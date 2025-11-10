Live: Complete CoreWeave (CRWV) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Capacity ramp and supply bottlenecks- Management continues to call the market “structurally supply constrained,” pointing to powered-shell and grid limitations as the near-term chokepoint. Watch progress toward 900+ MW active power and any commentary on site timing to translate CapEx into revenue.

Backlog durability and hyperscaler expansions- Backlog stood at $30.1 billion exiting Q2 and management disclosed expansion contracts with both hyperscaler customers around quarter-end. Look for color on sequential backlog and visibility into multiyear commitments.

Verticalization strategy and Core Scientific acquisition- CoreWeave argues owning data-center infrastructure can eliminate >$10 billion of future lease liabilities and drive ~$500 million of fully ramped annual run-rate savings by end-2027. Any regulatory, integration, or financing updates will be stock-relevant.

Cost of capital and financing cadence- Since Q1, CoreWeave raised $6.4 billion across two high-yield offerings and a delayed-draw term loan, lowering borrowing costs, including a facility priced at SOFR + 400. Listen for the glidepath on interest expense and the mix of debt sources to fund the back-half build.