cash depletion.

You’ll also want to track whether ASTS needs to raise capital in the near term. At current burn rates, $1.2 billion covers roughly 10 months. Equity dilution risk is material if deployment timelines slip further.

