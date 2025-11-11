S&P 500
6,826.10
-0.21%
Dow Jones
47,706.80
+0.65%
Nasdaq 100
25,441.00
-0.77%
Russell 2000
2,452.58
-0.27%
FTSE 100
9,912.80
+0.59%
Nikkei 225
51,029.30
-0.63%
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Investing

Opendoor’s Epic Comeback: Can an AI Pivot Save This Meme Stock Darling?

Quick Read

  • Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock surged 21% after JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $8 price target.
  • JPMorgan expects Opendoor quarterly home acquisitions to rise at least 35% in Q4 and projects breakeven by late 2026.
  • Third-quarter revenue fell 33.5% year-over-year to $915M with gross margins shrinking to 7.2% from 11.5%.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Opendoor’s Epic Comeback: Can an AI Pivot Save This Meme Stock Darling?

© Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw its stock tumble 17% last week after releasing third-quarter earnings that highlighted ongoing challenges in its iBuying business. The company reported revenue of $915 million, beating estimates but down 33.5% year-over-year as it focused on clearing legacy inventory rather than driving growth. 

Adjusted losses came in at $0.12 per share, missing the $0.07 consensus, while net losses widened to $90 million from $78 million a year ago. Gross margins shrank to 7.2% from 11.5%, reflecting pressure from older, lower-quality homes. The fourth-quarter outlook added to the pain, with revenue expected to drop about 35% sequentially due to thin inventory after a slow buying period. Management pushed profitability targets to breakeven by the end of 2026, signaling a longer road to recovery amid a strategy pivot to AI and software. 

These misses and the delayed turnaround timeline crushed investor hopes that the stock’s earlier meme-driven runup — from summer lows near $0.50 to a mid-September high of $10.87 per share could hold. Yesterday, though, the stock surged more than 21% after an analyst weighed in with a bullish note about the company. Does this mean the meme stock rally is back on?

JPMorgan’s Bullish Turn on Opendoor

JPMorgan analyst Dae Lee kicked off coverage of Opendoor with an Overweight rating and an $8 price target for December 2026, sparking the sharp rebound in shares. Lee highlighted a “major transformation underway” under new CEO Kaz Nejatian, who is refounding the firm as a software and AI company. This shift moves away from the prior management’s risk-averse stance, focusing instead on volume growth through tighter pricing spreads and faster home turns.

The analyst pointed to Opendoor’s use of AI for pricing accuracy, workflow automation, and add-on services like mortgages and warranties to boost per-transaction margins. He expects quarterly home acquisitions to rise at least 35% sequentially in the fourth quarter, rebuilding inventory and setting up for stronger results. 

Lee projects contribution margins improving to 5% to 7% with quicker resales, paving the way for adjusted net income breakeven by late 2026 and around $8 billion in 2027 revenue. This optimism stems from the U.S. real estate market’s potential for tech disruption, where Opendoor’s data-driven model could capture more share.

Does the Note Align with Reality?

This bullish view contrasts with Opendoor’s recent earnings, which showed shrinking revenue, widening losses, and compressed margins from legacy inventory. The third-quarter contribution margin fell to 2.2%, and the fourth-quarter guide signals even lower near-term profitability as old homes continue to drag. Lee’s note acknowledges this volatility as a short-term hurdle from clearing past issues, framing it as necessary for the pivot’s success.

The analyst could be right if the strategy delivers: lower rates from expected Federal Reserve cuts might spur housing activity, aiding faster turns and better pricing. Opendoor’s $962 million cash position provides a runway for recovery, and recent capital raises — including $200 million via an at-the-market offering –, shore up the balance sheet. 

However, execution remains key — pivots often lead to choppy quarters, and competitors like Redfin offer similar services at lower costs. If acquisitions don’t scale or margins stay thin, the 2026 target could slip, exposing the stock to more downside. 

Opendoor’s stock carries heavy short interest above 20%, and insider sales add to the skepticism. It suggests the rally might still rely more on hype than fundamentals.

Key Takeaway

The surge could attract traders betting on lower rates lifting housing, but Opendoor’s finances demand caution. Shares sit well below recent peaks, with losses persisting and debt nearing $2 billion. In a market not poised for a quick rebound, chasing further gains feels speculative. The stock rarely moves on core metrics, and even with appealing valuations, waiting for post-earnings clarity on traction makes sense over jumping in now.

The Federal Reserve has indicated more rate cuts are coming, but they’re not expected to be especially big. The central bank has also expressed caution on how much longer the rate easing will continue. While any cut is positive, the expected reductions might not be enough to move the needle on increasing home sales volume.

Mortgage applications continue to fall as affordability remains a big hurdle for buyers. Opendoor’s new products may help, but investors will want to wait and see proof before buying.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

7 Reasons Opendoor Technologies Is Down 17% This Morning
Joel South | Nov 7, 2025

7 Reasons Opendoor Technologies Is Down 17% This Morning

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported earnings after the market closed yesterday and beat on revenue but missed on profit, cut near-term…
Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Opendoor Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Meme Stock Favorite Opendoor Is Surging Once Again. Look Out Below?
Rich Duprey | Jul 24, 2025

Meme Stock Favorite Opendoor Is Surging Once Again. Look Out Below?

A Meme Stock Rollercoaster Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is surging 25% in morning trading today, reigniting excitement among retail investors who…
Opendoor Rockets 80% Higher: A Real Rebound or Meme Mania?
Rich Duprey | Sep 12, 2025

Opendoor Rockets 80% Higher: A Real Rebound or Meme Mania?

Opening the Door to Meteoric Gains Residential real estate stock Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) experienced a dramatic turnaround yesterday. Shares of…
Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?
Chris MacDonald | Sep 19, 2024

Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is certainly an intriguing stock to many investors. The company is focused on simplifying home sales by…
Opendoor Is Relentless as Stock Surges Again. Is It the Next Carvana?
Rich Duprey | Jul 21, 2025

Opendoor Is Relentless as Stock Surges Again. Is It the Next Carvana?

A Meteoric Surge Ignites Hype Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is on fire, skyrocketing 75% in midday trading Monday, after a jaw-dropping…
This Penny Stock Just Doubled in a Week, But 1 Hedge Fund Predicts 1,000% Gains
Rich Duprey | Jul 18, 2025

This Penny Stock Just Doubled in a Week, But 1 Hedge Fund Predicts 1,000% Gains

Boom, Bust — and a Surprising Bounce Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) rode the 2020 SPAC wave to a $15 billion valuation,…
Trump Eyes “National Housing Emergency” — Are Opendoor, Zillow, and DHI Buys?
Rich Duprey | Sep 3, 2025

Trump Eyes “National Housing Emergency” — Are Opendoor, Zillow, and DHI Buys?

In a bold move to address the escalating U.S. housing affordability crisis, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that President Trump…
Live: Will Opendoor Rally After Earnings Tonight?
Eric Bleeker | Aug 5, 2025

Live: Will Opendoor Rally After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Get The Best Opendoor Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,252,998
+$1.51
+9.87%
$16.76
Viatris
VTRS Vol: 2,532,551
+$0.58
+5.70%
$10.75
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,361,088
+$3.04
+5.54%
$57.88
Nike
NKE Vol: 8,410,895
+$2.39
+3.93%
$63.19
EOG Resources
EOG Vol: 1,964,773
+$3.91
+3.67%
$110.48

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,529,254
-$1.55
4.70%
$31.30
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 7,327,916
-$0.99
4.15%
$22.89
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 12,540,639
-$9.39
3.71%
$243.92
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 84,474,857
-$7.26
3.65%
$191.79
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,460,890
-$6.64
3.53%
$181.64