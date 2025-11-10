Here Are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Eli Lilly, CarMax, HubSpot, and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading higher as the new week begins, with most investors and traders relieved that last week has come to a close. Hopes that an end to the Government shutdown in Congress is driving the futures higher this morning. The same mantra that was chanted last week — AI/Bubble, stocks overbought, and poor market breadth — will likely be on the playlist for this week, but a settlement in front of the Thanksgiving holiday is a huge positive. With earnings for the third quarter coming to a close, it has been a very positive earnings season as stocks have beaten expectations and delivered, for the most part, solid guidance. However, the trend is your friend, and it could be lower after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite completed its worst weekly performance since April last week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted their steepest weekly losses in over a month. One bright spot is that stocks rallied into the close, ending well off their worst levels of the day. The Dow Jones Industrials, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 all finished the day higher, with most of these gains added in the last 15 minutes of trading on Friday, which carried over to today.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were mixed across the Treasury curve on Friday after a big safe-haven rally for Government debt last week. Maturities from one year to the 10-year note saw continued buying, while we observed some mild selling at the shortest T-bill maturities and on the 20- and 30-year long maturity bonds on Friday. In short, it was a mixed and volatile week, with shifting data points and political uncertainty creating a market that was both responsive and unpredictable. The overall result was near flat for the week, but with significant intra-week price swings. That could be the pattern for what we see this week as well.

Oil and Gas:

The major oil benchmarks finished the week slightly higher, with Brent Crude closing Friday at $63.76 and West Texas Intermediate at $59.87. This comes as the oil and gas rig count increases, with U.S. production reaching a new record high of 13.651 million barrels per day in the week ending October 31, up from the previous week. The production increase has helped the majors, as the spot price for oil has declined this year. Natural Gas remains the sector workhorse as spot pricing, while flat on Friday, was the star this week, extending a rally that has pushed futures to their highest levels since March.

Gold:

After a difficult week, Gold ended the session on Friday up 0.62% to last be seen at $ 4,000.20. Reclaiming the $4,000 level is likely a bullish play for those, like the analyst at UBS, who see $4,200 as a very achievable near-term goal. Others on Wall Street see $5,000 as a level the bullion can hit at some point in 2026. Kitco News, our go-to site for everything Gold and Silver, noted this: “Silver prices continue to consolidate below $50 an ounce; however, there are growing bullish expectations as the precious metal has been officially added to the U.S. Geological Survey 2025 List of Critical Minerals.”

Crypto:

Like stocks, Cryptocurrency had a volatile and challenging week, with Bitcoin at one point plunging below the $100,000 level. However, a Friday resurgence and many analysts pointing to short covering, with Bitcoin, the standard bearer, down 5.48% for the week, led to a positive trading day for Bitcoin, which gained 2.86% to reach a price of around $103,750.25 by the 4 p.m. ET close. This reversal helped mitigate the overall weekly losses. Ethereum also ended the week on a positive note, with its price rising by over 2% for the day. However, it recorded a net decline for the week as a whole and was last seen on Friday at $ 3,466.74.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

