Live: Will CoreWeave (CRWV) Continue To Surge After Q2 Earnings

Key Points Consensus sees $1.08B Q2 revenue with heavy investment overshadowing near-term margins.

Watch for continued Inference ramp, OpenAI deal delivery, and updates on $4B expansion contract.

Q1 surprise was mixed: beat on revenue (+14.2%), but missed EPS by –$0.49.

Live Updates

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) reports Q2 earnings after the close, marking its second quarterly update as a public company. In its short time as a public company, shares have skyrocketed, up 256% since its IPO.

Analysts expect revenue to exceed $1 billion for the first time, but continued EPS losses reflect heavy infrastructure investment and rising interest costs. This report will be closely watched for execution on CoreWeave’s $11.9B OpenAI contract and backlog growth tied to its recently announced $4B expansion deal. With CapEx ramping sharply and the inference workload mix evolving, CoreWeave’s results offer a high-stakes readout on AI infrastructure monetization at hyperscale.

We'll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after CoreWeave's earnings hit the newswires.

What’s Expected

Wall Street consensus for Q2 2025:

– Revenue: $1.08 billion

– EPS (Normalized): –$0.20

Full-year FY 2025 forecasts:

– FY 2025 Revenue: $5.04 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: –$1.21

Key Areas to Watch

OpenAI Contract Execution

Management confirmed an $11.9B deal with OpenAI, which is excluded from RPO due to accounting treatment. Investors will expect delivery updates and associated revenue ramping in H2.

$4B Expansion Deal Adds to Backlog

Signed in Q2 but not reflected in Q1 metrics, this additional hyperscaler contract brings total backlog to ~$29B. Execution visibility and customer concentration risks will be key talking points.

Inference Adoption as Revenue Driver

CEO emphasized growing use of infrastructure for Inference, calling it the “monetization of AI.” This shift signals broader revenue durability and potential margin leverage from existing infrastructure.

Capital Expenditures and Interest Burden

CapEx jumped to $1.9B in Q1 and is guided to $3–3.5B for Q2. With $260–$300M in Q2 interest expense, investors will scrutinize financing structures and breakeven timing.

Weights & Biases Acquisition Impact

Closed May 5. Now consolidated, this acquisition is expected to unlock access to 1,400 AI labs and enterprise clients — a key pillar in CoreWeave’s expanding go-to-market strategy.

