S&P 500
6,823.60
-0.24%
Dow Jones
47,705.80
+0.65%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.50
-0.78%
Russell 2000
2,454.08
-0.21%
FTSE 100
9,915.80
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
51,011.80
-0.66%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling

Quick Read

  • CoreWeave (CRWV) dropped 11% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral and cut its price target to $110 from $135.
  • JPMorgan cited supply chain and revenue risks for CoreWeave following its Q3 earnings report.
  • Plug Power (PLUG) gained 5.6% after TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating on strengthening margin signals.
  • Finding the best credit card just got a lot easier. We’ve assembled a list of cards with unlimited cash back, $200 statement credits, $0 fees, and more. See the list for yourself.(sponsored)

Live Updates

Earnings Season Roundup

Live

Earnings season is shaping up well for the S&P 500, with most companies beating expectations and the index on track for a fourth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth, according to FactSet. So far, approximately 91% of companies have reported, 82% of which have topped EPS estimates, the highest share since Q3 2021. On average, earnings are coming in about 7% above forecasts, which is right in line with the 10-year trend.

SoFi Takes on Crypto

Live

Technology stocks remain under pressure but the selling is contained. Fintech stock SoFi  Technologies (Nasdaq: SOFI) is down 1.4% today after introducing cryptocurrency trading for individual investors. SoFi is revisiting crypto trading for retail investors after shuttering those capabilities previously in favor of pursuing a banking license. SoFi’s customers can now trade digital assets like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) as well as other altcoins, with a more complete roll-out expected by year-end.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto stated, “Today marks a pivotal moment when banking meets crypto in one ap. It’s critical to give our members a secure and regulated way to step into the future of money.”

Here’s a look at the performance as of mid-morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 227.39 (+0.50%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 136.0 (-0.58%)
S&P 500: Down 9.63 (-0.14%)

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Technology stocks are taking a breather after yesterday’s relief rally as investors react to the latest whims of corporate leaders. Today’s tech selling has sent the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 lower while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains afloat. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) captured the headlines after Japan’s Softbank decided to offload its position in the leading U.S. chip company as Masayoshi Son’s company pivots to concentrate its AI bet on ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

On the economic front, U.S. private-sector employment dipped a bit late last month, according to ADP projections. Businesses trimmed about 11,000 jobs per week last month, a sign that the labor market is cooling off with year-end just around the corner.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 29.38 (+0.08%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 95.99 (-0.41%)
S&P 500: Down 11.80 (-0.17%)

Market Movers

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) stock is reeling today, losing 11% after JPMorgan downgraded shares of the AI-powered cloud computing company to a “neutral” rating on the heels of its Q3 earnings report. The analyst firm blamed supply chain and revenue related risks, slashing its price target on CRWV stock to $110 from $135. CoreWeave

PC maker Dell (Nasdaq: DELL) is also dragging tech lower today with a 3% drop in the stock, seemingly in sympathy with its tech peers. DELL stock is faring better over the longer term and has gained 20.4% year-to-date.

Chip stock Micron (Nasdaq: MU) is surrendering some of yesterday’s gains, falling 2.8% in this morning’s session. Micron was among the tech stocks leading the sector higher in yesterday’s session in which the stock shot above $257 per share. Today MU shares hover below $250.

Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) is bucking the downward trend, tacking on 5.6% in today’s mixed session. The fuel-cell stock is getting a lift after analyst firm TD Cowen reiterated its “buy” rating on shares on signals of strengthening margins.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling

© mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Tread Lightly With Trade Deal Hanging in Balance
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 10, 2025

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Tread Lightly With Trade Deal Hanging in Balance

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Market Meanders as US-China Trade Talks Unfold
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 10, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Market Meanders as US-China Trade Talks Unfold

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Fed Warning Takes Wind Out of Market Sails
Gerelyn Terzo | May 15, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Fed Warning Takes Wind Out of Market Sails

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Pivot Toward Caution After Winning Streak
Gerelyn Terzo | May 15, 2025

S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Pivot Toward Caution After Winning Streak

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): Markets Pull Back as Interest Rates Steal Focus
Gerelyn Terzo | May 15, 2025

Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): Markets Pull Back as Interest Rates Steal Focus

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 1, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Look to Extend Gains Despite Economic Headwinds
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 4, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Look to Extend Gains Despite Economic Headwinds

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise on Trade-Deal Promise
Gerelyn Terzo | May 8, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise on Trade-Deal Promise

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Show Resilience in Face of Sputtering Economy
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 4, 2025

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Show Resilience in Face of Sputtering Economy

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,252,998
+$1.51
+9.87%
$16.76
Viatris
VTRS Vol: 2,532,551
+$0.58
+5.70%
$10.75
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,361,088
+$3.04
+5.54%
$57.88
Nike
NKE Vol: 8,410,895
+$2.39
+3.93%
$63.19
EOG Resources
EOG Vol: 1,964,773
+$3.91
+3.67%
$110.48

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,529,254
-$1.55
4.70%
$31.30
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 7,327,916
-$0.99
4.15%
$22.89
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 12,540,639
-$9.39
3.71%
$243.92
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 84,474,857
-$7.26
3.65%
$191.79
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,460,890
-$6.64
3.53%
$181.64