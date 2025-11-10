Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For weeks, the government shutdown created a good deal of uncertainty.

Today, though, markets are rocketing on news that the government shutdown may soon be over.

The S&P 500 is up 62 points. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up $6.17 a share. The Dow is up about 173, as the tech-heavy NASDAQ rallies 370 points.

In the latest agreement, some Democrats and Republicans finally reached a vote of 60 to 40 to advance the vote to the next stage. However, even with the vote, the process to get it all the way through Congress could take days.

As noted by NBC News, “The deal funds the government through Jan. 30, would fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and reverses attempted layoffs of federal workers. But in a major concession from Democrats, it does not include an extension of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.”

Airline Stocks are Flying on Hopes the Shutdown is Over

Airline stocks were under pressure after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced flight reductions at 40 major airports thanks to the shutdown.

As a result, millions were “slightly” ticked off.

However, with news now surfacing that the shutdown may be nearing an end, we’re starting to see rebounds in oversold airline stocks, such as Delta (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL).

Analysts at Citi just raised their Price Target on Nvidia

Ahead of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings next week, analysts at Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

The firm also raised its forecast for the 2028 data center semis total addressable market to $654 billion, as compared to earlier estimates of $563 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.