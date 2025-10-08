S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
AST SpaceMobile Popping Pre-Market On Deal Bolstering Space-Based Broadband Plans

AST SpaceMobile Popping Pre-Market On Deal Bolstering Space-Based Broadband Plans

By Joel South

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 8:59 AM ET

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is up 13.31% in pre-market trading following the announcement of a definitive commercial agreement with Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) to provide space-based cellular broadband across the continental U.S. starting in 2026. The deal, an extension of a May 2024 partnership, integrates Verizon’s premium 850 MHz low-band spectrum with AST’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, enabling direct-to-device connectivity for standard smartphones. This positions AST to capture significant market share in the burgeoning satellite-to-cellular sector, driving investor optimism.

The Verizon deal enhances AST SpaceMobile’s ability to provide phone, video, and internet services in areas where traditional cell signals are unavailable, such as remote forests or mountains. “This changes how we connect people,” said Srini Kalapala, a senior Verizon executive. AST’s technology, proven in tests with clear voice and text messaging through its BlueBird satellites, uses L- and S-band frequencies, supplemented by partner spectrum like Verizon’s. The newer Block II BlueBird satellites are significantly larger and more powerful than their predecessors, requiring only 45–60 satellites to cover the entire U.S., compared to thousands needed by competitors like SpaceX’s Starlink.

What’s Next for AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile has surged 270% over the past six months, and today’s increase continues that momentum. In its most recent quarter, AST reported Q2 2025 revenue of $1.156 million, missing the $6.02 million consensus, with a $99.3 million net loss (-$0.41 EPS). Despite the shortfall, shares rose 7.4% after hours on August 14, 2025, driven by strong guidance of $50–75 million in H2 2025 revenue and a $1.5 billion cash reserve to fund 45–60 Block II BlueBird satellites by Q1 2026 for U.S. coverage.

Third-quarter results, expected on November 13, 2025, are projected to show -$0.27 EPS on $22.04 million in revenue. However, satellite deployment progress and regulatory and spectrum milestones will be critical for maintaining the stock’s upward momentum.

The image featured for this article is © Courtesy of AST SpaceMobile

