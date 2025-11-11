Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Technology stocks are taking a breather after yesterday’s relief rally as investors react to the latest whims of corporate leaders. Today’s tech selling has sent the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 lower while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains afloat. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) captured the headlines after Japan’s Softbank decided to offload its position in the leading U.S. chip company as Masayoshi Son’s company pivots to concentrate its AI bet on ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

On the economic front, U.S. private-sector employment dipped a bit late last month, according to ADP projections. Businesses trimmed about 11,000 jobs per week last month, a sign that the labor market is cooling off with year-end just around the corner.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 29.38 (+0.08%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 95.99 (-0.41%)

S&P 500: Down 11.80 (-0.17%)

Market Movers

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) stock is reeling today, losing 11% after JPMorgan downgraded shares of the AI-powered cloud computing company to a “neutral” rating on the heels of its Q3 earnings report. The analyst firm blamed supply chain and revenue related risks, slashing its price target on CRWV stock to $110 from $135. CoreWeave

PC maker Dell (Nasdaq: DELL) is also dragging tech lower today with a 3% drop in the stock, seemingly in sympathy with its tech peers. DELL stock is faring better over the longer term and has gained 20.4% year-to-date.

Chip stock Micron (Nasdaq: MU) is surrendering some of yesterday’s gains, falling 2.8% in this morning’s session. Micron was among the tech stocks leading the sector higher in yesterday’s session in which the stock shot above $257 per share. Today MU shares hover below $250.

Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) is bucking the downward trend, tacking on 5.6% in today’s mixed session. The fuel-cell stock is getting a lift after analyst firm TD Cowen reiterated its “buy” rating on shares on signals of strengthening margins.