Opendoor’s Epic Comeback: Can an AI Pivot Save This Meme Stock Darling?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw its stock tumble 17% last week after releasing third-quarter earnings that highlighted ongoing challenges in its iBuying business. The company reported revenue of $915 million, beating estimates but down 33.5% year-over-year as it focused on clearing legacy inventory rather than driving growth.

Adjusted losses came in at $0.12 per share, missing the $0.07 consensus, while net losses widened to $90 million from $78 million a year ago. Gross margins shrank to 7.2% from 11.5%, reflecting pressure from older, lower-quality homes. The fourth-quarter outlook added to the pain, with revenue expected to drop about 35% sequentially due to thin inventory after a slow buying period. Management pushed profitability targets to breakeven by the end of 2026, signaling a longer road to recovery amid a strategy pivot to AI and software.

These misses and the delayed turnaround timeline crushed investor hopes that the stock’s earlier meme-driven runup — from summer lows near $0.50 to a mid-September high of $10.87 per share could hold. Yesterday, though, the stock surged more than 21% after an analyst weighed in with a bullish note about the company. Does this mean the meme stock rally is back on?

JPMorgan’s Bullish Turn on Opendoor

JPMorgan analyst Dae Lee kicked off coverage of Opendoor with an Overweight rating and an $8 price target for December 2026, sparking the sharp rebound in shares. Lee highlighted a “major transformation underway” under new CEO Kaz Nejatian, who is refounding the firm as a software and AI company. This shift moves away from the prior management’s risk-averse stance, focusing instead on volume growth through tighter pricing spreads and faster home turns.

The analyst pointed to Opendoor’s use of AI for pricing accuracy, workflow automation, and add-on services like mortgages and warranties to boost per-transaction margins. He expects quarterly home acquisitions to rise at least 35% sequentially in the fourth quarter, rebuilding inventory and setting up for stronger results.

Lee projects contribution margins improving to 5% to 7% with quicker resales, paving the way for adjusted net income breakeven by late 2026 and around $8 billion in 2027 revenue. This optimism stems from the U.S. real estate market’s potential for tech disruption, where Opendoor’s data-driven model could capture more share.

Does the Note Align with Reality?

This bullish view contrasts with Opendoor’s recent earnings, which showed shrinking revenue, widening losses, and compressed margins from legacy inventory. The third-quarter contribution margin fell to 2.2%, and the fourth-quarter guide signals even lower near-term profitability as old homes continue to drag. Lee’s note acknowledges this volatility as a short-term hurdle from clearing past issues, framing it as necessary for the pivot’s success.

The analyst could be right if the strategy delivers: lower rates from expected Federal Reserve cuts might spur housing activity, aiding faster turns and better pricing. Opendoor’s $962 million cash position provides a runway for recovery, and recent capital raises — including $200 million via an at-the-market offering –, shore up the balance sheet.

However, execution remains key — pivots often lead to choppy quarters, and competitors like Redfin offer similar services at lower costs. If acquisitions don’t scale or margins stay thin, the 2026 target could slip, exposing the stock to more downside.

Opendoor’s stock carries heavy short interest above 20%, and insider sales add to the skepticism. It suggests the rally might still rely more on hype than fundamentals.

Key Takeaway

The surge could attract traders betting on lower rates lifting housing, but Opendoor’s finances demand caution. Shares sit well below recent peaks, with losses persisting and debt nearing $2 billion. In a market not poised for a quick rebound, chasing further gains feels speculative. The stock rarely moves on core metrics, and even with appealing valuations, waiting for post-earnings clarity on traction makes sense over jumping in now.

The Federal Reserve has indicated more rate cuts are coming, but they’re not expected to be especially big. The central bank has also expressed caution on how much longer the rate easing will continue. While any cut is positive, the expected reductions might not be enough to move the needle on increasing home sales volume.

Mortgage applications continue to fall as affordability remains a big hurdle for buyers. Opendoor’s new products may help, but investors will want to wait and see proof before buying.